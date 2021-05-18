Quarryville Police Chief Clark Bearinger appeared close to winning an open magisterial judge seat in the Cocalico area on Tuesday night.

With all eight districts reporting in-person vote results, Bearinger — a Republican who cross-filed on both ballots — held a large lead in the Republican primary and a significant lead in the Democratic primary. If he wins both nominations, he will be unopposed on the general election ballot.

Two other Republicans also sought the seat. Sunny Redcay, the co-founder of REAL Life Community Services, cross-filed on both ballots. Steven Davis, a constable in Lancaster and Berks counties, ran only on the Republican ballot.

Mail-in ballots had not yet been tallied. But with all eight precincts reporting the in-person vote as of deadline Tuesday night, the count in the Republican primary was:

• Bearinger 2,104

• Redcay 774

• Davis 418

The vote count in the Democratic primary was:

• Bearinger 260

• Redcay 175

The judgeship for Magisterial District 02-3-07 is currently held by Nancy G. Hamill, who is not seeking reelection. The district covers Denver and Adamstown boroughs, and East and West Cocalico townships.

Magisterial district judges often are the most public face of the court system, handling low-level offenses like traffic citations and some civil disputes. The position does not require a law degree. Terms are for six years and the 2021 salary for the position is $93,338.

Four of the county’s 19 district judge seats are up for election this year. The three other races feature incumbents who have no challengers for reelection.

On his campaign website, bearingerforjudge.com, Bearinger said it is now “time for me to leave the job of enforcing the law and apply my knowledge and experience to the position of magisterial district judge.”

Redcay, the wife of Denver Borough Mayor Rodney Redcay, said on her website, sunnyredcay.com, she is focused on “providing justice with compassion.”

Davis, whose campaign Facebook page is StevenDavis4MDJ, said his experience as constable over the past six years, plus his background in probation and juvenile justice, had given him the knowledge needed to be a judge.