HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s casino industry has launched a sweeping media blitz against unregulated “games of skill,” slots-like machines that are popping up in gas stations, mom-and-pop grocery stores and even barbershops across the state.
Fearing a loss of customers and revenue, casinos led by Parx in suburban Philadelphia have:
— Published full-page ads in 11 newspapers across the state, including LNP, claiming skills games are hurting seniors and kids. “You can’t turn a neighborhood store into a shady gambling den,” the ad states.
— Sent every member of the state House and Senate a photo that shows two adults, with a teen and child in tow, playing a skills game. Players must be at least 18 years old.
— Called on members of the public to alert them, via a newly created hotline, to the locations of the machines. Peter Shelly, a Harrisburg public-relations consultant who is working for the casinos, said the information will be turned over to law enforcement.
The media campaign follows the abrupt seizure by Pennsylvania State Police of numerous “suspected illegal gambling machines” in operation in Dauphin and Cumberland counties last week.
Conflicting interests
The campaign could set up a legislative clash of epic proportions between two powerful interests: casinos on one side, and cash-strapped VFWs and AMVETS organizations, who see the unregulated games as a potential source of new revenue, on the other.
The machines, which operate under brand names including “Pennsylvania Skill,” have avoided regulation and taxation because their operators have successfully argued that it takes more than just luck to win. They argue that playing the machines is not gambling, and a 2014 ruling in Beaver County Common Pleas court sided with them.
Shelly, speaking for the casinos, said the growing number of unregulated machines is problematic because there are no laws against minors playing them and they are siphoning money from the Lottery, which funds programs for the elderly and poor.
“You’ve got machines in pizza parlors, storefronts and gas stations,” he said. “It’s out of control.”
15,000 unlicensed machines in Pa.
Mike Barley, an associate for the influential Harrisburg lobbying firm Long Nyquist and spokesman for skills game operator Pace-O-Matic, said the gaming company has 15,000 machines in Pennsylvania. There are more than half a dozen in operation within walking distance of downtown Lancaster.
Some of their machines were swept up in the state police raids last week. Shortly afterward, the company won a court order to prevent further seizures.
Police will comply with the order, said spokesman Ryan Tarkowski. “Investigations into illegal gambling activities in the commonwealth, however, will continue during this time,” he said. “The state police continues to view the so-called games of skill, which have proliferated throughout the state, as illegal gambling devices and will continue to vigorously pursue all legal avenues to combat this unlawful and detrimental activity.”
Bills are pending in the House and Senate to ban skill games or regulate them so they can be taxed.
Pace-O-Matic, however, has hired several big-name lobbyists and former elected officials to represent them in the looming legislative battle.