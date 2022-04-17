Inside the doors of the Capitol, democracy can get a little baffling.

Animal-welfare advocate Grace Kelly Herbert has spent years organizing support for a bill called Victoria’s Law, named for a German shepherd she rescued from a dog breeder. The bill would ban pet stores from selling commercially bred dogs, cats or rabbits, with the goal of cutting out a key funding stream for puppy mills.

Being anti-puppy-mill is about the easiest gimme in politics, and the bill’s roster of cosponsors bears that out. Last session, the Senate version of the bill, introduced by former Sen. Thomas Killion, attracted 31 cosponsors, more than enough to pass the chamber comfortably. This session, with Sen. Kristen Phillips-Hill as the prime sponsor, it has 16 Democrats and nine Republicans signed on, one vote away from another clean majority in the 50-seat Senate.

But the bill has never gotten a vote.

Good-government watchdogs blame the lack of movement on Victoria’s Law and other popular, bipartisan bills on a rules structure that gives legislative leaders and committee chairs nearly unfettered ability to control the legislative agenda. And they’re hoping to get rank-and-file lawmakers to buck that system and change those rules to allow bills with a certain threshold of support to get a vote, regardless of leaders’ position on it.

It’s an esoteric fix for a system few understand well. To activists like Kelly Herbert, the lack of movement is just plain baffling.

“Why? Why is it dead,” Kelly Herbert asked. “It’s a very popular bill ... and it’s just kind of sitting on the sidelines.”

That lack of movement breeds suspicion — that special interests are cutting deals behind the scenes, or major donors are quietly pumping money to key politicians. The Caucus found no evidence of a sudden influx of cash from the pet-breeding industry. And the lawmakers most responsible for the bill’s current state — sponsor Phillips- Hill and Judiciary Committee chairwoman Lisa Baker — say the only back-room discussions are about making the bill better.

“When I took this bill on, I was under no illusions it was going to be easy,” said Phillips-Hill, R-York County. “Good legislation isn’t always easy.”

Lawmakers are trying to address concerns raised by veterinarians, responsible breeders and the American Kennel Club “because I don’t think they want (puppy mills) operating in Pennsylvania either,” Phillips-Hill said.

Among their concerns is that banning pet stores from selling commercially raised dogs, cats and rabbits would push those sales online— say, to a Facebook group — where there would be even fewer people involved in the process who could identify and report abuse.

Devil in the details

“When you have something that’s as big as Victoria’s Law ... you can get people to the concept” but the process tends to bog down over the fine print, Phillips-Hill said. “We’re working through those details now.”

The last major update to the state’s animal cruelty laws took effect in August 2017, about a year after the plight of a rescued puppy named Libre sparked public outrage and lent political impetus to the legislation. One component of that bill was even named Libre’s Law, after the pup rescued from a Lancaster County farm in near-death condition. That package of bills increased penalties for animal abuse and neglect, required better care for dogs kept outside and added legal protections for horses. Though Libre’s example gave the bill urgency, elements of the legislation had been introduced in the General Assembly in several previous sessions, Phillips-Hill said.

“That was a huge lift requiring a tremendous amount of education,” Phillips-Hill said. “We’re working with all of the same stakeholders” to pass Victoria’s Law.

After an initial burst of support, some of its most prominent backers have become noticeably quieter, Kelly Herbert said. The Humane Society of the United States, for instance, hasn’t made a major push for the legislation recently, she said.

“The Humane Society of the United States urges lawmakers to protect consumers and animals from the cruel puppy mill pipeline by supporting both H.B. 1299/S.B. 234 to stop the sale of puppy mill puppies in pet stores and H.B. 2311 to stop the financing of dogs or cats,” said Kristen Tullo, Pennsylvania State Director for the Humane Society of the United States. “These popular, commonsense bills will ensure no more Pennsylvania families suffer the heartbreak of ending up with a sick puppy mill puppy or fall prey to predatory puppy lending.”

Like Libre’s Law, Victoria’s Law by itself is “a narrow aspect” of what’s needed to combat irresponsible breeding practices, said Baker, R-Luzerne County.

“I have been a supporter and protector of animals throughout my career,” said Baker, adding that she has owned both rescue and purebred dogs.

But there’s not much point to adding a new law when the agencies tasked with enforcing them are so underfunded they can’t handle their workload as it is, she said.

“The key to ridding Pennsylvania of puppy mills is robust enforcement,” said Baker. On that, Baker and Kelly Herbert agree.

“You can’t enforce (laws) if you don’t have people to do it,” Kelly Herbert said.

Baker is backing an effort by Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County, to create a task force to study the state’s animal-welfare laws and enforcement regime. Baker hasn’t decided whether to allow a committee vote on Victoria’s Law, but she’s wary of proceeding with any individual legislation until Yaw’s task force has time to weigh in, she said.

“We should not be piece-mealing something of this magnitude,” Baker said.

