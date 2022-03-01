President Joe Biden is no stranger to State of the Union addresses, having sat in on numerous speeches during his time as a Senator and as Vice President during President Barack Obama's tenure as Commander-in-Chief.

Tonight at 9 p.m., he'll have his first opportunity to formally speak to Congress and the people of the United States. Biden's address comes in the wake of Russian forces invading Ukraine under the direction of Vladimir Putin.

You can watch the State of the Union address livestream on YouTube below: