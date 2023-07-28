A political sea change occurred over the last 20 years, shifting long-Republican counties in the state’s southeast more and more toward the Democrats. But a study by Franklin & Marshall College researchers found that while Chester and Delaware counties, in particular, shifted radically in the period, Lancaster County remains a Republican bastion.

The researchers found that the state’s southeast region – defined as Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties – saw the GOP edge drop from a 22-point voter registration advantage in 2000 to a nine-point deficit in 2022.

In 2000, registered Republicans in Delaware and Chester counties outnumbered Democrats 2-to-1. In Delaware County that year, there were about 227,000 Republicans compared to about 104,000 Democrats, while in Chester County there were about 157,000 Republicans compared to roughly 77,000 Democrats.

As of last year’s election, there were about 201,000 registered Democrats and only 145,000 Republicans in Delaware County. In Chester, there were about 157,000 Democrats to 149,000 Republicans.

Lancaster County, a fast-growing bridge between the increasingly metropolitan southeast and a central Pennsylvania comprised of mid-sized cities and farm country, also saw Democrats make gains over the past 20 years. But the Franklin & Marshall researchers found that those gains did little to topple GOP dominance.

“Lancaster has a central-urban area and several other urban communities, but it still has a lot of suburban and rural areas and those are places where Republicans can continue to dominate,” said Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall.

In 2000, Lancaster County had about 166,000 registered Republicans to 67,000 Democrats. Twenty years later, the county had about 181,000 registered Republicans, the fourth-largest GOP pool in the state. Democrats had roughly 115,000 voters in 2020, leaving the GOP with an estimated 66,000 lead, according to records from the Department of State.

The continued GOP advantage means most Republican incumbent legislators don’t face a Democratic challenger. In 2022, no Democrat ran against Sen. Ryan Aument and Reps. Bryan Cutler, Mindy Fee, Keith Greiner, Steven Mentzer and Brett Miller in the general election.

“One thing to say about the legislative seats in Lancaster County is that they’re all pretty safe,” said F&M’s Stephen Medvic, whose research focuses on elections and political campaigns. “The advantage is just so great, that really nothing you do will matter.”

Yost said closed primaries allow the Republican Party in Lancaster to “perpetuate itself” because there is an “incentive” for voters who want to vote in primaries to register as Republican.

“For any opposing party, they have to figure out a way to break through those kind of narrow boundaries to find their candidate, so talking about issues that have some resonance to voters,” Yost said.

Driving polarization

Yost and Medvic said a side effect of having one party facing little opposition creates the potential for increased polarization and an ideology-based policy approach by lawmakers.

“I wouldn’t name (a specific candidate as an example of this trend) because the effect I was mentioning is an aggregate effect and it happens gradually, as elected officials retire and get replaced by new ones,” said Medvic. “So, for example, Republican members of Congress from Lancaster have become more conservative over time.”

Without a serious competitor, Medvic said a candidate’s views on policy and governance could shift closer to either end of the political spectrum, but he wouldn’t describe these beliefs as extreme.

“What you end up getting are candidates who are maybe more partisan, maybe more ideological because they don’t have to appeal to anyone but the really hardcore members of their party,” Medvic said.

He said a “chicken and an egg” situation grows, where it is unclear whether voters are driving candidates to become more partisan, or if candidates are pulling voters further from moderate positions.

“It’s not just that candidates are trying to be much more extreme or something like that. They are just responding to the incentives in the system as it’s designed,” he said.

Uphill climb for county’s Dems

Medvic said the GOP advantage in Lancaster County means Democrats have little chance of winning more legislative seats.

“There’s a few that might be marginally competitive, or potentially competitive if you squint, but most of them are not that competitive,” he said.

The fact that many GOP incumbents go unchallenged by Democrats is a recruitment issue, not a sign that the party has given up, according to Tim Wagner, executive director of the Senate Democratic Campaign Committee.

Wagner said the committee’s strategy in Lancaster for the 2024 election cycle is to find a strong challenger to Republican Sen. Scott Martin of Martic Township.

Martin won nearly 56% of the votes during his reelection bid for state Senate in 2020, defeating a Democratic challenger who raised more than $1.5 million. Republican insiders say that Martin plans to run for a third term in 2024.

Democrats in the state House face similar recruitment issues, according to Trevor Southerland, executive director of the House Democratic Campaign Committee.

“It’s very disappointing for me anytime we don't have a Democratic candidate on the ballot because ultimately, people deserve a choice and they deserve to see what the parties represent and what those people would stand for if elected,” Southerland said.

Lancaster city was represented solely by Democratic Rep. Mike Sturla for about 30 years, but redistricting in 2022 split the city, creating two urban-suburban districts. That change gave Sturla a Democratic colleague, Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El.

Southerland said House Democrats hope to flip House District 41, which includes East and West Hempfield townships, a portion of Manor Township, Columbia Borough and Mountville Borough. The seat is currently filled by Rep. Brett Miller, of East Hempfield Township.

Southerland said he thinks the district is growing competitive. The Hempfields favored Democrat Josh Shapiro in last year’s race for governor, giving him 53.4% of the vote. Miller didn’t face a Democratic competitor in 2022, but a Libertarian candidate earned about a quarter of the votes.

A spokeswoman for Miller said he was unavailable for comment.

On the Republican side, spokesmen from the respective Senate and House campaign committees said that just because a GOP candidate is heavily favored, it does not mean they don’t take the race seriously.

Michael Straw, communications director for the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, said if it’s a district “that we should win” then the committee gives “the most support that it can.”

“The biggest mistake that can be made is underestimating the time or effort” needed to win elections, said Bob Bozzuto, executive director of the House Republican Campaign Committee.

Bozzuto would not address the committee’s plans to challenge Lancaster County’s two state House members in in next year’s election.