Mehmet Oz faces a tricky path to winning Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race on Tuesday.

The celebrity TV personality and retired surgeon must keep conservative Republicans, especially the Trump base, largely intact while winning a substantial number of moderate Republicans and independent voters in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Those suburbs are crucial for Oz. The avowed “pro-life” GOP candidate must win over a significant portion of voters there, many of whom support abortion rights and are angered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade.

“He’s threading a very, very, thin needle,” said Alison Dagnes, a political science professor at Shippensburg University.

Oz’s dilemma is just one of the complications he and his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John

Fetterman, face in one of the most closely watched, expensive and pivotal Senate races in the country. The outcome may go a long way to determining whether Republicans take control of the chamber, a critical factor in the direction of national policies and the fate of Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda in the next two years – thus former president Barack Obama and Biden himself campaigning with Fetterman in the final weekend of the campaign.

The race has been extremely tight for weeks. A poll last week by Muhlenberg College for the Morning Call of Allentown found the contest a dead heat, 47% to 47%.

Christopher Borick, the poll’s director and a political science professor, said the data showed Oz getting about 90% of the Republican vote.

“He has to make sure he closes the deal,” Borick said, an indirect reference to the fact that Oz is not universally beloved among GOP loyalists. Many Trump supporters, especially in the state’s west, were unhappy with Trump’s April endorsement of Oz in a crowded primary that Oz ultimately won by less than 1,000 votes.

On Shapiro’s coattails?

The key to a Fetterman victory, meanwhile, lies primarily in driving turnout in Democratic strongholds – Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, but also smaller cities around the commonwealth.

“He needs to pile up the votes in Philadelphia and the suburbs,” said Larry Ceisler, founder of a media and issue advocacy firm based in Philadelphia and a respected political analyst.

MIke Mikus, a Pittsburgh-based Democratic consultant, said Fetterman probably needs a 300,000 to 350,000 Democratic margin over Republicans in the city of Philadelphia.

In 2020, a presidential year when turnout was much higher than typical midterm elections, Biden’s margin there over Trump was 470,000. In 2018, the last midterm election, the popular Bob Casey Jr. trounced his Republican opponent in the U.S. Senate race, carrying Philadelphia by more than 400,000 votes.

Those are inexact comparisons, but it’s safe to say that Fetterman needs to do very well in the commonwealth’s largest city. Casey, for instance, is the son of a popular former governor by the same name.

Fetterman’s fate “is somewhat dependent” on Democrat Josh Shapiro’s showing in the governor’s race, said Ceisler.

Shapiro, the state attorney general, has had a double-digit lead in recent polls, including a 14 percentage point lead (54% to 40%) over Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano in the recent Muhlenberg Poll.

“If Shapiro can hold a lead of 7-9 percentage points, I think Fetterman has a chance to squeak through,” Ceisler said.

Shapiro “will bring along some Fetterman voters on his coattails,” Dagnes said.

There’s a danger for Fetterman though that Republicans who won’t vote for Mastriano because he is too extreme will still vote for Oz.

“There are Pennsylvania Republicans who want to be Republicans again” in the aftermath of Trump, said T.J. Rooney, a former state lawmaker and ex-chairman of the state Democratic Party. “Oz is the only candidate who makes them feel that way.”

It’s sure not Mastriano.

Mastriano used a Senate hearing to spread false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and provided a forum for Trump and his lawyers to magnify it. He took busloads of supporters to the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol that turned violent and paid for it with campaign funds. He was on the Capitol grounds but said he did not go inside the building that day.

On abortion, Mastriano supports a ban with no exceptions. Oz, while opposing abortion, supports exceptions to save the mother’s life, and for cases of rape and incest.

How it tightened

What helped Oz close a double-digit deficit after the primary was Fetterman’s absence from the campaign as he spent months recovering from a stroke he suffered in May. The Democrat was reluctant to be visible or be interviewed during that period, enabling Oz to launch a full-scale assault on Fetterman’s lack of transparency about his health and unwillingness to agree to debates.

