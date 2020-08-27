Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump in the latest Franklin & Marshall College poll among registered voters in Pennsylvania, though his lead dropped by two percentage points since last month’s poll.

The poll, which shows the Democratic presidential candidate leading Trump by 7 points or 49% of registered voters, was conducted between Aug. 17 through 23 among 681 registered Pennsylvania voters, including 321 Democrats, 272 Republicans and 88 Independents, according to the poll’s methodology.. The poll showed 42% of those polled planning to vote for Trump, with 3% voting for a different candidate and 7% undecided.

G. Terry Madonna, the director of the Franklin & Marshall College Poll, said the gap between Trump and Biden in key battleground states like Pennsylvania is likely to continue to get smaller depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy. Biden holds an average lead of 5.5 points over Trump in polls collected by RealClear Politics.

“The economy is definitely Trump’s strongest suit,” Madonna said. “To put it bluntly, an improvement in the economy and what people think about the economy is critically important to his reelection.”

But overall, there will not be much of a change for Trump’s hopes to win Pennsylvania unless those factors change, Madonna said. Fewer voters are undecided or are considering a third-party candidate than there were in 2016, according to the poll. Madonna attributed the trend partially because to the polarization in America’s politics..

“If [Trump] has a good day, Republicans cheer him and Democrats boo him,” Madonna said. “If he has a bad day, Republicans cheer him and Democrats boo him. … Much depends on COVID-19.”

Trump is lagging behind Biden in polls in five of the six battleground states, Madonna said. Trump only leads in North Carolina.

Approximately 62% of Pennsylvanians surveyed plan to vote in person on Nov. 3, instead of by mail. But once broken down by party lines, the poll found only 14% of Republicans plan to vote by mail, while 55% of Democrats plan to use a mail ballot. Mail ballots will be sent to voters who have applied to receive them starting the first week of October in Lancaster County.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the safety and security of mail-in voting, and has come under fire for comments that he is willfully letting the U.S. Postal Service struggle to deter mail-in voting.

“I shouldn’t be so surprised, but It’s still striking the differences that are between Democrats and Republicans in terms of how they’re going to cast their votes,” Madonna said.

Approximately 46% of Pennsylvanians said they believe the state is heading in the right direction. COVID-19 also remains the top issue among Pennsylvania registered voters, but concerns around the economy and personal finances have “sharply increased” since the July poll, according to the poll’s findings, shifting from 12% in July to 22% in August.