Allison Troy, the Manheim Township commissioner who helped secure a historic Democratic victory last November, has resigned.

Troy cited family reasons and said, in a letter to her colleagues, that she would be resigning her position effective May 29.

"After a lot of self-reflection and conversations, I have realized that it is simply not possible for me to fulfill my duties as a working parent while also serving as a Commissioner," the letter said, in part. "I’m in mourning for all of the things that I wanted to accomplish as a Commissioner that aren’t possible now. I am and will always be grateful to all of the amazing people who have supported me: with your votes or by knocking on doors."

Troy, along with Manheim Township Commissioner Barry Kauffman, helped turn the board from majority Republican to majority Democrat for the first time.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I wish her well, and I understand why she chose to resign, Kauffman said. "I look forward to moving forward an agenda that aligns with what most residents in Manheim Township want these days. I will miss her, and I hope we find someone of equal caliber."

Sam Mecum, president of the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners, said the board will have 30 days from May 29 to select a replacement for Troy.