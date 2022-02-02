Ryan Aument, the second-term state senator representing the northern half of Lancaster County, is expected to face a primary challenger backed by groups convinced that elected Republicans failed to do everything possible to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Pennsylvania.

Michael Miller, a financial planner who lives in Ephrata Township, is taking the initial steps toward running, according to posts on social media pages used by members of FreePA and Audit the Vote PA, two conservative activist groups that are highly critical of many elected Republicans.

Toni Shuppe, a Beaver County resident who co-founded Audit the Vote, posted to the group’s Facebook page on Jan. 30 that Miller plans to start collecting signatures this month to get his name on the May primary ballot. Miller’s supporters are also circulating an online form for volunteers to sign up to help with the effort.

“We couldn’t be more proud and excited to introduce Mike to you and to help him replace one of the swampiest Senators who is currently working for his own political gain rather than representing you in Harrisburg,” wrote Shuppe.

The challenge to Aument, an East Hempfield Township resident and U.S. Army veteran with deep connections to Lancaster County’s Republican leaders, illustrates the anger GOP officials can face for failing to embrace the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won reelection in 2020 and not aggressively cheering on efforts to revisit the 2020 results.

As of Tuesday, Miller had not filed with the Department of State as an official candidate or formed a political committee to support his campaign. The Republican Committee of Lancaster County began accepting letters of intent for candidates seeking the party’s endorsement on Monday, and would not release the names of candidates until after the Feb. 9 deadline.

Miller was a vocal presence online and at rallies protesting the results of the 2020 election. He spoke outside House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s home and office in the days preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and went on to lead a volunteer effort to canvass the homes of registered voters in parts of Lancaster County.

Miller did not respond to multiple requests for comment on his work and campaign phone numbers.

Reached for comment on Monday, Aument said he had heard that Miller would challenge him and said he believed that “competition is good.”

“I’m going to continue to do the job,” Aument said. “I have a strong record, I have a vision for the future. I think competition is healthy, and I’m looking forward to campaigning in the spring and again in the fall.”

Revisiting 2020

Aument, who has represented the northern part of Lancaster County in the Senate since 2015, is a member of the Republican majority’s leadership team, serving as caucus secretary. With President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, announcing he will not run for re-election as he seeks the GOP’s nomination for governor, Aument is said to be eyeing a move up to a more senior leadership role in 2023.

But it’s the perception that he failed to do enough to help Trump reverse the 2020 results that has some conservative activists cheering on the primary challenge. That anger dates, in part, to early December 2020, when Aument and Sen. Scott Martin wrote an op-ed in LNP | LancasterOnline explaining their concerns about the conduct of the election – but making clear that the best course for Trump lay with the courts.

On Dec. 10, 2020, Aument and Martin held a Facebook Live session to reiterate their concerns over the election but to make clear that the Legislature had no power to intervene to change the results. The senators drew some angry comments from viewers, including a call “to step up and fight for our president.” One wrote, “None of you republicans in PA will be getting my vote if you don’t step up!”

In that same period after the election, Miller criticized Republican officials, including Aument, for not decertifying Biden’s win in the state. On Dec. 30, 2020, he spoke at protests held outside House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s office and home in southern Lancaster County, and that day wrote to members of a private Facebook group to encourage conservative activists to continue to demonstrate in front of the homes of lawmakers like Cutler:

“These PA RINOs need citizens in front of their homes this weekend,” Miller wrote in a comment, a week before the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt. “Rattle them. Rattle their wives. Make their neighbors question why Republicans are protesting a Republican. Or are we too busy and polite to do that? Nothing illegal.”

Asked about the RINO – short for “Republican In Name Only” – description, Aument said he’s not sure where his record falls short, and that Miller is “perhaps not familiar” with legislative work.

“I’ve been a supporter of Republican candidates, and I’ve supported Republican causes throughout my time in the General Assembly, from supporting law enforcement, to free enterprise, to pro-growth policies, to expanding options for school choice, empowering parents,” Aument said. “I think that’s a pretty traditional Republican perspective.”

The petition filing deadline for the May primary is March 8, though it could change if the legislative redistricting process isn’t completed in the next few weeks.

As of the end of 2021, Aument had more than $160,000 in his campaign account.