A resident of Loose Caboose Campground site No. 3 cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. Lancaster County voting records show that.

But when Audit the Vote PA volunteers arrived at the 26-acre campground near Gap the following September, they encountered a woman living at site No. 3 who told them, no, she hadn’t voted.

The volunteers took note. They made a record of a “phantom voter.”

Audit the Vote PA, a right-wing group canvassing Pennsylvania in search of fraud in the 2020 Presidential election, claims the Loose Caboose voter is among dozens of similar “anomalies” uncovered in Lancaster County nearly a year after the last presidential election.

The group’s founder has cited them as evidence the 2020 results should be decertified and is wielding them to try to move the political needle. The group is using these efforts to mobilize poll workers, gain concessions and support from state lawmakers, and run for office themselves.

Michael R. Miller, a financial planner from Ephrata Township who organized the surveying effort in Lancaster County, is running against state Sen. Ryan Aument in the May 17 Republican primary and frequently cites the results.

But an analysis of Audit the Vote’s canvassing operation conducted by LNP | LancasterOnline over the last two months found the group’s work was rife with errors and speculation and that its methodology was deeply flawed, mistakes that undermine its conclusion and make its findings unreliable.

Using data collected by Audit the Vote canvassers, a reporter retraced the group’s efforts and re-interviewed some of the voters in households said to have voting anomalies.

Among our findings:

- Canvassers frequently relied not on the actual voters themselves but anyone who answered the door – spouses, parents, tenants, roommates, even children – to determine who cast ballots in 2020.

- They portrayed some answers as definitive statements when, in fact, the respondents indicated they weren’t confident in the answers.

- Most surveys did not record if the person interviewed lived there during the 2020 election

And that mysterious Loose Caboose voter? That “phantom voter?”

She’d packed up and moved to Delaware two months after the 2020 election, property records show. By the time Audit the Vote volunteers had arrived at the campsite last summer, someone new had moved in from Kentucky – someone who had not been here for the November 2020 election.

This error occurred in at least three other locations.

Berwood Yost, director of the Floyd Institute for Public Policy in the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College, said Audit the Vote’s failure to validate that the voters it interviewed were living at those same addresses in 2020 is a big flaw in methodology.

Thousands of residents move or die every year.

“Not verifying that the person that they spoke to was the person at that address in 2020 during the time of the election is a major concern,” Yost said.

Audit the Vote’s CEO, Toni L. Shuppe of Beaver County, said this point was addressed with two questions asked by canvassers: How long the person being interviewed had lived at the house, and how many from the house were registered in 2020.

But data she provided showed fewer than 40% of the surveys recorded answers to the first question, and a photograph of the surveys Shuppe posted online shows the second question actual asked "how many in your household are registered to the vote,” not specifically that the person canvassers spoke with was registered to vote at that address during the 2020 election.

Shuppe acknowledged that some of the group’s data are flawed based on LNP | LancasterOnline’s analysis and the numbers it has released are not accurate. But she maintained that the presidential election was plagued by fraud.

“No matter how many errors we might have made, and they are small as you've discovered, the results from the 2020 election cannot be trusted,” Shuppe wrote in an email.

(Story continues below file)

Editor's Note: Audit the Vote PA has thus far refused to provide the data on its canvassing effort, including when asked by state law makes whom Shuppe has lobbied for legislative hearings based on the canvassing effort's results. LNP | LancasterOnline is publishing this data so that the public may have some idea how this effort – which is now being pointed to as reason to decertify the 2020 election – was conducted. Prior to publication, the newspaper removed names and addresses Audit the Vote had left in the file. Indications were made where this information had been removed. One column, Column U, was also added to indicate what problems LNP | LancasterOnline had identified. Other than that, the file is as it was provided by Shuppe.

Less than thorough

Audit the Vote first announced the findings of its Lancaster County canvassing efforts in a February press release, claiming it found “egregious discrepancies” with 37% of the 256 households its volunteers had surveyed. But the data provided only shows 231 homes surveyed, which Shuppe said was because the group later consolidated multiple surveys taken at the same home.

The alleged anomalies included households that reported having cast fewer or more votes in November 2020 than what county records show.

But it’s clear that the work of the canvassers, which Shuppe provided to LNP | LancasterOnline, was sloppy and incomplete at best and misleading at worst.