To which Kelly Herbert says: Why not?

“It would reduce the suffering of these animals, and of people, too, who have to put down a puppy they just brought home,” Kelly Herbert said. “I don’t understand why” leaders don’t allow a vote on the bill, and then move on to something more comprehensive.

Following the rules

The answer to that traces back to Jan. 5, 2021.

That day, when legislators took their oaths of office, they cast perhaps the most consequential vote of the session: adopting the rules that would govern how the chambers operate for the next two years. Those rules give enormous power to a small group of legislative leaders. They can single-handedly set the legislative agenda, fast-track favored bills and bury legislation, even if it has the support of a majority of the 203-member House and 50-seat Senate.

“Year after year, bills with broad, bipartisan support are blocked by committee chairs and legislative leaders,” said Carol Kuniholm, cofounder of Fair Districts PA, during a recent event in Harrisburg.

Kuniholm’s group began its advocacy in 2016 by focusing on the partisan-controlled redistricting process. It quickly became clear that the obstacles to reform were as much internal as external. Party leaders, intent on maintaining control over the often-unwieldy process of passing laws through the country’s largest full-time state legislature, wrote operating rules that cement their primacy.

Missing from those rules is a feasible way for rank-and-file lawmakers to force a vote on even the most popular bills in the chamber, be it a gift ban, redistricting reform or Victoria’s Law.

“There are no mechanisms in place to ensure all legislators have a say in what bills are enacted, and no rules in place to ensure bipartisan solutions get a vote,” Kuniholm said. “So far, in this Legislature, no bills introduced by the minority party have gotten a vote on the House floor. Only one in the Senate was given a final vote.”

What might seem to leaders to be a sensible way to organize the people’s business comes across entirely differently to those working on public policy from the outside.

“It’s disrespectful,” Kelly Herbert said. “They are not listening to the people of Pennsylvania.”

The cost of delay

Fair Districts PA and the Pennsylvania League of Women Voters want lawmakers to change their chambers’ operating rules to, among other things, require that every bill get at least a hearing, allow rank-and-file members to vote to add a bill to their committees’ agendas, require committee chair selections to be approved by floor votes and give the minority party more say in the process.

Baker said she hasn’t looked at the proposals by Fair Districts and the League of Women Voters.

As many as half the bills introduced in the Senate find their way to Baker’s committee, she estimated, making it one of the Legislature’s most active. With a portfolio that extends from animal welfare to protections for victims of domestic violence, some prioritization needs to take place.

“I recognize that as a committee chair, I have a great role in defining and setting the agenda for the committee,” Baker said. “... I’ve never made a determination based on the number of co-sponsors. I look at the policy that’s in the bill, not the names that are on it. Whether there are 50 names or one, is it good public policy?”

And Victoria’s Law isn’t there yet, Baker and Phillips-Hill said.

“We need to get the bill and the stakeholders to a place where they’re comfortable,” Phillips-Hill said.

It can be hard to see patience as a virtue when you’re in the trenches, though.

“Victoria was my dog,” Kelly Herbert said.

Kelly Herbert, who co-founded Finding Shelter Animal Rescue in Montgomery County, rescued the German shepherd from a Lancaster County puppy mill in 2017, where she had been a breeding dog for 10 years. After her rescue, veterinarians diagnosed her with degenerative myelopathy, a fatal genetic disorder that Victoria might have passed along to as many as 200 offspring sold to unwitting families, Kelly Herbert said. Victoria died in February 2019.

In the past six months, Kelly Herbert and people she works with have rescued more than 200 dogs, she said. One of them had a medical disorder so severe it had been leaking urine since birth. Like Victoria, the cause was a genetic disorder, and the dog’s mother had been sold, Kelly Herbert said.

“It inevitably leads to the pain and suffering of the animal, and heartbreak for families that adopted these animals,” Phillips-Hill said. That heartbreak likely spread even faster in the last few years when adoptions spiked. The pandemic was “a massive windfall for puppy-mill breeders across Pennsylvania.”

Phillips-Hill finds herself between Kelly Herbert and animal welfare groups that want stricter regulation of breeders but oppose Victoria’s Law, such as the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association.

“When I speak to my veterinarians, they’re appalled” at the lack of action on the bill, Kelly Herbert said.

But the association’s point person for government affairs testified in Baker’s committee that states and counties don’t have the resources to enforce laws already in place, making it unlikely they’d be able to effectively enforce new laws as well.

“Veterinarians care immensely about the health and well-being of animals. You don’t go through what they go through to become one otherwise,” Phillips-Hill said. “They see these families coming in with an animal with medical issues that they thought was perfectly healthy. We’re trying to get them on board.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Herbert and her volunteers continue their work.

“We’re taking them out of sheds, barns,” Kelly Herbert said. “They have allowed this to happen.”

Mike Wereschagin is an investigative reporter for The Caucus, LNP's Harrisburg-based publication covering state government and politics.