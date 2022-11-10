Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday lost a rare opportunity to win open U.S. Senate and governor’s seats during an election cycle tailored to favor their candidates, missing out on a chance that experts say may not materialize for another decade or longer.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, defeated Republican Mehmet Oz to fill Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat. His win gives the Democratic Party both of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seats for the first time since 1945-1947, when Joseph Guffey and Francis Myers served. (In 2009, the late Sen. Arlen Specter served briefly as a Democrat alongside Bob Casey Jr. after switching parties.)

The midterm election historically has boosted the electoral success of the party out of power from the White House. This year those prospects were enhanced by what some Republicans saw as a perfect storm of inflation, high gas prices, President Biden’s unpopularity, and a wave of gun violence in the state’s biggest city, Philadelphia.

Open seats in theory are easier to win, lacking a well-known incumbent who can raise lots of money and campaign on the job. And a Senate and governor’s seat open at the same time is a “rarity,” said Berwood Yost, polling director at Franklin & Marshall College.

It hasn’t happened in Pennsylvania for at least a dozen years, when Toomey and Tom Corbett won open-seat races. A newly elected Gov. Josh Shapiro and Fetterman, serving alongside a popular Bob Casey Jr., could mean it won’t happen again for another 12 years.

In the end, the perfect storm of 2022 turned into “a disaster” for the Pennsylvania GOP, said David LaTorre, a Republican media consultant who had worked in the primary for an unsuccessful Republican candidate for governor, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, of Centre County.

Results were so bad for the GOP that Democrats not only successfully defended all of their congressional incumbents, they now say they have a chance to take control of the state House of Representatives too, depending on the outcome of a few races with results still pending.

“In what should have been a great year for Republicans” there were major losses, Yost said.

“Overall, the midterm curse didn’t exist in Pennsylvania,” said G. Terry Madonna, host of the Sunday political talk show, Pennsylvania Newsmakers.

Flawed ticket and Dobbs backlash

Both Republican candidates for the top two offices, Oz and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, were “absolutely flawed,” LaTorre said. “Anybody with an ounce of political acumen could have seen what was coming in November,” he said.

LaTorre said Mastriano, a far right candidate with ties to extremist groups and was decisively trounced by Shapiro, “dragged the whole ballot down.”

Oz and Mastriano were both endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who traveled to the state multiple times to campaign with them.

Mastriano, a retired Army Colonel, was Trump’s most vocal supporter of the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, earning him a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee. He also rented buses to take supporters to the Jan.6, 2021, protest that turned violent at the U.S. Capitol. (Mastriano says he didn’t enter the Capitol.)

Mastriano refused to grant interviews to most mainstream media and got his message out by talking to friendly conservative commentators and his own Facebook Live chats.

A candidate who is an election denier and “hides from the media” doomed his campaign in a swing state where moderate Republican and independent candidates are vital, said LaTorre, who served as press secretary to former Republican Gov. Mark Schweiker.

Mastriano could not be reached for comment.

Both Oz and Mastriano, who say they are “pro-life,” were hurt by the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case throwing out the longtime legal standard of Roe v. Wade that made abortion legal. Mastriano said he would provide for no exceptions and he believed that mothers and doctors who obtain or perform abortions after a ban is enacted should be prosecuted.

Fetterman and Shapiro support abortion rights.

In the Senate race, Fetterman pounded Oz in TV ads as a carpetbagger who only moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to run. Shapiro’s and his supporters’ attack ads, meanwhile, hit Mastriano as the most “extreme and dangerous” candidate in the nation.

Blame Trump?

The deeper reason for the GOP failures in this election was Trump, LaTorre said.

“Trumpism died on election day,” he said.

There’s a tendency to overreact and generalize after elections, said Yost. He agreed, though, that “there may be some fatigue with candidates in the Trump mold,” Yost added. That would be Mastriano certainly, but less so Oz.

The fate of the MAGA movement will depend on the 2024 election, what Trump does and what happens. To really bring it to an end, Trump needs to run in the primary and lose, LaTorre said.

Is Trumpsim dead? “Well maybe,” responded Jack Treadway, former chairman of the political science department at Kutztown State University. “His candidates didn’t do that well here,” he added, though he acknowledged that Trump-endorsed candidates won in other states.

Oz played it both ways, railing against “extremism” on both sides in TV ads while Trump campaigned for him in the state.

“Mastriano was too far out on the right for Pennsylvania,” said Treadway. He said he wondered why party leaders didn’t step in and say “anyone but this guy.”

While Oz is faulted by some, Treadway said Fetterman wasn’t a particularly good candidate either, often dressing like a middle school student in his hoodies and shorts.

As a member of Republican State Committee, Mary Lou Doyle, of Chester County, said Oz had charisma “and had a way of making you feel you were the only person in the room.”

Asked about the loss of the Senate seat to Fetterman, Doyle said, “I believe it was a lost opportunity for all of Pennsylvania to have someone like Oz as our senator.”

As for the governor’s race, Treadway conceded the Democrats had a strong nominee.

“If Mastriano is the worst candidate we ever had in Pennsylvania, it’s important to note Shapiro may be one of the best we’ve had,” he said.

Bumsted is Harrisburg bureau chief of The Caucus, LNP’s publication covering Pennsylvania politics and government.