The top Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate on Monday (Dec. 21) signaled that his caucus will continue to raise doubts about the fairness of the 2020 election when legislators convene for their new two-year session in January.

Centre County’s Jake Corman, who becomes president pro tempore of the Senate in January, said he was appointing four of his GOP colleagues, including Lancaster County’s Ryan Aument, to what he said would be a bipartisan committee charged with auditing the election.

But the Senate’s top Democrat, Jay Costa of Allegheny County, didn’t immediately agree to recommend four Democrats to the panel.

“I am reviewing this proposed committee before making any decisions, but at this point I will say that we already have an Election Law Advisory Board and State Government committees in both chambers of the General Assembly which are prepared to do the work that this ‘special committee’ proposes to address,” Costa said in a statement.

Corman’s move to audit the election comes as President Donald Trump and many of his supporters in Pennsylvania continue to dispute the outcome of the general election, despite Joe Biden winning the state by 83,000 votes, nearly twice Trump’s margin in 2016. More than 20 members of Corman’s caucus, including Corman himself, signed a Dec. 10 letter urging the state’s congressional delegation to challenge Pennsylvania’s electoral votes when Congress meets Jan. 6 to certify the results.

The committee Corman plans to establish will hold public hearings to determine whether the state’s election law was applied uniformly across all 67 counties. It will also review actions by the state Supreme Court and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar that Republicans say created confusion among voters and local elections officials.

Aument, who serves as secretary of the GOP caucus, said the panel will also address claims of widespread election fraud in the state’s election. According to Aument, of Landisville, the committee will have subpoena power and ultimately will issue a final report recommending a new round of fixes to state election law.

Balancing act

Aument and Lancaster County’s other Republican senator, Scott Martin of Martic Township, have been outspoken critics of steps taken by Boockvar and the state Supreme Court in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election. They and other Republicans object to the court’s decision to set a new deadline for when mail-in ballots could be received by county elections offices, as well as ordering counties not to discard ballots that arrived without the required voter signature and date on the outer envelope.

But Aument has also been one of few Republican members of the General Assembly to criticize members of his own party for urging the legislature to discard the election results and appoint a new slate of pro-Trump presidential electors.

“Those making those accusations [of fraud], which are very serious accusations, in my view, have a responsibility, an obligation to present that evidence in a court of law under oath,” Aument said. “I’m not aware to date in federal court that that evidence has been presented or even asserted. There’s a lot being said publicly, there’s a lot on social media, a lot stated at press conferences or even at Senate policy committee hearings, but that evidence has not been presented in a court of law.”

Aument’s mention of “policy committee hearings” was a not-so-subtle reference to a Nov. 24 gathering at a hotel in Gettysburg, at which more than a dozen Republican legislators gathered to hear allegations of fraud outlined by Trump’s attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis. That hearing included the debunked assertion that more mail-in ballots were counted in the general election than were issued by counties.

Corman said the election audit committee will be chaired by Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R., Bedford County). Sens. Lisa Baker (R., Luzerne) and Mike Regan (R., Cumberland).will be members alongside Aument.

Regan, who was at the Gettysburg gathering in November, has been alleging fraud since the immediate aftermath of the election. He can be expected to use his perch on the committee to continue pushing misinformation about widespread election fraud

While Aument says he’s seen no evidence to back that up, he does believe there were problems in local races that need to be examined.

Aument pointed to a Senate race in western Pennsylvania as an example of how the state Supreme Court’s intervention created problems. That race was in the 45th Senatorial District, made up of parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. After all the votes were tallied, Sen. Jim Brewster won re-election by 69 votes. Republicans, however, are disputing the result by noting the two counties applied Act 77 differently: Allegheny County counted undated ballots received before 8 p.m. on Election Day, while Westmoreland County did not.

“I think there’s legitimate concerns over whether the law was appropriately followed and what effect that had on the election,” Aument said.

Plenty of audits

Aument said he hopes to call Boockvar and county elections officials to testify to the special committee, he said. As to whether Boockvar would appear before the panel, her office deflected, insisting that the “proposed committee is duplicative and unnecessary because state law already requires a review of the election process” by a bipartisan Election Law Advisory Board that includes members of the Legislature.

A Department of State spokesperson also noted Pennsylvania “is one of the first states in the nation to pioneer pilots of the risk-limiting audit (RLA), a scientifically designed procedure using statistical methods to confirm whether reported election outcomes are correct and to detect possible interference.”

Patrick Christmas, the policy director at the Committee of Seventy, a good government advocacy group based in Philadelphia, said Corman’s election audit panel “could have some value-add” if its agenda is indeed bipartisan.

“But if this is going to be another space to hype the feud between the Supreme Court and secretary of state and elevate baseless claims of election fraud, then that’s not going to help,” he said

The Legislature has a responsibility to address what Christmas sees as one of the state’s biggest problems: voters doubting the accuracy and safety of the 2020 election, caused by a perfect storm of circumstances. These circumstances include the surge in mail-in voting driven by COVID-19 concerns, the implementation of multiple election law and voting machine changes during a record-breaking turnout year, and Trump’s spreading of misinformation about alleged fraud.

“We have a big problem here where many people -- and some number of our legislators here -- don’t think the election results are sound when they absolutely are,” he said

The Committee of Seventy believes there are a few easy fixes to the state’s law, including getting rid of the mail-in secrecy envelope and creating a procedure for signature matching and correction. The mail-in secrecy envelope is not necessary, Christmas said.

But the most important point Christmas said needs to be emphasized by legislators is that election access and election integrity are not competing values.

“We can advance both of those things at the same time,” he said.