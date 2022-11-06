Whether you have voted for decades or are headed to the polls for the first time, you may not realize just how many rules govern a polling place and who is allowed to be there.

The litany of regulations were enacted in response to all sorts of election meddling and dirty tricks recorded through much of the first 200 years of American democracy. Before the advent of the secret ballot, corrupt politicians and political party bosses would bribe voters with money or whiskey. And if those didn’t work, they’d rely on intimidation.

Those days may be long gone, but concerns about voter intimidation and fraud have grown in recent years with the hyperpolarization of American politics.

What follows is an overview of what to expect if you’re heading out to the polls Nov. 8. It introduces the people you’ll find in and around your polling place, and includes a summary of some of the key rules that apply to Election Day.

Poll workers open polling places at 7 a.m. and close them at 8 p.m. They prepare voting machines and equipment for voters with disabilities, they maintain the poll books, keep track of who has voted throughout the day and report the results at the end of the night to the county board of elections.

The details of how each polling place works can vary. Generally, three to six people run any given polling place. At a minimum, each polling place should have a judge of elections, who is in charge, and two inspectors.

Pennsylvania’s election code established those roles as elected positions, but with fewer and fewer people running for those positions, the county board of elections often appoints volunteers to fill them.

Judge of elections

The judge of elections is elected by voters to serve a four-year term or can be appointed by the county. Judges of elections manage polling places and other election workers. They generally have the most training among election workers and carry the most responsibility for running polling places. They are the last poll workers standing on Election Night, delivering polling place results and equipment at the end of the night.

The job starts in earnest when they pick up materials from the county elections office on the Saturday before Election Day. The materials include poll books for each voting precinct (thick binders of paper containing lists of every registered voter in a voting district) and various carefully labeled envelopes for holding items such as spoiled mail-in ballots and provisional ballots for voters whose eligibility to vote at a given polling place is uncertain.

Poll books also show whether a voter needs to show ID (see sidebar), needs special assistance to vote or has applied for or submitted a mail-in ballot. If they already have voted, they obviously can’t vote again. If they’ve applied for a mail-in ballot but have not yet voted, they have to surrender the mail-in ballot to have it “spoiled.” The voter can then proceed to vote at the polls.

County Commissioner John Trescot, who served as a judge of elections six or seven times, said the judge, ideally with help from other poll workers, sets up the polling place the night before Election Day. The judge of elections will decide where to put privacy screens for voters to fill out their paper ballots, a designated place for poll watchers, chairs and tables for a check-in area for voters to sign poll books and a place for judges of elections to conduct paperwork throughout the day, he said.

Judges of elections, or another poll worker, might also remove ballot scanners from a secure part of the polling place and hook them up, but not turn them on until Election Day, Trescot said.

If the room can’t be locked overnight, poll workers have to wait to set up the ballot scanners in the morning.

They then verify that the numbers they’ve been given by the county elections office match those on the seals of each ballot scanner.

That’s done with a “ballot and seal certificate,” which shows which technician prepared and audited the ballot scanners and their seal numbers. They also verify the polling place received the number of ballots shown on the certificate.

Poll workers also post documents at polling places that explain voter rights, instructions for voting provisionally, a notice of what’s not allowed at a polling place, voter registration and voting procedures, sample ballots and individual rights under federal law in English and Spanish, among other things.

“It takes an hour or two the night before to get this stuff done,” Trescot said.

Judges of elections tend to have the longest days on Election Day. They need to arrive by 6:30 a.m. to turn on the scanners, print a “zero report,” which shows the scanners are correctly starting with no votes, and swear in other poll workers.

Every poll worker has to take an oath that they will perform the job fairly and without any favor. The minority inspector swears in the judge of elections. At that time, poll workers also sign a pay voucher.

Judges of elections received $160 for working Election Day and an additional $10 for attending a training class.

Throughout the day, judges of elections have to make sure the number of people who showed up to vote matches the vote total logged in the scanner. They also have other administrative tasks, such as spoiling unused mail-in ballots and filling out paperwork for voting by provisional ballot.

After polls close, judges of elections finalize all their paperwork and deliver it to county officials at the end of the night. That includes a thumb drive from scanners that carry each machine’s results. Judges of elections have to break another tampering seal for the drive in order to remove it.

Judges of elections prepare a “return sheet,” which adds up the count of every voter who came to the polls, every scanned ballot, every spoiled ballot and so on. Before they leave the polling place, the judge of elections also posts a copy of the return sheet and a printed receipt of that location’s results at the polling entrance.

Then it’s on to drop off the completed materials to county election officials. With 240 polling places across the county, each judge of elections converges into a line of cars waiting to drop reports and materials.

“You might be in a line of 25, 30 cars waiting to turn in your stuff, so it’s typical I would not get home until 10 or 11,” Trescot said. “So it makes for a long day.”

Majority and minority inspectors

Inspectors are elected by voters to serve four-year terms, with the highest vote-getter serving as majority inspector and the second-highest as minority inspector. Because few people run for inspector posts, they are often appointed by the county.

The two roles have nothing to do with political parties. If elected, the top two vote-getters fill the positions, regardless of party affiliation.

The inspectors assist the judges of elections with their administrative duties and may help supervise other election workers. In practice, usually judges of elections decide what tasks poll workers will handle at the polling place.

The minority inspector has two important additional duties: The minority inspector administers the judge of elections’ oath and keeps a copy of the polling place’s reporting documents for one year.

Both inspectors are paid $110 for working on Election Day and $10 for attending a training class.

