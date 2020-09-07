Former Vice President Joe Biden is meeting with union members at a Lancaster Township home as part of a Labor Day visit to Pennsylvania to discuss the state’s workforce.

Biden is meeting with several union members who are also U.S. Army veterans and the president of the Pennsylvania State Building and Construction Trades Council.

Biden is making the stop as part of a trip to Pennsylvania for Labor Day, where he will host a virtual event with union leaders from the AFL-CIO’s headquarters on Second Street in Harrisburg. He will take questions from union members and speak with AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka to talk about issues impacting working families on Labor Day, according to a news release.

Pennsylvania was a key part of President Donald Trump’s 2016 win, taking the battleground state by only 44,292 votes over Clinton, with 60% voter turnout.

Pennsylvania is expected to hold an equally important and decisive role in the 2020 presidential election, with the presidential nominees making almost weekly trips to the state, with Trump making a visit to western Pennsylvania last week.

Follow for live updates from Biden’s visit to Pennsylvania.