A day after Lancaster County’s government approved a plan to address critical staffing shortages at the prison, an email obtained by LNP|LancasterOnline showed that another part of county government is facing a staffing “crisis” that threatens to disrupt normal operations.

An email from President Judge David Ashworth to the rest of the Lancaster County bench shows that the county’s judicial branch is concerned that staff loss in the Clerk of Courts office will impact court operations.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the Clerk of Courts office is in crisis,” Ashworth wrote on Aug. 11. “With recent resignations and a few yet to come they will be down to only 4 clerks who are able to go to court (and one is still a trainee). … Obviously, this creates a very serious issue for the court.”

Ashworth’s email came exactly one week after Jackie Pfursich vacated the clerk position to become the county solicitor. Ashworth did not assign blame to Pfursich, but said Rhonda Allen, who had been appointed interim clerk, had been “placed in a horrible situation” and asked the other judges to be understanding of her predicament.

Allen told LNP | LancasterOnline that her office has only 12 of a budgeted 19 employees, and two are leaving soon.

“We originally had 21,” she said Thursday. “Personally, this is my personal opinion, it should be 24, but we could function with 21.”

During Pfursich’s term as clerk, she eliminated some positions from the office, a step commended by county Commissioner Josh Parsons as an example of her leadership bringing increased efficiency to the office and reducing costs.

Asked if staff reductions have made running the office more difficult, Allen said, “It doesn’t make it hard, but it’s still challenging because we have people that are doubling-up on responsibilities.”

Pfursich did not respond when asked what steps she may have taken prior to leaving the clerk position to alleviate staffing problems for the incoming interim clerk.

Allen went onto say that the two employees who will be departing soon are moving onto positions that pay better and that pay levels pose a challenge to keeping the clerk’s office staffed. The starting rate for a clerk is $12.01 per hour.

“We don’t offer competitive wages to what’s out there now,” she said. “You can’t make people work for under $15 an hour if they don’t want to work for $15 an hour.”

In a follow-up interview about his email, Ashworth said that pay was “obviously” part of the problem.

Clerk salaries are set by a contract negotiated between the county and a union representing employees of several different county government offices. However Prothonotary Andy Spade, whose employees are part of the same union and also start at $12.01 an hour, said his office is not currently experiencing the same staffing problems.

A statement from the commissioner’s office, sent by Chief Clerk Larry George, said the county was “not immune” to the national staffing crisis and that both private and public sector businesses are experiencing “unprecedented labor shortages.”

The statement said county officials are working on a “variety of options” to help departments like the clerk’s office and the prison recruit employees, mentioning one idea backed by Parsons that would use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for an advertising campaign.

The commissioners’ office disputed some of the staffing figures listed in Ashworth’s email, and also celebrated two new hires coming on board and the fact that there are applicants pending for other open clerk positions.

The commissioners also suggested that the courts should allocate some of their own personnel “as practicable in an effort to assist the Clerk of Courts Office in its core mission.”

In the meantime, Ashworth said he is worried about the court’s ability to conduct its business. He said he has made the commissioners’ office aware of the issue, but when asked if he knew if the commissioners were doing anything to address it, he said “I don’t know.”

“If (the clerk’s office) don’t have the people to come into court, how are we suppose to function,” he asked.