A continuing spate of gun violence, including the headline-grabbing Sept. 27 shooting in Philadelphia of high school football players leaving practice, prompted Oz to ramp up attacks on Fetterman’s record as chairman of the Pennsylvania Pardons Board, a role filled by the serving lt. governor.

Fetterman lead the charge for criminal justice reform and leniency at the board, favoring the release of non-violent prisoners and urging repeal of a no-parole policy that prevented convicted third degree murderers, such as getaway drivers who didn’t pull a trigger, from being pardoned.

Debate didn’t move the needle

The two candidates, aided by millions spent by super PACs controlled by the opposing party leaders in the U.S. Senate, have battered each other for months in commercials and in slick campaign fliers mailed to voters, as well as with digital ads on social media platforms and websites.

But the Oct. 25 debate dented Fetterman’s image and confirmed suspicions about why he only agreed to a date falling well after mail-in voting was underway.

Though aided by closed captioning on a monitor conveying the questions, Fetterman was often slow in answering and butchered some words and phrases. He has said the stroke left him with an auditory processing disorder that isn’t necessarily permanent.

Even some Democrats said the debate was not good for Fetterman and perhaps he should not have agreed to it at all.

Still, some experts say there’s no evidence that the debate swung voters in any direction.

Fetterman has embraced the stroke as having “knocked me down” like so many Pennsylvanians who have experienced with health problems.

If anything, Oz’s gaffe during the debate that “women, their doctors, and local politicians” should make the decision on abortion added fuel to the rage felt by many Democratic voters.

Oz said during the debate the federal government should not impose abortion policies on the state. It was clear what he meant – that it should remain up to state legislatures – but he said “local politicians” should help decide. That distracted viewers from his more nuanced view that an abortion ban must come with reasonable exceptions.

Joseph DiSarro, chairman of the political science department at Washington & Jefferson College, said he believes Oz will come out on top. But DiSarro, who is also a member of the Republican State Committee, does not say it with 100% confidence.

“The 800 pound gorilla in the room is abortion and ending Roe v. Wade,” said DiSarro. “That gives me pause to say Oz will win.”

Paul Adams, a political science professor at the Greensburg campus of the University of Pittsburgh and a Democratic county committee member, said it will come down to those conservative and moderate voters who are already firm in their opposition to Mastriano.

“The question is if they (Republicans and independents) will hold their nose and vote for him (Oz) anyway.”

Mikus, the Democratic strategist from Western Pennsylvania who is not involved in the Fetterman campaign, said he thinks Fetterman will win. A volunteer fireman, Mikus said he hears nothing about Oz at the fire hall – a reliable political barometer in the past, he added. There is, however, scattered talk about Fetterman, the former Braddock mayor, who is viewed as “one of us,” Mikus said. In other words, Fetterman comes off as an ordinary guy who can relate to people’s problems.

Eleventh-hour endorsement

Endorsements do not usually carry much weight. But mega-star Oprah Winfrey, who is widely credited with giving Oz his start in TV by having him as a frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, endorsed Fetterman on Thursday after declining to endorse Oz in the primary.

“If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey was quoted as saying in a release sent out by the Fetterman campaign.

Fetterman said her endorsement “spoke volumes.” In her statement, Winfrey said the “values we hold dear, the values of inclusion, and the compassion that we all share” were the basis of her reasoning.

As expected, Oprah’s endorsement was quickly turned into a TV ad by one of the super PACs supporting Fetterman to air in the race’s final days.

When will we know?

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. By this time next week, maybe Pennsylvania voters will know who is going to win. Then again, it could take weeks, like the May 17 Republican primary that went to a recount and saw legal fights over undated ballots.

Oz’s chief primary rival, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, conceded on June 3, more than two weeks after the primary, and endorsed Oz.

So buckle up for the ride.

Bumsted is Harrisburg bureau chief of The Caucus, LNP’s publication covering state government and politics.