The cramped front office of the York County Democratic Party is abuzz.

When the phone stops ringing, it seems to do so just long enough for someone to poke their head in and ask for a Biden-Harris yard sign.

“It’s an outpouring of Democrats that were not active in the past,” the office manager, Carol Bair, said through a face mask bearing images of a flexing Rosie the Riveter below the words, “We Can Do It!”

Her party is counting on that engagement to help Auditor General Eugene DePasquale flip the 10th Congressional District seat held by Republican Scott Perry. The winner of the

race — Pennsylvania’s most expensive as of the end of June, with $3.5 million raised by the two candidates — could decide whether either party holds a majority of Pennsylvania’s 18 Congressional seats.

Normally, that’s not much of a concern; it’s the overall partisan split in the U.S. House of Representatives that matters.

But “normal” isn’t 2020’s vibe. This year, the partisan split of Pennsylvania’s delegation could determine whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden get the state’s crucial 20 electoral votes.

If neither Trump nor Biden wins an outright majority in the Electoral College— either because of a 269-269 electoral-vote tie, or because disputed results lead some states to send competing slates of electors, one Republican and one Democratic — the Constitution says the House decides the outcome.

But the House wouldn’t decide via a straight up or down vote cast by all 435 members. According to the Constitution’s 12th Amendment, each state gets one vote. Whichever party controls that delegation decides which way its vote goes.

Trump, who has spent months trying to undermine confidence in vote tallying, told supporters as much at a rally in Harrisburg on Sept. 26.

“I don’t want to go back to Congress, even though we have an advantage if we go back to Congress,” Trump said. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, responding to Trump’s comments, sent a letter to her caucus Sunday saying Democrats needed to focus on winning more state-delegation majorities.

Republicans control 26 delegations, Democrats 22. Two states are split right down the middle — including Pennsylvania.

Closely contested

In Pennsylvania, perhaps no seat is as closely contested as the 10th Congressional District, which encompasses deep-red rural areas, purple suburbs and blue cities in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties.

“A lot of the state is trending Republican. This is an area where Democrats are doing better,” said Kyle Kondik, a political analyst at the University of Virginia. The newsletter he edits, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, rates the Perry-DePasquale race as Pennsylvania’s only toss-up contest, where neither party appears to have an edge.

Perry, a retired Army National Guard brigadier general and helicopter pilot who flew 44 combat missions in Iraq, first won his congressional seat in 2012. At the time, the district included all of Adams and York counties, as well as portions of Cumberland and Dauphin counties.

But the state Supreme Court-ordered redistricting in 2018 took conservative Adams County from Perry’s district and added in all of the Democrat-heavy suburbs around Harrisburg. In the old district, Perry had cruised to reelection in 2016 with two-thirds of the vote. Two years later, in the redrawn district, he eked out a 2.6-point margin of victory.

Democrats scored perhaps their biggest recruiting coup in the state with De-Pasquale, a two-term state Auditor General who won more than 165,000 votes in the district the last time he was on the ballot, in 2016.

“I’m making my case to the broader electorate, not just looking at a narrow slice,” DePasquale said.

Perry, who did not respond to requests for an interview, consistently ranks as one of the state’s most conservative representatives and has been a staunch defender of Trump. He told reporters on Sept. 2 that systemic racism is not a problem in the United States, that incidents of police violence against Black people are on the decline, and that “it’s the sensationalization of these events that’s changed,” according to a video posted by the York Dispatch.

The comments prompted former York County GOP Chairman Bob Wilson to rebuke Perry and support De-Pasquale.

Approach to winning support

DePasquale is pitching himself as a moderate alternative to Perry — the Biden to his Trump. He opposes Medicare for All, the nationalized health care system proposed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, but wants to give people the option to buy into the health care plan for federal employees. He called climate change “the moral challenge of the next generation,” but does not support the Green New Deal backed by the Democrats’ left flank.

“My style as auditor general is a nice way to approach the problems in D.C. — try to reduce the bickering, and when you do have a debate, make sure we’re looking at facts, looking at science, looking at real data, finding pragmatic solutions to problems,” DePasquale said.

DePasquale’s pandemicaltered campaign relies heavily on television ads and virtual events to get its message out. Republicans, meanwhile, have kept up in-person voter contacts, including door knocking.

“I don’t see the Democrats’ ground game. I don’t see any ground game at all,” York County GOP Chairman Jeffrey Piccola said.

He chalked up the narrowness of Perry’s 2018 win to voters’ unfamiliarity with him, noting many voters lived in a different district in 2016 before the lines were redrawn.

“He’s now represented the district for two years,” Piccola said.

Voter turnout

GOP turnout will also be higher than two years ago, driven by Trump’s name atop the ticket.

“This election is going to bring out a whole bunch of voters who did not come out in 2018 — Trump voters that 99% will be going for Scott Perry,” Piccola said.

Republicans outnumber Democrats by 21,000 voters in the district, an advantage the advocacy group Republican Voters Against Trump is trying to blunt. The group has peppered the district’s highways with billboards that feature testimonials such as, “I’m Republican, I’m pro-life, and I’m voting for Biden,” and “I’m a lifelong conservative and I support Biden,” alongside voters’ photos. Though focused on the presidential race, the ads could take votes from Perry, an avowed Trump supporter, if they convince Republicans to break with their party.

Democrats say having Trump at the top of the ticket is just as much a boost for their side as it is for the GOP.

Political engagement

Cumberland County’s Democratic Party headquarters in Carlisle is normally closed on Wednesdays, but on one midweek day in late September, three volunteers were assembling 1,000 Biden-Harris yard signs. Three passersby stopped in to pick one up during one 15-minute period.

Bair’s office, in York, is staffing up to expand its hours through October to keep up with demand, Bair said.

“There’s a constant flow of people picking up Biden signs and Eugene signs,” said Bair, who first volunteered during the 2016 campaign. “This is much more engagement. We had two separate groups in York for the last (election). Hillary had her own campaign office. Now, there’s just one. So we’re involved in all levels of politics.

“State to local to national, it’s centered right here.”

Republican Party offices across the 10th District were equally busy, though staff politely declined to talk with a visiting reporter.

“Yard signs, phone banks, knocking on doors — what aren’t we doing?” Piccola said. At a table outside the York GOP office, a woman helped a steady flow of people register to vote or change their registration to Republican, something Piccola said the party is focusing on. “From the numbers I’ve seen, we’re kicking butt.”