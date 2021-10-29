Republican candidates in next week’s Manheim Township commissioners races raised a record $96,960 and spent $60,674 as of Oct. 18, more than doubling the amount raised by Democrats in a race to determine which party will control the government of the fast-growing and increasingly politically competitive municipality.

Both Democrats and Republicans this year have blown past previous campaign spending totals. Democrats spent a record amount of money – $13,387 – in 2019 when they gained a majority on the five-member board. Republicans that year spent only $1,765.

Republicans’ single-largest contribution for the 2021 general election came from state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield Township, whose campaign contributed $49,000 to Township Forward, the PAC supporting the GOP slate in the commissioners race.

Republicans also received $35,000 from the Building a Stronger Pennsylvania PAC, a political action committee started in 2015 by former state Rep. Katie True and former county GOP committeeman John Leaman. Republican commissioner candidate John Bear now runs the PAC.

Democrats, meanwhile, have raised almost all of their funds from local, individual donors, rather than political action committees. Since the May primary, Democrats have raised $33,254 and spent $23,790 across multiple political committees.

These campaign finance totals don’t include money spent by the parties’ township committees. The Manheim Township Republican and Democratic committees spent $32,000 and $27,000, respectively, toward supporting their commissioner and school board candidates on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Candidates on both sides have used these funds for more than a dozen flyers and mailings, as well as sponsored social media posts, according to campaign finance filings.

The fast-growing township is a major target for both parties. In the 2020 election, state and national Democrats poured more than $1 million into Senate candidate Janet Diaz’s campaign in hopes of flipping the 13th Senatorial District, which includes Manheim Township. Two years prior, Democratic congressional candidate Jess King won Manheim Township by 966 votes.

President Joe Biden won in almost every precinct in Manheim Township last year, collecting 52% of the vote. Still, Republican candidates swept in down-ballot races, with two incumbents – U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and state Sen. Scott Martin – winning the township.

The money question

Republicans hope their big spending this year will pay off by bringing the township back into GOP control.

“The Republicans can look to this team and see a really positive message of how we compete and win in suburban municipalities in Pennsylvania,” Aument said.

“There’s a tendency [in the Republican Committee of Lancaster County] for atrophy, to rest on your laurels, that you don't have to run competitive races, that you don't have to put up the best candidates; the voter edge will carry the day,” said Bear, who was once a state representative for the area. “That’s not the case in Manheim Township and… we intend to put up first-class campaigns moving forward and do a better job at vetting people that might serve the community really well and pick up our game.”

Democrats questioned why the Republicans would invest so much money into a local race.

“We went into this campaign knowing we were against well-funded opponents who we expected would bring a lot of money into the race,” said Carol Gifford, a Democratic candidate and current commissioner. “When we saw it, it was a shocking figure.”

But one Democrat said money alone won’t be enough to win the township this year.

“Republicans are scared that Manheim Township is increasingly ‘purple’ to ‘blue,’” said Stella Sexton, a Democratic commissioner candidate. “They think they can just spend enough money to buy their way out of that, but to me, they’re wrong. Money isn’t the problem.”

“[Democrats are] not stopping, we’re just continuing to put the hard work in and it’s resonating with a lot of folks,” Sexton added, noting that she’s personally knocked on more than 3,000 doors in the township to talk about the Democrats’ candidacy.

Aument’s interest

Aument’s district does not include Manheim Township, but he explained his investment in the GOP slate this year by pointing to bigger stakes for county Republicans.

“It’s a critical race for the (RCLC),” he said. “It’s important for the Republican Party to demonstrate that it has a message and it can compete and win in suburban municipalities and I believe this team that’s running has a tremendous breadth of experience and laid out a tremendous vision.”

The township, with more than 40,000 residents, is similar to the size of a state House district, so municipal candidates should expect to spend similar amounts of money, Aument said of the GOP’s big spending here.

Pennsylvania’s 203 House districts contain approximately 60,000 residents each. Candidates in the 97th House District, which represents Manheim Township and surrounding municipalities, spent more than $165,000 each in the 2020 general election. Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Mentzer still won the election by nearly 7 percentage points.

Aument, 44, said he and Bear, 48, “came up together” in Lancaster County politics. At one time when they were both in the state House, they shared a legislative office suite in Harrisburg, and Aument said he’s been a close political ally and friend ever since.

“I’m thrilled someone of John’s caliber is willing to get back into elected office,” he said.

Aument and Bear both said from their experience in politics, late attempts to bring attention to campaign fundraising are “an indicator they’re waging a losing campaign.”

State Sen. Scott Martin, whose district does include the township, contributed $500 to the GOP slate’s PAC, according to the latest filings. Martin is exploring a gubernatorial run, and most of his spending last month was on campaign events and contributions to the state and county GOP committees.

Martin said in an email that he's still fundraising after a tough re-election campaign, "defending myself against millions of dollars of out-of-state, liberal special interest spending against me, which forced me to spend more resources than ever."

Manheim Township has become the part of the county that politicos watch to "see how the political winds are blowing," he added.