Republicans flexed their muscles in countywide and in local races outside of Lancaster city, with the GOP on track to win all four Manheim Township commissioner seats on the ballot, the three county row offices and help power a slate of GOP statewide judges to what look to be solid wins.
The county Board of Elections said it couldn’t predict final turnout when the polls closed at 8 p.m., but early returns suggested this year’s election will surpass the 27% turnout recorded in the 2019 municipal election.
Click here for where to find voting results from the county, state.
Click here for live updates as results come in for Lancaster County's key races.
Chief Elections Clerk Christa Miller said her office expected to report in-person returns for nearly all precincts on Tuesday night, along with about 16,000 of the 24,487 mail-in ballots returned by the 8 p.m. deadline. Mail-in votes from 169 precincts are fully counted, including all precincts from Manheim Township, where a hotly contested commissioners race could tip the board majority back to Republican control.
Miller said only a small number of issues typical of any election had arisen: People showing up at the wrong polling place or calling the office to ask where to vote. Her office won’t begin counting write-in votes until the end of the week. The county has until Nov. 16 to complete counting ballots, and final returns must be reported to the Department of State by Nov. 22.
As of midnight with 100% of precincts reporting all in-person votes, Republicans were poised to sweep the three countywide row office races – for controller, recorder of deeds and clerk of courts.
In Lancaster city, Mayor Danene Sorace, a Democrat, easily defeated her independent challenger, Willie Shell Sr. With 100% of the in-person vote counted, the returns were just as decisive for the four Democrats running for city council.
Sorace, standing outside her polling place at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on West Walnut and North Pine streets around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, said she had visited polling places in each of the city’s four quadrants.
“It’s good to see people and greet voters,” said the mayor, whose last two years in office have been shaped by social justice protests and a pandemic. “It’s been an eventful four years.”
Four Republicans running for statewide judicial seats, including a Supreme Court seat, lead in Lancaster County, but those races remained tight as votes from across the state continued to be counted.
Manheim Township
With 100% of precincts reporting at midnight, Republicans had regained control of the Manheim Township board of commissioners.
All of the township’s mail-in ballots were counted Tuesday, Miller said.
Click here for more on the Manheim Township board of commissioners race.
Two years ago, Democrats gained a board majority, capitalizing on residents’ concerns about growth in the fast-growing suburb of Lancaster city.
This year’s campaign was the most expensive municipal campaign in county history, as Republicans outspent Democrats in the campaign and attacked the incumbent board for failing to deliver on promises to control growth. They also criticized Democrats for presiding over an exodus of longtime municipality staff members.
“I was surprised we’re getting as many people as we have,” 3rd precinct judge of election Joe Wells said of the turnout, just before noon at Grandview Church. “We’re doing pretty well, considering the mail-in votes.”
Tim Kauffman, who’s been voting at the 11th precinct at St. Mathew Lutheran Church since 1983, didn’t want to say who he voted for in the highly contentious school board elections.
Kauffman, an Army veteran, said that he’s been registered as a Republican, Democrat and independent, and the one thing he’s learned is that the parties aren’t important. “The people are the important part of the election.”
Elizabethtown School Board
This closely watched race for four seats on the school district’s board was a referendum on COVID-19 and how racial issues should be taught in schools, with some people saying that they did not want “critical race theory” taught in school and others saying they did.
As of midnight, with 100% of the in-person vote counted, Republicans won all four seats.
Turnout was higher than usual at a few polling places in the Elizabethtown Area School District. Election officials told LNP|LancasterOnline that it was the school board race that brought so many people out to vote.
“No matter what party people are registered as, they’re concerned now with who’s on their school board,” said Craig Bennage, judge of elections at the Mount Calvary Church and Mount Calvary Christian School polling place.
With a girls’ volleyball match happening in the room next door, Bennage said nearly 600 people cast their vote Tuesday. That’s more than double the 200 or so Bennage said he expected for a nonpresidential election.
School board candidates Stephen Lindemuth, a Republican, and Kristy Moore, a Democrat, stood outside the Mount Calvary polling place to greet voters.
Lindemuth, whose wife, Danielle, is also running, said he was feeling good about his chances.
“We did pretty well in the spring, and I expect that momentum to carry over,” he said, adding that he’d like to bring more transparency to the school board.
Moore also said she’s feeling hopeful.
“I feel like we did everything we could’ve possibly done,” she said. “Now we just wait and see.”
In Elizabethtown, the race for school board was a referendum on COVID-19 and how racial issues should be taught in schools, with some people saying that they did not want “critical race theory” taught in school and others saying they did.
Critical race theory is not taught in the Elizabethtown district - nor in any other district in the county. Still, the term has been incorrectly used by people on both sides of the issue of how the issue of race is approached in education.
“I’ve been paying attention to what’s been going on in school board meetings across the country, and I am totally against critical race theory being taught in our schools,” said Greg Fouse, 61, who voted at Lifegate Church four of the Republican candidates in the school board election: Jim Read, Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth and James Emery. “I’m totally against the government thinking they have a better idea how to teach our children than we do.”
In contrast, Tomas Estrada said he voted for all three Democratic school board candidates because “It’s important for kids to have an accurate full story of a particular American history.
“I’m troubled by how certain members of our school board are trying to whitewash a lot of the problematic elements of our history, in particular with the opposition to critical race theory,” he said.
Susan Sharp, 56, cast her vote early Tuesday at Mount Calvary Church in Mount Joy Township. She voted for the three democratic candidates.
“I trust them,” she said. “I don’t trust the ones that are running for Republican. They cause a lot of division at school board meetings.”
Kristy Moore, one of the Democratic candidates, spent much of Tuesday at the Mount Calvary Church polling place on Holly Street in Elizabethtown.
“I’m feeling very hopeful and really excited to see all of our hard work pay off,” Moore said early in the day.
She’s been campaigning since December alongside Democratic candidates Sarah Zahn and Jagger Gilleland. The three are running against Republican candidates Jim Read, Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth and James Emery.
Pat Smeal, 76, walked out of the Elizabethtown Borough Municipal Building early this morning donning her “I Voted” sticker.
She voted for all four of the Republican candidates in the school board election.
“I’m a straight Republican, always have been,” she said.
-- REPORTING FOR THIS STORY BY: ASHLEY STAHLNECKER, TY LOHR, GILLIAN MCGOLDRICK, ALEX GELI, DAN NEPHIN AND CARTER WALKER