Nursing home administrators in Lancaster County and across Pennsylvania are the latest target of activists who've spent 18 months pushing false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

In a document laying out plans for the upcoming November election, Audit the Vote PA said it wants volunteers in all 67 counties to “do recon on each administrator in each facility to find out whether that person might be a D or R.” The implication is that people living in the facilities are the potential victims of vote tampering, and that an administrator’s personal political views could be a motive for abetting that fraud.

The research on nursing home operators is just one of many steps laid out in a six-point strategy modeled on a guide produced by the Conservative Partnership Institute, a national organization that counts Cleta Mitchell as a leader. Mitchell is an attorney who tried to help former President Donald Trump overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the last presidential election and who has continued to make false claims about the 2020 results in battleground states ever since.

Audit the Vote PA’s plan, crafted by co-founder Toni Shuppe and obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline, calls on volunteers to establish “election integrity task forces” in every county. In addition to researching nursing home leaders, these volunteers would be tasked with attending county election board meetings, recruiting poll watchers and polling place workers, scrutinizing the local Post Office’s handling of mail-in ballots and lobbying local officials to get rid of electronic voting machines.

The Conservative Partnership Institute's “Citizens Guide to Building an Election Integrity Infrastructure,” which inspired the Audit the Vote PA document, has drawn criticism from nonpartisan elections experts, who say it is intended to train activists to impede the elections administration process and primes conservative activists to dismiss any wins by Democratic candidates as proof of voter fraud.

Story continues below document.

Mitchell, Shuppe and others essentially hold “that the only way for some candidates to lose is not because the voters didn’t support them and didn’t vote for them, but because there's still this belief that our system is illegitimate,” said Tammy Patrick, a senior adviser to the elections program at Democracy Fund, a Washington D.C. based nonprofit focused on improving the democratic process.

“That’s really problematic, because it is not true,” Patrick added. “The truth of the matter is that we have very sound election policies throughout this country, and Pennsylvania is right there with other states in having good practices in place.”

Why nursing homes?

The focus on nursing home administrators appears to have originated in Wisconsin, where Mitchell and other Republican activists falsely claimed that 100% of nursing home residents in three counties were recorded as voting in the 2020 election.

Turnout at that level, they say, proves that administrators took advantage of residents, who received ballots in the mail that year as a COVID precaution instead of having local election workers set up polling places in their facilities.

But according to a March 17 story in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, no nursing home in the city reported 100% turnout for residents in 2020. The paper also found that turnout among people living in these facilities was actually higher four years earlier when Trump won Wisconsin.

In its “protecting vulnerable voters” section, Mitchell’s guide urges volunteers to keep an eye on nursing homes and homeless shelters to protect residents from “being taken advantage of by political operatives.”

But nursing home industry representatives in Pennsylvania rejected the assertion that care facilities are abetting voter fraud.

“That’s certainly not what I see in nursing homes,” said Candace L. McMullen, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Nursing Home Administration, when asked if directors are interfering with residents’ voting rights.

She said federal regulation requires residents to have the right to vote; nursing home staff members work to help register residents, assist them in obtaining and returning absentee ballots if residents are unable to do so on their own, and even transport residents to polling places.

“I’m not sure what the point is, what are they trying to accomplish [gathering names and party affiliation],” she said. “I certainly can’t speak for every nursing home, but I do a fair amount of consulting, and the ones I’ve been in, they do take it very seriously because it is a right.”

The Mitchell model

Mitchell has been touring the country, giving presentations in what she recently told a conservative podcaster is an effort to recruit task forces in every county in the nation.

Shuppe attended one such presentation in Harrisburg in April, later describing it on social media as “enlightening.”

Shortly after that event, Shuppe began circulating a sign-up sheet for volunteers on task forces across Pennsylvania. She told the New York Times in May that she had 200 participants signed up by then.

Shuppe did not respond to questions from LNP|LancasterOnline about how many had signed up as of the beginning of July, or other questions about how the task forces would work in Pennsylvania.

Patrick said Mitchell’s guide contained “really valid” advice “that we should all want our community members to be involved in,” like understanding the elections administration process. But other parts of the document pits “observers and the community against election officials,” even more so in the Audit the Vote PA version of the plan.

Patrick specifically noted the Audit the Vote PA document’s focus on records requests, which while she is generally in favor of, she said can be a tactic for bogging down the staff of local elections offices.

Audit the Vote PA, launched in early 2021 by Shuppe and two other activists, spent much of its first year trying to prove Trump actually won the 2020 election by canvassing small numbers of voters in Lancaster and other counties, then extrapolating the findings to claim massive fraud or errors. LNP | LancasterOnline’s own review of the group’s canvassing efforts found the work to be riddled with errors.

This year, Audit the Vote PA has closely aligned itself with Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor. It has urged elected officials across the state to pledge to repeal Act 77 of 2019, which expanded mail-in balloting in the state, and it backed primary challengers to two Lancaster County legislators who were deemed disloyal to Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 results.

This reporter’s work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.