HARRISBURG — State Sen. Ryan Aument accepted a trip to Salt Lake City worth $1,300 from the Foundation of Excellence in Education, a group that advocates for education reform.

State Reps. Manuel Guzman and Joshua Siegel of Berks and Lehigh counties, respectively, received 2022 World Series tickets worth nearly $2,000.

Rep. Robert Mercuri of Allegheny County traveled to Germany on an all-expenses-paid “trade delegation” to see the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra perform, a trip worth more than $11,000.

These four lawmakers are among nearly four dozen who, in recent disclosures filed with the state, reported accepting gifts in 2022.

The state ethics code requires every public official to disclose gifts valued at more than $250 and travel reimbursements of more than $650 in an annual statement of financial interest document. While the reports allow the public to know about these gifts, disclosure doesn't have to be specific, meaning key details are sometimes shrouded.

Only 45 of the 253 members of the General Assembly reported receiving a gift in 2022. These handouts totaled more than $175,000, supplementing their base salaries of $102,844.

Aument said his trip to Salt Lake City for the education forum benefited taxpayers by informing his policymaking. That’s an argument other lawmakers who accept gifts make, too.

“The National Summit on Education is a nationwide conference for legislators, educators, and stakeholders to come together to discuss successful education policies and share pathways to replicate that success back in their home states,” Aument, a Republican from West Hempfield Township, said in a written response to questions.

House Republican leader Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township accepted more than $6,500 in transportation and hospitality costs to attend events held by the National Conference of State Legislatures in France and Healthcare Information Management Systems Society in Orlando.

“Respectively, these legislative educational opportunities allowed Rep. Cutler to engage with lawmakers from across the country to learn about best practices and to further gain a better understanding of the changing global landscape of the healthcare industry and how that might impact legislation, which has been and continues to be an area of focus for Rep. Cutler’s legislative efforts,” a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

The National Conference of State Legislatures covered $5,547.50 of Cutler’s airfare, lodging at the Hotel du Lion D’or near the Louvre Museum in Paris and meals.

Mercuri, a Republican, racked up more than $30,000 in trip reimbursements from several different companies, including the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, which paid for him to go to Europe to watch the Orchestra play. He topped the list by accepting the most in gifts and travel last year, this newspaper’s analysis shows.

“The intent was not for entertainment, it was for the business value for our region and the economic value of having legislators go,” Mercuri told LNP | LancasterOnline in a written statement. “Meetings came out of it with the German Consul General.”

He also traveled to Israel courtesy of the American Israel Education Foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with America’s largest pro-Israel lobbying group, where he said he met with members of Israel’s Knesset to help inform policy back home. The price tag was more than $15,000 for food, lodging and transportation.

“Each legislative trip was purposeful to my work on behalf of our district and the commonwealth, and not paid for with taxpayer dollars,” Mercuri said. “I am committed to always fighting for my constituents and region, and I'll never stop working to bring good-paying jobs and economic benefits to my community.”

Other legislators who accepted gifts in 2022 declined to comment. Guzman, a Democrat, did not respond to questions from LNP | LancasterOnline.

Democratic House Appropriations Chair Jordan Harris, speaking to reporters in the past, has defended gifts, saying meetings over meals don’t have the same “tension” as more formal settings. A spokesperson for Harris, a Democrat from Philadelphia, said he was not available for comment for this story.

Rabbi Michael Pollack, executive director of the advocacy group MarchOnHarrisburg, has called for a ban on gifts, saying they are a form of legal corruption.

“The definition of lobbying includes giving gifts to legislators to influence their position and that is a bribe,” he said. “It’s insulting to the people of Pennsylvania. Just because it’s legal doesn’t make it right.”

Siegel said he’d support a gift ban if it came to a vote on the floor, which nearly happened in last year’s session.

Christina Hartman, advisory board chair for good government group Common Cause PA, said gifts to legislators should worry constituents.

“A lobbyist could take a lawmaker to dinner the night before a key vote on a bill and the public would never know about that,” Hartman said. “People are human, they’re easily influenced. And so small things can make people feel like they owe someone something or they’re ingratiating themselves toward someone else.”

Gifts aren’t the only perk that comes with being elected to the Legislature. Lawmakers also receive between $178 to $200 in per diems for legislative business for which they are not required to submit receipts. And they get reimbursed the federal rate of 65 cents per mile for gas.

The salaries paid to lawmakers include an annual cost-of-living adjustment to keep their pay on par with inflation, and they qualify for lucrative pensions when they retire.

Confusing rules

Hartman said vague policies surrounding statements of financial interests, on which gifts are disclosed, can leave constituents confused.

“Trying to look up those reports to find out how people are spending their money, or how money is being spent, is very difficult,” Hartman said. “All of that creates the opportunity for undue influence.”

All statements of financial interest filed by legislators are available on the state Ethics Commission’s website. In theory, all one has to do is search for a name, but that simple step can come with its own challenge. Lawmakers often use shortened or other preferred names in courting voters, but file statements of financial interests under their legal first names.

Rep. Liz Hanbidge, a Democrat from Montgomery County, filed under her first name, Laura. She’s referred to as “Liz” on her legislative website, campaign website and Wikipedia page. Rep. Mike Jones, a Republican from York County, filed under his first name, Paul.

And Rep. P. Michael Sturla, a Democrat from Lancaster city, filed as “Mike.” Constituents could search last names, but that can return too many results for common names.

In cases like these, constituents would have to call the lawmakers’ office on a day that it’s open and directly ask for the name their lawmaker filed under to find their statement of financial interest.