Clerks

Clerks may be appointed by the majority and minority inspectors or by the county board of elections. In practice, a judge of elections usually recruits them from a list of volunteers kept by the county elections office. They help carry out clerical duties like managing poll books and assisting voters. A judge of elections typically assigns them roles at the polling place.

It’s the duty of judges of elections to staff their polling places. After the majority and minority inspectors are committed, the judge of elections can seek out clerks as well for additional help.

Clerks make $100 for a full day. They can also work half the day and make $50.

Machine inspector

Machine inspectors are appointed by the county board of elections and are traditionally charged with overseeing voting machines. After Pennsylvania moved to a paper ballot system, the machinery at polling places became ballot scanners, as well as an ADA-compliant voting system that allows people with disabilities to receive computer assistance in filling out a ballot. The ballot is then printed out and scanned. Nowadays, the role is largely an anachronism.

If a polling place does have a machine inspector, this person tends to serve a similar role as a clerk. They also fall under the purview of judges of elections.

Machine inspectors make the same wages as a clerk: $100 for a full day and $50 for a half day.

Constables and deputy constables

Constables are elected to six-year terms at the municipal level.

Throughout the year, constables work in the court system, but on Election Day, they, along with deputy constables, serve as “peace officers” at polling places. They make visits to polling locations throughout the day and are to be made available to judges of elections if some commotion arises.

Elected constables have the ability to file a court petition to ask a judge to approve a deputy constable. The deputy constable must live in the same municipality or ward, if applicable, as the elected constable.

If a deputy constable is not able to work on Election Day, they can deputize someone else in their stead, according to Alex Farganis, a deputy constable in Manheim.

But it’s been difficult to find people willing to take a low daily rate for Election Day, about $100, Farganis said.

Farganis was deputized by an elected constable in the 1st Ward of Manheim, he said. On Election Day, that’s the area he covers. It has only one polling place.

Constables based in townships may have to drive around all day to cover various polling places, Farganis said.

Other areas, such as parts of Lancaster city, may have no constables at all. “I believe right now … there are only three elected constables out of all the wards,” Farganis said. (Lancaster city has nine wards and 40 polling places. According to state and county records, only the 5th, 6th and 7th wards currently have constables.)

Without a constable, Farganis said, there’s no one to petition for deputy constables. “There will be polls where there's just no elected constable, and no one's really responsible for covering (that area),” he said.

Generally, police officers are not allowed within 100 feet of polling places, even when they’re off duty. There are exceptions, of course, such as if the officer is going to vote, or a judge of elections calls the police for help.

Judges of elections can call the police for help, but they usually call a constable first.

Rovers and technicians

These are staff or contractors from the county elections office that have technical expertise in the voting systems and protocols. They may visit polling places throughout the day to check that everything is working as planned, or take calls from judges of elections if, for instance, equipment is malfunctioning.

Poll Watchers

Poll watchers are generally affiliated with either a political party or a specific candidate’s campaign. They are allowed to stay inside a polling place, but the rules governing them are specific and limiting.

Poll watchers can do only a few things: They can inspect a list of voters kept by poll workers that shows who came to vote so far that day, they can keep their own list of voters and they can challenge a voter’s identity under limited circumstances. Such challenges are exceedingly rare.

After a voter signs a poll book, verifying they showed up to vote, an election worker must announce the name of that person so poll watchers can keep their own list of voters.

Poll watchers can also inspect poll books and the polling place’s list of that day’s voters, but only when no voters are present, according to guidance from the Department of State.

Poll watchers also have to stand to the side while voters are in the polling place, at least 6 feet away from where voting is taking place.

Poll watchers can be present in a polling location before and after the polls are open. They observe poll workers setting up the polling place and counting the results after closing at 8 p.m. (if they arrived before closing).

Any candidate can appoint two poll watchers to any polling place where their name appears on the ballot, and political parties can appoint three for each polling place – but only one from a particular candidate or party can be present at the polling location at a time.

The county board of elections provides candidates and political party committees with official certificates for poll watchers. They then fill out the certificates and provide them to each poll watcher in advance of Election Day. The certificate serves as a poll watcher’s credentials at a polling place.

Typically, the party committees provide training to poll watchers, especially new ones.

The Lancaster County Democratic Committee usually recruits poll watchers from active members, said Tom O’Brien, committee chair. The organization developed its own video training for poll watching, and the state Democratic Committee also offers video training, he said.

Kirk Radanovic, chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, did not respond to a request to explain how the local GOP trains poll workers.

Some outside conservative grassroots groups, like Audit the Vote PA, have been actively recruiting poll watchers this year. Audit the Vote has connected people to a one-hour training via Zoom from the Republican National Committee, according to the group’s website.

Poll watchers must have their certificate with them at a polling place. It shows the issuing county, the poll watcher’s name and the name of the candidate or party they are representing.

Poll watchers can be any registered voter, but they must be assigned to a polling place in the county in which they are registered. They can be assigned to only one polling place.

Electioneers

Electioneers are anyone and everyone who actively promotes or campaigns for a particular candidate or party. They are often volunteers of a local political party committee, and they must stay at least 10 feet away from the entrance to the polling place.

Outside that imaginary 10-foot barrier, electioneers can put up candidate signs and make last-ditch attempts to win over voters. They are not allowed to go inside the polling place like poll watchers, but they also might serve as eyes and ears for their political party.

If a poll watcher isn’t present, an electioneer might forward a complaint from a voter to a party official. If it’s serious, a party official may follow up with law enforcement or a county judge to act on the complaint.

