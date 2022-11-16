The Republican Caucus of Pennsylvania’s Senate, still firmly in control with a 28-22 majority, boosted the influence of two of Lancaster County’s senators in leadership elections held Tuesday.

Sen. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield was elected majority whip, a key position responsible for advancing caucus priorities on the Senate floor. He’ll be no. 3 in the GOP leadership team, serving under President Pro Tempore Kim Ward of Westmoreland County and Majority Leader Joe PIttman, whose district covers all or parts of four counties, including Indiana and Armstrong.

Meanwhile, Sen. Scott Martin of Martic Township will become chairman of the Appropriations Committee, which plays a big role in determining how the state will spend much of its revenues.

Aument served as caucus secretary for the past two years and was widely expected to advance in the leadership ranks after the retirement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman. Campaign finance reports filed in late October show that Aument raised tens of thousands of dollars during the campaign year and sent much of it to support Republican candidates in key Senate districts across the state.

In September and October alone, Aument donated to four Republicans who won Senate seats on Nov. 8. He sent $65,000 to Tracy Pennycuick, who will represent a district that includes parts of Berks and Montgomery counties; $10,000 to Jarrett Coleman, whose district includes portions of Lehigh and Bucks counties; $50,000 to Rosemary Brown, whose district covers Monroe County and parts of Wayne and Lackawanna counties; and $25,000 to Frank Farry of Bucks County.

He also donated $45,000 to Liz Mizgorski, a state representative who ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Lindsey Williams in a district covering part of Allegheny County.

Aument’s 36th District includes much of the northern half of the county, including the boroughs of Elizabethtown, Lititz, Manheim, Marietta and Mount Joy, as well as the townships of East and West Donegal, East and West Hempfield, Manheim Township and others. He faced a primary challenge in May from a candidate backed by Audit the Vote PA and other groups more closely aligned with former President Donald Trump and Trump’s false allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. Aument easily defeated his opponent, Mike Miller of Ephrata Township.

Martin’s 13 District covers much of the southern half of Lancaster County and now extends into a corner of neighboring Berks County. In 2020, Martin defeated Lancaster city Councilmember Janet Diaz in a race that saw state and national Democrats pour more than a million dollars hoping to pick up the seat. But Martin won handily and spent the next two years as chairman of the Senate Education Committee where he was a steadfast champion of charter schools. In September, the Students First PAC, a pro-charter committee funded largely by billionaire Jeffrey Yass, donated $250,000 to Martin’s campaign account.

Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still not clear. Democrats picked up at least ten seats on Nov. 8, and the outcome of one race in Bucks County could tip the chamber to either party. Should Democrats gain control, Lancaster County's Bryan Cutler would lose his job as House Speaker, a job the Peach Bottom Republican has held since June 2020.