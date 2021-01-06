Lawmakers in Lancaster County and across Pennsylvania have condemned supporters of President Donald J. Trump who have breached the U.S. Capitol.

Trump had appeared earlier Wednesday at a rally and had urged his supporters to march to the Capitol — at one point even suggesting he would join them. He is upset that he lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden and has falsely claimed voter fraud to explain it away.

Here's a look at reactions from some lawmakers who have sounded off on social media:

Gov. Tom Wolf

What we're seeing today is not democracy—it's an attempted coup.We had a free and fair election. The results were clear.Republicans from Pres. Trump to PA legislative leaders need to stop the disinformation and tell their supporters the truth before there's further violence. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 6, 2021

Rep. Scott Perry

Today in DC should have been about meaningful debate, peaceful protest and the Rule of Law -- not chaos and talks of coups. I unequivocally condemn any violence and criminal acts taking place, and pray for a restoration of peace. — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) January 6, 2021

Sen. Bob Casey

Update from Casey staff: Senator Casey was the only member of our team in the Capitol complex today. He is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 6, 2021

Sen. Pat Toomey

This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) January 6, 2021

Sen. Ryan Aument

There is no excuse for the violence at the US Capitol. This is not patriotism. This is despicable and should not be tolerated under any circumstances. Peaceful protests are a right; violence is a crime. — Sen. Ryan P. Aument (@SenatorAument) January 6, 2021

"We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land 1/2 — Sen. Ryan P. Aument (@SenatorAument) January 6, 2021

"will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature." - President Abraham Lincoln, First Inaugural Address — Sen. Ryan P. Aument (@SenatorAument) January 6, 2021

Rep. Lloyd Smucker

1/2 - I am horrified by the violence and destruction at the Capitol. This is not who we are as a country. Please go home now. — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) January 6, 2021

2/2- In response to the many inquiries- I am thankful to the Capitol Police for maintaining order and security at our location. My staff and I are safe. — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) January 6, 2021

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons

Political violence, anarchy, or assaults on police are not acceptable in America. They should be met with the full force of the law wherever they occur. God bless the police and first responders. — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) January 6, 2021

Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino

I am saddened and disheartened to see the violence at the Capital Complex in our nation’s capital. Political violence has no place in a democratic country that prides itself on working together to solve problems and on the rule of law. — Commissioner Ray D'Agostino (@CommissionerRD) January 6, 2021

One of our bedrock rights afforded to us as Americans is the right to peacefully protest and air our grievances in a peaceful, and yes sometime boisterous, manner, but not to resort to violence. Prayers are with first responders who are working in this difficult situation. — Commissioner Ray D'Agostino (@CommissionerRD) January 6, 2021

Speaker of Pa. House Bryan Cutler and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff

Speaker of the #PAHouse Bryan Cutler and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff issued the following statement:“Any act of violence or destruction is a crime and should be treated as such.(1/4) — PA House Republicans 🇺🇸 (@PAHouseGOP) January 6, 2021

“An objection to the electoral process is within the rights of members of Congress and has been exercised by members from both sides of the aisle at different times in our nation’s history.(3/4) — PA House Republicans 🇺🇸 (@PAHouseGOP) January 6, 2021

“Peaceful transitions of power are something our country has responsibly proceeded with since our founding and should serve as an inspiration to the rest of the world.(2/4) — PA House Republicans 🇺🇸 (@PAHouseGOP) January 6, 2021

“However, that process leads to debate and dialogue, not violence and mayhem.“We strongly condemn any act of violence and destruction and pray for all those impacted today.”(4/4) — PA House Republicans 🇺🇸 (@PAHouseGOP) January 6, 2021

This story will be updated as other lawmakers post their reactions.

