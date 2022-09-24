State Rep. Dave Zimmerman, a Lancaster County Republican whose district includes New Holland and Ephrata, said Saturday that he received a subpoena from the federal government.

Zimmerman made the comment during a sparsely attended rally for GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano on the capitol steps in Harrisburg. He said that the FBI was trying to find him and that he had turned off his location services on his phone, apparently in an effort to evade or delay them.

Zimmerman later told Chris Mathias, a reporter for The Huffington Post, that he “received a federal subpoena a few weeks ago .”

“(Zimmerman) wouldn’t elaborate but indicated it was related to election,” Mathias reported. “Says the FBI was looking for him for ‘a few hours’ before he got the subpoena.”

Zimemerman did not immediately respond to a call from an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter seeking comment. It is not known when he received the subpoena or what it said. Calls and emails to Zimmerman staff members also were not returned.

Last month, PennLive and other news organizations reported that the FBI had served subpoenas to some Pennsylvania Republican legislators in Harrisburg. The nature of the federal investigation was not revealed, but speculation at the time was that the subpoenas were related to the ongoing January 6 probe and possibly tied to U.S. Rep. Scott Perry’s alleged role in trying to help former President Donald Trump reverse the results of the 2020 election.

The FBI seized Perry’s phone on Aug. 9, and the Republican is suing to block federal investigators from accessing its contents.

Zimmerman is a conservative known for bucking Republican leaders in Harrisburg. He was stripped of his committee assignments in the wake of the May primary.

During the primary campaign, Zimmerman appeared at public events with the GOP challenger to state Sen. Ryan Aument, who represents the northern half of Lancaster County. Aument handily won his primary over Mike Miller, who was backed by Audit the Vote PA and other groups that are active supporters of Mastriano’s campaign and continue to spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The same groups have blasted GOP legislative leaders for failing to reverse the results of the last presidential election.

Militia at rally

Also spotted at Mastriano’s rally Saturday were members of a group called the South Central Pennsylvania Patriots who appeared to be providing security for the event.

A website for the group says its members work to “strengthen and aid surrounding communities and individuals, and help shape the future by preserving, protecting and defending our country's founding principles, including our God-given rights to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

A vetting form for the group shows it is seeking members with law enforcement or military background, a common recruiting tactic of militia groups.

A patch worn by members of the group showed crossed AR-15s over a map of Pennsylvania. It also contained the Roman numeral III, a symbol commonly used by Three Percenters militia groups.

While the website says the group eschews violence, the “Three Percenters” term and symbology comes from the idea that only three percent of colonists actively fought the British Army during the American Revolution.

Members listed on the group’s website include Alicia Rouscher, a regional coordinator for Gun Owners of America, and a person listed as “Carl A Runkle.” A member of LifeGate Church in Elizabethtown named Carl Runkle has provided security to Mastriano in the past, though it's unclear if the two are the same.

Two other members of LifeGate with ties to militia groups, James Emery and Scott Nagle, have provided security to Mastriano in the past, LNP|LancasterOnline reported last month.

The South Central Pennsylvania Patriots group appears to be primarily based in York County, according to its website. The group also appears to have some membership crossover with another York County group, United States Unified Militia, which quickly scrubbed its presence from the internet earlier this year after its leaders were contacted by LNP|LancasterOnline.

The Three Percenters was originally formed in 2008 by Mike Vanderboegh, an Alabama-based anti-government extremist, and grew in 2008-2009 during a time of growth for the broader militia movement, according to the ADL. In recent years several of the larger Three Percenter Groups have collapsed, but other groups looking to fill the gap, such as the Pennsylvania-based Proud American Patriot Network, have sprung up in their place.

Several Three Percenters were involved in and arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,, and the group has been designated as a "terrorist entity" by Canada's government.

In 2021, a joint FBI and Department of Homeland Security assessment identified anti-government and militia extremism as one of the three main threats of of domestic terrorism. The report cited planned terrorist attacks by Three Percenters.