Only 11 of those 231 surveys had answers for all nine questions.

At one Ronks home, a canvasser wrote the man who answered questions “seemed distracted” because he was hosting a funeral in the home for a grandchild. The canvasser recorded only one resident voted in November 2020 election and claimed there were three “phantom voters.”

An LNP| LancasterOnline reporter tracked down that man in recent weeks. He confirmed he had been interviewed by an Audit the Vote canvasser. He and his wife told this news organization they both voted in the 2020 presidential election, as did their two children – details supported by county voting records.

There are no “phantom voters,” as Audit the Vote claimed.

The story was the same elsewhere.

At a home in Lititz, a 16-year-old answered Audit the Vote’s survey on behalf of his parents, the group’s records show. The boy said his parents had voted in 2020, but he was “not sure” about his siblings. Despite the boy’s uncertainty, the canvasser wrote only two voted and the home had one “phantom voter.”

In all, LNP | LancasterOnline identified 11 of the households in which Audit the Vote alleged it found anomalies. We checked those reports, and many of the group’s claims don’t hold up.

In Gordonville, the mother who spoke with canvassers said all four residents had voted by mail. But the voter rolls indicated the county received only three ballots, so canvassers recorded “missing votes.” When LNP| LancasterOnline visited and spoke with the family’s son, whom canvassers hadn't spoken with, he told a reporter he didn’t place his 2020 general election ballot in the mail.

Yost said sometimes “proxy reporters” like a spouse or other family member are relied on for information, but pollsters tend to avoid doing this because the information is “inherently less reliable.”

At a home in Quarryville, Audit the Vote recorded a “phantom registration” because the residents told the canvasser there were only two people registered to vote living there, even though the voter list showed three for for the 2020 election. The canvasser was unaware that the third registered voter had moved to Indiana in 2021.

In Landisville, canvassers noted that a resident did not answer the door. But they alleged “phantom voters” and “phantom registrations” at the household nonetheless. In Leola, canvassers noted they thought they spoke with the wrong person – but recorded that person’s answers anyway.

At a nursing home in Denver, canvassers compared the answers of one resident to the voting records of all 18 residents and unsurprisingly found they did not match, resulting in “phantom registrations” and “phantom voters.”

Asked about these findings, Audit the Vote’s Shuppe responded: “I’m not going to take a stab at addressing them. In reality, for those our canvassers should not have taken many of their answers and entered them into the form. Some may be typos or oversight. Not sure how to word a response to them.”

In a subsequent email, she later acknowledged many of those responses should have been omitted.

Unrepresentative

But the canvassers’ mistakes weren’t the only issues with Audit the Vote’s assessment. The group didn’t even attempt to survey a representative sample of Lancaster County.

Most of the 18 areas visited by Audit the Vote PA canvassers were Republican strongholds. Donald Trump’s margin of victory in 14 of those districts was 6 to 27 percentage points higher than the countywide average.

Shuppe said volunteers chose some households “based on the firsthand accounts from the 2020 election,” as well as residences where first-time voters in 2020 were registered for four or more years, elderly voters, what she termed “backfilled voters,” but did not make an effort to make the survey proportionate to population or voter registration.

The areas canvassers visited also did not reflect the county's population distribution or contribution to the 2020 vote. Denver Borough represented 9.54% of the surveys but just .69% of the votes cast in the presidential contest, and just .0068% of the county’s total population.

She said canvassers did not operate in Lancaster city, a Democratic stronghold responsible for 8.42% of the votes cast in the presidential contest and home to 10.49% of the county’s population, because it is a “dangerous area.”

“It’s not clear to me who the sample is meant to represent, and even if that sample was selected randomly. Clearly, it does not represent the county,” Yost said.

Shuppe told LNP | LancasterOnline that she “can’t confidently say that I have substantial court evidence that there was fraud in the 2020 election.” Still, she and her group are now circulating a petition to decertify the election, which one leading gubernatorial candidate, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, has signed.

Her overall goal, she said, is to prove things were wrong at any level, regardless of if the specific numbers are correct, to encourage voters to become more active in demanding change.

”Our pivot right now is to focus on getting poll watchers and poll workers when it comes to the upcoming primary,” she said. “Getting people involved locally to fill those extra positions, judge of elections, inspector of elections.”

This reporter’s work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.