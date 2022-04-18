Democrats Janet Diaz and Izzy Smith-Wade-El face an added complication as they campaign for the 49th Legislative District seat: educating voters about who does, and doesn’t, live in the newly drawn state House district.

That challenge is a result of a months-long redistricting process that shifted legislative boundaries statewide to reflect population changes in the 2020 census.

Smith-Wade-El announced in November, well before the final boundaries were set, that he was running in the 96th Legislative District, which for the past 10 years has covered Lancaster city and parts of Lancaster and Manheim townships and is represented by veteran Democratic Rep. Mike Sturla.

In December, though, the Legislative Reapportionment Commission released its draft redistricting maps, and Smith-Wade-El’s southeast Lancaster home ended up in a new House district that stretched across just the southern half of the city.

Enter Diaz. She announced in early January that she’d be running against Smith-Wade-El for the Democratic nomination for the new seat.

In February, the Reapportionment Commission had released a new map that branded the new district as 49.

The district, home to about 63,000 residents, covers all of Lancaster Township, Millersville Borough, Lancaster city south of East and West King streets, and a small portion of northeast Lancaster city including Reservoir Park and the surrounding blocks.