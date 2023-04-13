A measure that would have allowed Lancaster County voters to fix clerical mistakes on their mail-in ballots before the May 16 primary failed at a Wednesday board of elections meeting.

Former Lancaster County solicitor Christina Hausner voted against a plan put forth by Democratic Commissioner John Trescot to publish a list of voters whose mail-in ballots contained clerical mistakes to notify those voters that their ballots are in danger of not being counted.

A public list also would allow outside organizations, including political parties, to contact voters and help them correct their mistakes, Trescot said.

At the Wednesday board of elections meeting, Hausner said Pennsylvania should fix its election laws to avoid the kind of confusion that now exists around ballot curing.

As of last year, 15 states, including Florida, Colorado, Kentucky and Texas, had laws on the books allowing some form of ballot curing, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, an organization that represents state lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

The process in other states is well-established, but the Pennsylvania Legislature has failed to act, Hausner said.

“That is something that has to be changed by the state Legislature, and I don’t view it as something that this local body, we, can do something about,” Hausner said.

Hausner also said a lot of people may not want their name posted publicly as making a mistake on a ballot, or want to receive calls from political parties and other groups once their name is posted.

The meeting drew about 40 residents with stances on both sides of the issue, but passionate speeches against the measure drew the most applause. Remarks from two top Republican leaders in Lancaster County, commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, were among them.

Parsons and D’Agostino spoke before the same board of elections they have served on in past years. The two commissioners were required by law to step down from the board this year because they are running for reelection.

“It opens the door to essentially anything that the Lancaster County election board wants to do because it delinks the election board from the law, and that is a very dangerous thing to do,” Parsons said. “And it’s a very dangerous thing to do and it’s especially dangerous for an interim board, which is not elected by the people.”

Hausner was one of two temporary replacements appointed by President Judge David Ashworth to the elections board. She cited her status as an appointee as another reason she opposed Trescot’s proposal. The other appointee for the Republican commissioners, Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffery Wright, tested positive for COVID-19 and did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.

“I am reluctant, as a temporary appointee to this board, to deviate from the policy that has been adopted in the past by the commissioner that I have replaced, Commissioner D’Agostino, and the stated position of Commissioner Parsons, at least on an issue of this degree of significance,” Hausner said.

A counterproposal

After her no vote, Hausner offered an alternative fix that Trescot ultimately did not approve.

The former county solicitor proposed that the county build on communications with voters through the state’s voter database system. Called SURE, election officials use it to check the most up-to-date voter information, including whether they’ve voted in a given election.

Currently, any voter whose registration includes a cellphone number or email address can automatically receive notifications about the status of their mail-in ballot as it works through the county elections office until it’s canvassed and counted.

Under Hausner’s counterproposal, those voters would be able to go to the county elections office before May 16 and vote by provisional ballot – the last-ditch ballot voters can use at polling places if their eligibility is in question. Election workers then check the system after the primary to make sure the voter was eligible and did not vote another way.

Hausner said the idea incorporates a notification system already in place and the ability to vote by provisional ballot at the elections office gives voters another option besides showing up to the polling place on the day of the election to vote provisionally.

It is not clear whether Hausner’s plan was a plausible one. County solicitor Jackie Pfursich said in the Wednesday meeting that the election code describes provisional ballots as a feature of polling places. The ballots require the signatures of the judge of election and minority inspector of a precinct, and it was unclear how an elections office would fit within that provision.

After the board of elections meeting, county elections Director Christa Miller said she was not aware of any counties that use provisional ballots before primary day.

Trescot ultimately opposed the measure, he said, because it did not seem feasible this close to the primary, and it also likely would be an administrative burden for the elections office. The use of a provisional ballot would require a voter to fill out another ballot and other paperwork at an already busy office.

The Democratic commissioner, an appointee himself, will step down from office at the end of the year. He said he had not made a decision about whether to reintroduce a ballot-curing proposal in time for the general election in November.

Taking sides

While opponents of ballot curing in the room outnumbered those in support of it, a clear cultural division emerged between the two sides.

Several residents opposed to the ballot-curing measure bemoaned the state of modern society, saying the culture is too tolerant and flexible to the point of absurdity.

“People do make mistakes, but I think we’ve become way too tolerant of mistakes and we’re dumbing down our society and our kids don’t have pride in our country, and this is just another step that takes us down a slippery slope,” East Hempfield Township resident Wendy Voulopos said.

On the other side of the argument, residents said the opposite: To be human is to err. People should not lose their vote because of a minor clerical mistake.

Kent Kroehler, another East Hempfield Township resident, said he’s been a judge of elections for several years and still once voted for too many commissioners in a previous election. Voting at a polling place, the scanner flagged the mistake and Kroehler was able to try again with a new ballot.

“I’m a judge of elections; it was kind of cool to be humbled by that,” Kroehler said.