Once in hand, it can be hard to discern details on the document. Some lawmakers go into specifics; Siegel disclosed exactly how many tickets to the World Series he got (two), and who they were from (the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, a minor league team affiliated with the Phillies).

Guzman, similarly, disclosed he received four tickets for the game from Craig Stein, owner of the Reading Fightin Phils minor league baseball team.

But others leave much to the imagination.

Rep. Regina Young, a Democrat from Philadelphia, disclosed she accepted $300 in “sports tickets.” The tickets were actually for her and a plus one to attend a Philadelphia Eagles game. Young said she wasn’t sure who the tickets came from, but her statement of financial interest said the Wells Fargo Center was the source.

Some disclose more than necessary, like House Speaker Rep. Joanna McClinton, a Democrat from Philadelphia who reported a $100 hospitality reimbursement, well below the $250 reporting floor, among her more than $15,000 in gifts and travel expenses.

History of gift ban debate

Gift bans haven’t gained traction in Pennsylvania, unlike in other states. In California, lawmakers can’t receive gifts from a lobbyist valued over $10, and are prohibited from accepting gifts from any other source over $250. If a person makes a gift with an intent to influence a lawmaker, they can be accused of a felony.

Session after session, a few Pennsylvania lawmakers propose bills to ban or restrict gifts. This year’s attempt is a bipartisan bill by Democratic Rep. Jared Solomon of Philadelphia and Republican Rep. Paul Schemel of Franklin County. The bill has been stuck in committee since March.

The measure would ban gifts valued at more than $50, with transportation and hospitality reimbursements capped at $500.

“A gift ban is easy to understand and it’s the lowest hanging fruit on the rotten money and politics tree,” said MarchOnHarrisburg’s Pollack. “There are many ways that lobbyists and corrupt corporate special interests get money to our public officials and a gift is one of them.”

One of the earliest attempts in Pennsylvania at a gift ban came in 1975, the year after the Sunshine Act was passed requiring governments to hold open meetings. Both the gift ban and the Sunshine Act were introduced by Rep. Marvin Miller, a Republican who represented Lancaster city at the time.

Nearly 50 years later, lawmakers are still accepting gifts and travel from lobbyists and interest groups. Hartman said this is because “the people who benefit the most will never vote for it.”

Former Republican Rep. Katie True, who lives in East Hempfield Township, said she heard some colleagues defend gifted trips as necessary to understand certain issues. True acknowledged that it’s helpful to meet with articulate lobbyists who have an in-depth perspective on an issue, but said there’s no need to take trips.

“If lobbyists will come and sit in your office and talk with you for even an hour, you’re pretty well briefed on what’s going on,” True said. “It’s what we should do naturally, which is just talk, and it costs nothing.”

True disclosure forms show she didn’t take a single reportable gift during her tenure representing the 41st Legislative District from 1993-2000 and 2003-2010.

Toothless enforcement?

The Ethics Commission is responsible for holding lawmakers accountable when they violate the Ethics Act. But the commission’s board is made up of seven members who have close ties to the Legislature.

Each leader of the General Assembly’s four caucuses appoints a commissioner, and the governor appoints three. None must be confirmed by the Senate.

The first step in the enforcement process is identifying a violation. The three most common ways are random audits, investigations or complaints, said Executive Director Mary Fox, who was appointed by the commission in 2022.

This year, 1,019 people statewide failed to file disclosures on time, and 104 people filed deficient statements. All public officials and employees must file, including school board and municipal government members and state staff.

If a public official fails to file on time or submits an incorrect statement of financial interest, the penalty could theoretically be steep — a misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $1,000 and up to a year in prison, according to the state Ethics Code. It rarely comes to that.

“We’re looking for compliance; that’s our goal,” Fox said. “We follow a process that gives the opportunity to correct the form without penalty.”

The punishment for most violators is a maximum $250 fine. A legislator would have to directly oppose the commission at multiple steps to face a severe consequence, which could include a contempt of court charge, according to Fox.

Still, serious penalties, such as criminal convictions, are rare because the Ethics Commission has ability to file criminal charges and pursues delinquents only through civil suits. But the commission can refer cases to the state attorney general for potential investigation.

One of the most infamous ethics violations in Pennsylvania involved state Rep. Ron Waters, a Democrat from Philadelphia, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to accepting more than $8,700 in unreported payments from an informant working with law enforcement. Waters was forced to resign his House seat, but he didn’t face time in prison.

The executive branch

Gifts in the executive branch have been tightly restricted since Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration. Wolf, who served two terms and left office in January, forced staffers to pay cash for gifts as small as bottled water, for example.

Wolf’s successor, Democrat Josh Shapiro, adjusted the rules when he took office in January, signing an executive order allowing staffers to accept meals at certain rates, certificates for awards and promotional gifts. They still cannot take cash, tickets to sporting events or concerts — three things members of the General Assembly are allowed to, and frequently do, accept.

While MarchOnHarrisburg supports a gift ban, the group isn’t sold on Shapiro’s rules.

“What we need is a law, not just for one governor, but for all public officials for all time,” Pollack said. “We don’t really care if he tightens up his own gift ban or not. We’re beyond that.”

Shapiro, who served in the state House from 2005 to 2012, declined through a spokesperson to answer questions on a legislative gift ban.

Shapiro has not taken any reportable gifts since 2016, when he was running for attorney general. That year, he accepted Philadelphia 76ers tickets worth more than $2,000 and Pittsburgh Penguins tickets valued at more than $800, records show.

DaniRae Renno is a junior at Elizabethtown College majoring in journalism and professional writing. Samuel O’Neal is a senior at Temple University majoring in journalism. They reported this story as part of an internship with the Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents’ Association.