The solution to this problem, he feels, is a process called reverse osmosis. This system removes foreign contaminants, solids and minerals from water by using pressure to force it through specialized membranes. While the system initially could be costly, Gudala said, he feels "it'd be a good solution in the long run." He said the borough lists the contaminants on its website but feels the administration hasn't done enough to lower the amounts.

Another issue he wishes to address is government transparency, particularly in the area of water quality and electrical disconnections for residents whose bills are in arrears. He also feels the website is woefully short of information, including a lack of photographs of council members so the community knows who they are.

"I'd definitely update the website," he said. "I honestly don't know what most of the council members look like because there are no pictures." Gudala knows that as a Democrat running for office in Ephrata he's swimming against the political tide. Undaunted, though, he says he'd been contemplating his run for office "for a few months."

"I received word at the beginning of this year the mayor's position is up for election, so I figured I might as well go for it," he said. "No one else in my party is running." While Gudala has gotten a nod of approval from Ephrata's Democratic organization, he has not won their endorsement. The reason for that, said Ginny DiIlio, President of the Guy K. Bard Democratic Club, is that "he's so green."

"His lack of experience is the only thing holding him back," DiIlio said. "We'll definitely put his name out there. We helped him get his signatures so he's all set. So he will be on the ballot." DiIlio said she is "perfectly happy to have a young person on the ticket." "It'll be wonderful," she said. "God bless him for trying and having the interest." Chandler Eby, a political science major at American University in Washington, D.C., plans to run in the May 18 primary against Tim Barr for the job of Third Ward councilman.

"I'm really passionate about public service and I've been wanting to run for office," he said.

In researching borough council and their duties, Eby said there've been no races challenged in the last eight years.

"So I thought, well, I'm of age and I'd really be interested in doing this," he said.

On issues, Eby would like to see more emphasis on improving and maintaining the downtown. He favors tax breaks to allow buildings, even those "not in desperate need of repair," that would "allow them to upgrade either the aesthetics or anything they would need in order to get Main Street up and running." "Look at Lititz," he said.

"It's really nice. They have a lot of businesses. Unfortunately in Ephrata a lot of businesses keep moving in and out. I'd like to see that constant turn-around stop."

Other things he suggested were perhaps allowing a small business to open inside the library. He feels that the library's proximity to the skateboard park would draw people to the business and some of those funds could help support the library.