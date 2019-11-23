It’s been a busy week in Harrisburg, as lawmakers are trying to tie up top policy priorities before the holidays. This week, the state Legislature has tackled minimum wage, abortion and statutes of limitations for victims of sexual abuse, with the most noteworthy legislation coming out of the Senate.

The House alone sent 13 bills to the governor’s desk, all awaiting his signature to become law, and another 20 bills over to the Senate, according to a list prepared by the staff of Majority Leader Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom.

Here is a roundup of some of the biggest things that happened in the state Capitol this week.

DOWN SYNDROME ABORTIONS

A bill to ban doctors from aborting fetuses on the basis of a Down syndrome diagnosis was quickly vetoed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf. Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, introduced a companion bill to the House bill that eventually received Wolf’s veto stamp. His bill is still pending.

Martin said he didn’t look at the legislation as an abortion bill but a “eugenics bill.”

“What the bill would do would… follow the same provision of law on gender,” Martin said. “[Doctors] know what they’re bound to do by law. When they find out if there’s a Down syndrome diagnosis, [the doctor] can’t say to [the mother], ‘Well, we can abort that.’”

“This is what I hear from our families in Lancaster County, the first thing that came out of the doctor’s mouth is, ‘We can abort that painlessly,’” he added.

Although Wolf quickly vetoed the bill, the Senate’s favorable vote on Wednesday drew widespread criticism from civil and reproductive rights groups like the Pennsylvania ACLU. The organization’s executive director, Reggie Shufford, said lawmakers “disguised their anti-abortion agenda under the cover of disability rights.”

The House also passed a bill that would require all fetal remains that end up in a health care facility’s possession be buried or cremated. It passed 123-76 and was sent to the Senate, but Wolf has also motioned he would veto if it makes its way to his desk.

TOBACCO AGE

The General Assembly passed a bill to raise the age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21. Gov. Tom Wolf will sign the legislation, the Associated Press reported.

A person currently must be 18 years old to purchase a tobacco product. Under this law, anyone under age 21 would be prohibited from purchasing it, except for military service members or veterans.

Pennsylvania is joining 18 other states to raise the age to purchase tobacco. It will take effect July 1, 2020. This ban includes electronic cigarettes and other nicotine products — products that are increasingly under scrutiny after unknown diseases and deaths have sprouted up around the country (mostly involving illegal electronic cigarette products).

"Even in a tobacco region such as Lancaster County, they seem to believe that’s a commonsense piece of legislation," said Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy.

STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS

The Legislature finalized massive changes to how the state handles cases of sexual abuse, after failing to do so in earlier attempts. These changes follow recommendations made by the 2018 statewide grand jury investigation into sexual abuse within the Catholic church.

One of the proposed changes is creating a two-year additional period for a person whose statute of limitations expired to take action on instances of childhood sexual abuse. This bill will need to be passed again in the 2021-22 legislative session before it goes to voters for a ballot referendum.

Other proposed changes cover a range of activities, including increasing penalties for mandated reporters who notice and continue to fail to report suspected child abuse. Another proposal would prohibit the use of nondisclosure agreements to prevent childhood sexual abuse victims from naming their perpetrator or cooperating with law enforcement in sexual abuse claims.