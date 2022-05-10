The ACLU of Pennsylvania is asking a Lancaster County judge to temporarily reverse a recent decision by county commissioners to remove a ballot dropbox from the entrance of the county building.

The ACLU’s challenge comes just one week before the May 17 primary election.

The ACLU filed the request for “temporary relief” in the Court of Common Pleas. It alleges Republican Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino violated the state’s Sunshine Act when they decided to remove the dropbox, which had been used by thousands of mail-in voters since 2020.

The lawsuit asks the court to order the dropbox’s return “until and unless (the commissioners) hold a properly announced meeting to consider the issue.”

“Transparency is a critical value in a functioning democracy,” said Reggie Shuford, executive director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania. “When the commissioners talked about removing the county’s ballot drop box, county residents deserved the chance to weigh in on an important voting rights issue. Instead, the commissioners didn’t bother to tell anyone what they were doing until the meeting was convened.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two county residents, Brian Frey, who the ACLU describes as “a lifelong county resident from Ephrata,” and Jon Foley Sherman of Manheim Township, “who has lived in the county for more than a decade.”

In announcing the dropbox’s removal last month, Parsons and D’Agostino cited concerns that people may be tempted to improperly return the ballots of others, something Pennsylvania’s 2019 election law prohibits.

Issue background

The political fight over dropboxes became a national issue in 2020, almost overnight, when former President Donald Trump began spreading unfounded fears about the legitimacy of mail-in voting.

Trump campaign officials unsuccessfully sued to remove dropboxes from Pennsylvania and at one point surveilled a dropbox in Philadelphia and claimed to catch three people submitting more than one ballot.

The Trump campaign never produced any evidence that the people it said submitted two or three ballots at once did not have proper permission to drop off someone else’s ballot.

In a slew of lawsuits filed in Pennsylvania before and after the 2020 election, the Trump campaign also failed to show any evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

In his defense of removing the dropbox at the county building in Downtown Lancaster, Parsons criticized the state’s 2019 voting law, Act 77, a set of hastily made but sweeping changes to Pennsylvania elections that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and Republican legislative leaders brokered. The law passed in large part thanks to Republican support at the time.

“Since the beginning, I’ve been concerned, when this law [Act 77] first passed, no one, almost no one, knew that it’s illegal to give that mail-in ballot to your spouse or anyone else, unless you have an affidavit” explaining why you need someone else to drop it off, Parsons said at an April public meeting.

The county’s three commissioners also make up its Board of Elections. The minority commissioner, Democrat John Trescot, opposed the change.

“The dropbox is there, it’s been functioning for multiple election cycles,” Trescot said in April.

The Democrat also said he would support more dropboxes for Lancaster County voters. "I do think that people having to drive from Quarryville or Strasburg into the city is not the most effective thing,” Trescot said last month.

Republican critics say Act 77 is written with confusing language and fails to address basic administrative procedures for how county election officials in the commonwealth perform their jobs.

That failure led the Wolf administration to scramble amid a pandemic to fill in the holes. Former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced a series of new directives and guidelines throughout the election season that frustrated election officials already working through a heated election in a pandemic.

Despite the shortcomings of Act 77, voting advocates and Democrats promoting ballot access continue to push for reforms like dropboxes, arguing the additional choices to cast a vote helps scores of people who have trouble leaving work or finding child care to get to the polls on Election Day, for instance.

The law is being challenged in Pennsylvania’s courts. The Commonwealth Court ruled earlier this year that Act 77 is unconstitutional because it changed voting laws improperly. The state Supreme Court stayed the lower court’s ruling and is now weighing the law’s future. For now, its provisions remain in effect for the May 17 primary.

Today is the last day voters can request a mail-in ballot from their county elections office. Go to votespa.com for more information.