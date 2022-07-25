The Republican-controlled Legislature has crossed into dangerous territory that threatens the system of checks and balances inside the Pennsylvania Capitol, embracing a tactic to pass constitutional amendments that can’t be vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Senate Democratic leader says.

“We’re crossing a historical marker,” Anthony Williams, the Senate Democratic whip, told LNP | LancasterOnline. “This is about raw, partisan, political power.”

Unlike many states, most of them in the western U.S., Pennsylvania does not have a citizen referendum process that lets voters place legislation on the ballot without the Legislature or governor involved.

Instead, the process for amending the Pennsylvania constitution effectively makes the Legislature the gatekeeper for changing the commonwealth’s foundational legal document. It’s an approach that has been used sparingly for decades, in part because it requires a proposed amendment to be passed in two successive sessions of the Legislature before it can be placed on the ballot for voters to reject or approve.

Williams’ warning about the GOP strategy came in an interview conducted after the Legislature approved a proposed package of constitutional amendments earlier this month, including one that states there is no constitutional right to abortion and no requirement for taxpayers to pay for one.

The abortion amendment, if approved in the early months of the next session, could be on the primary ballot next May. Wolf had said he would veto any bill restricting abortion rights, but the constitutional amendment takes him out of the process.

Williams, of Philadelphia, sees the use of end-around joint resolutions to change the constitution as a trend.

In the current two-year session, 41 resolutions have been introduced to change the Pennsylvania Constitution — 38 by Republicans and three by Democrats.

Republicans say using this process lets voters decide and evens the scales if a governor is an ardent user of the veto pen. Wolf, they note, has vetoed 63 measures during his seven-and-a-half years in office.

‘Setting our own house on fire’

Amending the constitution now “seems to be a major part of the Republicans’ playbook,” said Chris Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

The tactic paid off for Republicans last year when voters approved a constitutional amendment to limit how long a governor can declare an emergency without legislative approval. It arose from dissatisfaction with Wolf's handling of business closures during the height of the pandemic. Opposition to the erratic nature of the shut downs riled some Democrats as well.

Since Wolf took office in 2015, sixteen joint resolutions containing constitutional amendments have been approved by the Legislature. Of those, five (including the limit on emergency declarations) were approved, according to the governor’s office. Eleven were not approved in the successive session of the Legislature and therefore died. Since 2019, approximately 89 constitutional amendments have been introduced and nine have passed in at least one session.

“I am extremely concerned,” said Williams. “I am not an alarmist, but we are setting our own house on fire.”

There are legitimate reasons to change the constitution to enact policy, Williams acknowledged. But cutting the governor and the courts out of a final decision disrupts a process that has worked for decades.

Republicans see it differently.

Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, told LNP: “When the door is slammed shut on something we believe the vast majority of people support, we have to move forward.”

Past governors of both parties have come to the “negotiating table time and time again to find bipartisan solutions,” said Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill County, chairman of the State Government Committee. “That has not been the case with Governor Wolf. He has now issued 63 vetoes, more than any other governor since the 1970s, including many bills that received bipartisan support. He has given us no choice but to move in this direction.”

High court as another obstacle

The Legislature’s effort to put an abortion amendment on next year’s ballot, Republicans say, is not a power grab but an attempt to empower voters.

“This amendment does not ban abortion,” Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, said during debate in early July. “This is just us giving the people of Pennsylvania the ability to put their voice in what their laws are.” Ward said. It is “taking power back to the Legislature and away from the (Pennsylvania) Supreme Court.”

Ward’s mention of the court is significant. Passing an amendment gives the Legislature double protection against seeing legislation they favor being overturned. The Supreme Court has a Democratic majority that Republicans accuse of meddling too much in policy, such as when the justices declared ballot dropboxes to be legal ahead of the 2020 election.

The governor’s office, meanwhile, disputes the GOP line that the governor has refused to cooperate on legislation. Wolf signed 95 percent of the bills sent to him by a GOP-led General Assembly and they ”worked together on a bipartisan basis” on many issues throughout his tenure, said Elizabeth Rementer, a Wolf spokesperson.

“This omnibus constitutional amendment (including abortion) is a shameful effort to circumvent the legislative process by a Republican majority hell-bent on advancing an unpopular and highly ideological and partisan agenda,” said Rementer.

“Constitutions,” Rementer added, “are sacred documents, meant to codify and hold sacrosanct the inalienable rights of citizens. These proposals do just the opposite, stripping away rights Pennsylvanians have enjoyed for decades, from paving the way to an abortion ban to making it harder for Pennsylvanians to vote.”

That is a reference to a Voter ID requirement tucked into the amendment. Voter ID has been a controversial issue for years in the capitol, with supporters saying it is reasonable to require proof of a voter’s identity to prevent fraud, while critics contend it is a burden on low-income people who may not have a driver’s license or other photo ID.

The law was passed in 2012, signed by former Republican Gov. Tom Corbett, and overturned by the Commonwealth Court in early 2014. Corbett did not appeal, and it never reached the state Supreme Court, which was and remains the potential arbiter of voter ID.

It is “absolutely” an example of why supporters of voter ID want an amendment enshrined in the state constitution, said Bruce Antkowiak, a former federal prosecutor who teaches at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. The high court would be extremely hard pressed to overturn a constitutional amendment, he said. Even if the Supreme Court found a legal issue to press, it would likely be reluctant to do so.

“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is a creature of the constitution,” and therefore unlikely to challenge its underlying authority, Antkowiak said.

Constitutional amendments are not immune from a federal court challenge, Antkowiak said. But those challenging the amendment would have to show it violates the U.S. Constitution, he said.

Some perspective

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee backed by Wolf in this year’s governor’s race, faces conservative Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano. Polling shows it is a close race, but Shapiro is said to have the edge.

If Shapiro wins, and Republicans maintain control of the House and Senate, the current dynamic – the one that resulted in a surge of constitutional amendment proposals in just a few years’ time – will be unchanged. A Democratic governor’s veto pen would remain hard to overcome, leaving the amendment option as the Legislature’s most powerful tool for getting what it wants, at least on certain major issues.

But just because Republicans have taken a liking to state constitutional amendments doesn’t mean Pennsylvania is about to become another California where voters have repeatedly weighed in on ballot measures, including Prop 13 in 1978 that capped property taxes, and more recently measures restoring voting rights to people on parole (2020), and creating a state bond issue to fund stem cell research (also in 2020).

The three-step process in Pennsylvania – passing the proposed amendment twice in the Legislature and then submitting for voter approval – is time-consuming and not guaranteed to succeed. The other option is for the Legislature to approve a bill calling for a constitutional convention that is then submitted to the voters, but it is a complicated process that requires election of delegates and is not close to being part of the debate now.

Bumsted is Harrisburg Bureau Chief for The Caucus, LNP’s publication covering state government and politics.