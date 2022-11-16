The Republican majority in the Pennsylvania House on Wednesday moved into new political and legal territory with a vote to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for his policy of not prosecuting certain crimes – a policy that arguably does not meet the state constitution’s standard of “misbehavior in office.”

Krasner has not been convicted of any crime or accused of official malfeasance or misconduct. But his decision to not have his office pursue retail theft and marijuana possession convictions landed him squarely in the sights of House Republicans, who claim it is abuse of power for Krasner to pick and choose which laws to enforce and blamed him for the city’s spiraling crime rate.

Two-thirds of the 50-member Senate would need to agree to convict Krasner. The current two-year session ends Nov. 30, and senators are not expected back in Harrisburg.

The main allegations against Krasner probably don’t rise to the standard of misbehavior in office, said Bruce Ledewitz, a constitutional law professor at Duquesne Law School in Pittsburgh. Moreover, the two-thirds threshold for conviction – as opposed to a simple majority – would be “very difficult” to meet, Ledewitz said.

In Pennsylvania elected prosecutors have wide-ranging prosecutorial discretion. “The district attorney has unquestioned and unchallenged authority to make these decisions,” said Bruce Antkowiak, a former federal prosecutor and a law professor at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

“If you don’t like how a DA is running the office, the primary means of correcting it is the ballot box,” he added.

The impeachment has far-reaching implications, lawmakers and experts said. “One man has put himself above the law deciding which laws are valid in Philadelphia,” said state Rep. Timothy Bonner, R-Grove City. House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, said, “The truth is this is our job just like it is his (Krasner’s) job to enforce the law.”

But Democrats argued the 107-85 impeachment vote was effectively trying to overturn an election. Krasner was reelected to a second term last year.

“Impeachment is a solemn affair,” said House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, of Philadelphia. “It is an extreme power this General Assembly has. …At its core, impeachment is invalidating an election.”

And the blame for Philly’s high level of gun violence is misplaced, Krasner’s defenders said.

“The truth is our district attorney isn’t the only one responsible,” said House Democratic Whip Jordan Harris, of Philadelphia. “This chamber is also responsible.”

Krasner is trying to fight crime “with one hand behind his back” because of the Legislature’s failure to enact tougher gun laws, Harris said.

The other allegations against Krasner by the House include obstructing the House’s investigation and insufficiently complying with subpoenas.

Can impeachment roll over?

Camp Hill lawyer William C. Costopoulous, who in 1994 tried the only Senate impeachment trial since before the Civil War, said there would not be enough time for a trial by the end of the month. It takes weeks alone of preparation.

“No way,” said Costopoulous, who represented former Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen. Larsen was criminally convicted for getting his doctor to illegally prescribe tranquilizers and antidepressants through a judicial aide.

Larsen’s impeachment was handed down on a separate count of improper communication with a lawyer in a pending case. Six counts were effectively dismissed. The Senate trial took a month.

And it is not clear whether the Senate can take up the Krasner case in 2023 without a new vote by the House. Legislation typically dies at the end of a session, but some experts said impeachment may be different.

“That I don’t know,” said Antkowiak when asked about an impeachment case carrying over to a new session.

“There’s no precedent,” Costopoulos answered to the same question.

If a new vote necessary, Republicans may not have the votes. Democrats are claiming they have the votes to take control of the chamber in 2023.

Senate Republicans have a 29-21 majority in the current session. That falls to 28-22 in the session starting in January. Ledewitz said it’s not likely that every Republican senator would vote to convict Krasner, whether the trial takes place this month or next year.

GOP’s villain

Krasner and Philadelphia were the stars of Republican attack ads in the final months of the midterm campaign, as GOP candidates sought to tie Democrats to a wave of gun violence and property crime in the state’s largest city.

Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz ran TV ads hitting Democrat John Fetternan, chairman of the state pardons board, for wanting to let hardened convicts out of prison, not just non-violent offenders.

Some of the GOP messaging drew lines connecting Fetterman, the Democratic Senate nominee, to Krasner. At one point Oz’s website featured a prank bumper sticker with Fetterman’s and Krasner’s names and an "inmates for Fetterman" hoodie. The hoodie-wearing lieutenant governor bested Oz by 5 points statewide.

After Wednesday’s impeachment vote, Krasner tweeted, “Philadelphians’ votes, and Philadelphia voters, should not be erased. History will harshly judge this anti-democratic authoritarian effort to erase Philly’s votes – votes by Black, brown and broke people in Philadelphia. And voters will have the last word.”