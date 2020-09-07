Former Vice President Joe Biden visited a Lancaster Township home to speak with a group of union workers to discuss the importance of unions in America’s workforce, as part of a Labor Day trip to Pennsylvania.

Biden met with three U.S. Army veterans from Pennsylvania who transitioned into union jobs through apprenticeships following their service, as well as a union leader.

“We need you to be our next president,” said Patricia Bowermaster, an American Federation of Government Employees Local 1156 member and U.S. Army veteran. Bowermaster discussed several executive orders that have diminished the unions’ abilities to properly collectively bargain for their employees.

Bob Faust, a U.S. Army veteran from Schuylkill County and retired union worker, credited the federal apprenticeship program connecting veterans to jobs after their service for his ability to pay for his children to attend college.

"Because of the decent wage we made, the living wage... I put through two daughters through college and another daughter through nursing school," Faust said. "I didn't need any help from the government, because I made a decent wage as a union ironworker."

Biden will also host a virtual event with union leaders from the AFL-CIO’s headquarters on Second Street in Harrisburg on Monday. He will take questions from union members and speak with AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka to talk about issues impacting working families on Labor Day, according to a news release.

Biden hosted the event with veterans, as President Donald Trump continues to deny an article in The Atlantic that alleges Trump repeatedly disparaged American veterans who died in war and called them “suckers” and “losers.”

Biden asked Howard Nash, a U.S. Army veteran and member of the National Guard, “Do you think most of those guys are suckers?”

“No,” Nash replied and shook his head.

Ahead of Biden's trip to Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign released a statement that Biden would be "a total and complete disaster for the working man and woman of Pennsylvania," a spokesperson said.

“Biden is incapable of delivering for Pennsylvanians while President Trump is leading us through the Great American Comeback,” spokesperson Michael Joyce said in the statement.

The group sat in a semi-circle in a tree-filled backyard, right next to a garden, and utilized social distancing and masks.

The Scranton native has steadily held a lead in state polls over Trump in Pennsylvania, as well as most other battleground states. But his lead slightly dipped in the most recent state polls, with Monmouth University and the CNBC/Change Research polls showing only a 3 point lead ahead of Trump.

Pennsylvania was a key part of Trump’s 2016 win, taking the battleground state by only 44,292 votes over Clinton, with 60% voter turnout. Pennsylvania is expected to hold an equally important and decisive role in the 2020 presidential election, with the presidential nominees making almost weekly trips to the state, with Trump making a visit to western Pennsylvania last week.

President Donald Trump won Lancaster County in 2016 with 134,000 votes, or 57% of the vote, while former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton received 89,000 votes or 38% of votes with approximately 70% voter turnout.

Lancaster County has long gone ignored by Democratic presidential nominees, until recent years. It’s a longtime Republican stronghold, with only a few Democratic presidential candidates making campaign stops in the county since former President John F. Kennedy in 1960.

But Democrats have gained nearly 42,000 registered voters since 2000 for a total of 110,867 Democrats, while Republicans have gained only 2,500 voters to their majority of 166,736 voters, according to state Department of State data.

At this rate of increase in Democratic voters, it’s possible Lancaster could become an even split between Republicans and Democrats in the next 20 years, an LNP | LancasterOnline found earlier this year.

The Scranton native made a visit to Lancaster city in June for a conversation with a few families who have utilized the Affordable Care Act and how it has helped them afford the ever-rising cost of health care in America.

Biden's second stop in the county with less than 60 days before the election illustrates the importance of every vote in Pennsylvania for the presidential election.

Biden visited the home of George Kerekgyarto and Susan Lithgoe. Lithgoe is the former owner of the now-closed George Street Cafe, which closed in April permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.