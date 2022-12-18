Rep. Bryan Cutler, the top Republican lawmaker in the Pennsylvania House, is at the center of an unprecedented post-election power struggle for control of the chamber.

Cutler, of Drumore Township in Lancaster County, appears likely to lead a narrow Republican majority when the Legislature convenes next month. But that majority could last for a month or a few months. With only a short time left in power, the GOP majority could feel pressured to act on one of their top goals — amending the constitution to declare there’s no right to a taxpayer-funded abortion or any other abortion-related service.

Cutler, sworn in last week as House majority leader, said in an interview with The Caucus that there are GOP representatives who want to vote on it and others who don’t.

It’s up to the Republican Caucus to determine whether a package of amendments that includes the abortion language is brought to a vote, he said. There are 49 new members this session, 23 of them Republicans, who did not vote on the amendment package in the 2021-22 session.

Democrats say they are concerned that Cutler will use the narrow window that Republicans have to push an agenda favored by the conservatives in his caucus. But Cutler says he has a track record as House GOP leader of working across the aisle and passing bills with bipartisan support.

“Pennsylvanians across the state are concerned about the mischief the Republican leader can play if he is given control of the state House,” said Nicole Reigelman, spokeswoman for House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia. “Given that his caucus ran the abortion ban and Voter ID amendment late at night on a Friday immediately preceding summer recess, we know that standard practices of good governance don’t apply when the Republican leader (Cutler) is in charge.”

Mike Straub, Cutler’s spokesman, dismissed Reigelman’s comment as Democratic rhetoric.

“If the Democrats were so concerned over who had the majority and authority to set the calendar, they should not have encouraged two of their members to quit,” said Straub. “The math of the chamber makes Rep. Cutler the majority leader, and he will work with his caucus to determine the best legislative course of action for as long as that majority remains in place.”

Straub was referring to Austin Davis, who resigned his House seat on Dec. 7 ahead of his swearing in as lieutenant governor next month, and Summer Lee, who resigned as she prepares to take a seat in Congress next month..

Davis could have remained in the House until his swearing in on Jan. 17.

End-around on governor?

Constitutional amendments require passage in two consecutive legislative sessions and then approval by the state’s voters. The GOP amendment package, which includes Voter ID legislation long sought by Republicans in addition to the abortion language, is positioned for the second step of legislative approval as soon as next month.

If it receives final legislative approval, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, a strong abortion rights advocate, can’t veto it.

Legislative leaders supporting the abortion amendment said in June that it would not in any way restrict procedures. Whether there is still an appetite for passing it isn’t clear in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down Roe v. Wade to allow states to enact abortion restrictions. That ruling, many observers said, mobilized abortion rights supporters to turn out in the November election, denting an expected Republican wave in the midterms.

Should the amendment take effect, laws restricting abortion are not considered likely in Pennsylvania given Shapiro’s veto power over regular legislation. The Democrat campaigned, in part, as a defender of abortion rights.

Christopher Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, said abortion opponents in the GOP caucus may not be thinking about how the issue played in the just-concluded election.

It’s not out of the question that many House Republicans might see the amendment package as making a mark in history that might not otherwise be possible for the rest of the two-year session with Shapiro serving as governor, he said.

Most constitutional amendments that make it to the ballot wind up winning voter approval, but how the language is worded on the ballot could be critical, Borick said. Crafting that language is a legitimate power the governor has through the Department of State.

How we got here

Democrats appeared to win control of the House in the Nov. 8 election. But the death of longtime incumbent Rep. Tony DeLuca — a month before the election but too late to be removed from the ballot, as well as Davis and Lee resigning to take on new elected positions – created three vacancies in Democrat-leaning districts. DeLuca’s death left the House tied at 101-101, but Davis’ and Lee’s departures will give Cutler and Republicans a 101-99 margin on Jan. 3.

Republicans have controlled the House since 2011; the Senate has had a GOP majority since the mid-1990s. The majority party picks committee chairmen and directs which bills move through the chamber.

While Cutler will likely be calling the plays for up to a few months, Democrats are positioned to eventually reclaim the House, said G. Terry Madonna, a former political science professor and host of Pennsylvania Newsmakers, a TV talk show on politics and policy.

Madonna said he has “never” heard of two lawmakers claiming to be majority leader on the opening day of a new session. McClinton earlier this month was sworn in as majority leader in an unpublicized ceremony on the House floor. She then moved to set all three special elections for Feb. 7.

Cutler is suing in Commonwealth Court claiming the election writs signed by McClinton were illegal since Democrats do not have the majority. Cutler, in turn, was sworn in as majority leader last week with TV cameras and reporters invited. While he had already scheduled the special election for DeLuca’s seat for Feb. 7, he set the other two for the state’s primary election date, May 16.

McClitnon’s election schedule would give Democrats control of the House as soon as February, while Cutler’s schedule would give Republicans control well into the year.

First order of business

Both parties are playing politics, said Borick, though both make some legitimate points. It is a valid argument for Democrats to say they have the majority based on the election results, Borick added, just as it is a fair argument for Cutler to question whether Democrats created their own predicament with two candidates, Lee and Davis, choosing to run for other offices while also seeking reelection to the House.

The political standoff will begin to play out on the House floor on Jan. 3, the swearing in day for 203 House members. That day, the chamber will vote to elect the next speaker, with House Chief Clerk Brooke Wheeler presiding until one is elected by a majority, Cutler said.

That winner could be a Republican or Democrat. One person is won’t be is Cutler, who said he would not accept the speakership again. He added that he enjoys the challenge and “problem solving” of being the Republican floor leader, a job he held for less than two years before being elected Speaker in June 2020.

“Obviously, this is certainly an unprecedented series of events,” Cutler said.