President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped slightly to 41% among Pennsylvania voters in the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll released Thursday.

Even before the Taliban took over the Afghan government -- news that national polls show is hurting voters’ assessment of his presidency -- Biden’s approval was slipping in the state, down from 44% who rated his performance as excellent or good in the June Franklin & Marshall poll. The same measure was 42% in March.

Biden’s approval rating fell as uncertainty mounts across the nation about another COVID-19 surge and the future of the United States economy, said Berwood Yost, the director of the poll.

The pandemic’s resurgence was reflected in the poll, with 17% of respondents saying COVID-19 is the top problem facing the state -- a ten-point gain from June’s poll, taken at a time when Americans were confident that widespread vaccination was allowing a return to normalcy.

“What you’re seeing here is some worry about COVID and the uncertainty about what it means,” said Stephen Medvic, a Franklin & Marshall government professor who works on the poll. “You're seeing that manifest itself in the [responses].”

Continued pessimism

Respondents shared a continued pessimism about the future of the state and country, with 26% of respondents reporting they are worse off financially than one year ago -- and 27% who say they think they’ll be worse off in another year, too, according to the poll. The same numbers for the poll taken in August 2020 reflected greater optimism, with 23% saying they were better off than a year earlier and only 17% saying they were worse off.

More than two-thirds of poll respondents strongly agree or somewhat agree that the country’s economic system is biased in favor of the wealthiest Americans. Additionally, 64% of respondents believe the federal government should raise taxes on the wealthy.

“Most people think that when it comes to income and wealth that those things are not fairly distributed, and for that reason, a lot of people believe the federal government should raise taxes on wealthy people, however you define that,” Yost said. “On the other hand… There's a sizable portion of people who think government is wasteful and inefficient. This shows a real division about some of those things the government can do.”

The poll was conducted from August 9 through August 15 by the Center for Opinion Research via phone or online, depending on a participant’s preference. Pollsters interviewed 446 registered Pennsylvania voters, including 207 Democrats, 173 Republicans and 66 independents. This makes up a representative sample of Pennsylvania’s voters, with Democrats outnumbering Republicans in voter registration in the state. It has a 6.4% sample error.

Trump’s hold

Former President Donald Trump continues to have a hold on Pennsylvania Republicans, with 47% of registered Republican respondents self-identifying as a “Trump Republican.” Other respondents self-identified as “traditional Republican” (31%) or something else (20%), according to the poll.

On the Democratic side, a plurality of respondents (37%) self-identified as “centrist Democrats,” while 34% said they were “progressive Democrats.” Nineteen percent said “something else,” and 11% said they didn’t know.

Senate race opportunities

Respondents were asked about their preferences by party for candidates in the 2022 race to succeed Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. Democratic respondents had a clear front-runner in Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, with 33% of registered Democrats saying they’d vote for him if the election were held now, followed by 12% who prefer U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, who represents a western Pennsylvania district.

At this stage in the 2022 primary election -- which is still nine months away -- the poll mainly reflects name recognition among voters, Medvic said. Fetterman’s status as lieutenant governor and Lamb’s service in Congress likely contributed to the poll results, he added.

For Republicans, though, there was no clear front-runner, with two former congressional candidates aligned with former President Donald Trump leading the pack: 14% of respondents said they would vote for Sean Parnell, followed by 6% who said they’d choose Kathy Barnette. This means there could be an opening for another candidate to enter the race, Medvic added.

“There just isn’t a household name in the Republican race,” he added. “If somebody can do something to make a splash now, their name can maybe get some recognition.”

Jan. 6

The F&M poll also asked respondents whether it would be good or bad for American democracy if violence like what occurred on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol should occur again after future elections. Eighty-five percent of respondents said it would be bad for democracy if the events were to happen again, 6% said it would be good, and 9% said they didn’t know.

“This was an attempt to get at people’s sense of whether it was an insurrection or was it just a democratic expression of anger,” Medvic said. “A huge majority said it would be a bad thing. That was a bit surprising… but it was pretty clearly seen as a bad thing for the vast majority of Pennsylvanians.”