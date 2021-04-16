More than 10 months after Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that $150,000 of drug forfeiture money is missing as the likely result of an internal theft, the investigation continues.

Citing a conflict of interest with investigating her own office, Adams announced last year that the matter was being referred to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.

On Wednesday, Jacklin Rhoads, a spokesperson for Attorney General Josh Shapiro, said the investigation is ongoing and the office “cannot comment further at this time.”

On June 1, Adams announced that the missing money had been detected by an internal audit of cash seized by the drug task force.

“This appears in every aspect to be an internal theft,” she said at the time.

Adams said the missing funds were initially discovered late last April by the officer in charge of the task force, shortly after she had fired the task force’s former head, John Burkhart. The audit conducted after the initial discovery concluded that the seized cash was connected to “less than a dozen” drug investigations conducted from 2017-2019, but she did not go into details about the cases.

She declined to say who had access to the cash or how it was stored, but testimony from Burkhart in a 2019 case involving Drug Task Force records revealed that only he and Detective Gregory Macey had access to the safe where funds were kept.

Macey remains actively employed by the district attorney’s office as a detective.

Adams also said last year that she would be auditing the task force’s physical evidence. On Wednesday, she said that audit has been completed and the information turned over to the Attorney General’s office.

Regarding physical evidence, Burkhart said at the time there had been an issue with a bag of cocaine not properly being logged into evidence by an East Earl detective assigned to work for the task force.

Last May, East Earl Police Chief Kevin McCarthy told LNP|LancasterOnline that the detective in question, Michael Vance, was placed on administrative leave in April 2020 after the district attorney told him she was referring the investigation of the drug task force to the attorney general’s office.

It’s unclear why the investigation would lead the department to place Vance on administrative leave. McCarthy said Thursday Vance remains on leave but did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

County Commissioner Josh Parsons, who had been critical of the Drug Task Force’s management in recent years because of funding and transparency issues, said Thursday that “as a former prosecutor I understand complicated investigations can take a long time, but there should be no higher priority for the Attorney General’s Office than this type of case.”

The theft would have occurred under former District Attorney Craig Stedman. Now an elected court of common pleas judge, Stedman said last June that access to the task force funds was limited and he was never made aware of any security issues.

While serving as district attorney, Stedman sought to deny release of drug task force spending details after LNP| LancasterOnline filed a Right-to-Know request to obtain them. Though the records would not have shed light on the alleged theft of task force funds, he also opposed releasing the documents to the county commissioners.

On Thursday, Stedman said he had not been interviewed by any law enforcement.

Parsons, meanwhile, urged the Attorney General’s office to complete its investigation.

“They should put whatever resources necessary on this case to get it solved and hold accountable those involved – both those directly responsible and any who sought to cover up criminal behavior,” Parsons said. “Our community cannot wait indefinitely for resolution to this critical case.”