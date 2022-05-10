The ACLU of Pennsylvania is asking a Lancaster County judge to reverse a recent decision by county commissioners to remove a ballot dropbox from the entrance of the county building.

The ACLU’s challenge was filed in the Court of Common Pleas just one week before the May 17 primary election. It alleges Republican Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino violated the state’s open meetings law when they decided to remove the dropbox, which had been used by thousands of mail-in voters since 2020.

The lawsuit asks the court to order the dropbox’s return “until and unless (the commissioners) hold a properly announced meeting to consider the issue.” Lancaster County Judge Leonard G. Brown III will hear the request at a hearing on Thursday morning.

Reggie Shuford, executive director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said, “When the commissioners talked about removing the county’s ballot drop box, county residents deserved the chance to weigh in on an important voting rights issue. Instead, the commissioners didn’t bother to tell anyone what they were doing until the meeting was convened.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two county residents, Brian Frey of Ephrata and Jon Foley Sherman of Manheim Township. Neither man could be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Lancaster County’s three commissioners double as the county’s three-member Board of Elections. At their public work session on Tuesday, D’Agostino and Parsons defended their view that removing the county’s drobox was an administrative decision not subject to open meetings rules.

“It’s interesting, there are counties like Philadelphia County that have many dropboxes; I’m not aware of them ever treating this as a matter that has to have a vote on it,” Parsons said.

He said the commissioners did hear public comment on the issue, but taking a formal vote on the issue was “not required, like setting hours for keeping this building open is an administrative matter.”

D’Agostino, in a statement sent later, said, “In today’s litigious environment, unfortunately the county regularly faces utterly frivolous claims.”

John Trescot, the lone Democratic commissioner who opposed the removal of the dropbox, said Tuesday he wished the ACLU of Pennsylvania good luck.

“I’m thrilled that the ALCU exists and I’m thrilled they took this on, because it’s voter suppression and they’re taking on citizens’ voting rights,” said Diane Topakian, chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Party.

Topakian’s Republican counterpart, Kirk Radanovic, texted a statement.

“It’s no surprise that a leftist group like the ACLU is fighting in opposition to election security,” Radanovic said. The commissioners’ decision “works to ensure every individual wishing to vote by mail can do so accurately and securely.”

Political football

In announcing the dropbox’s removal last month, Parsons and D’Agostino cited concerns that people may be tempted to improperly return the ballots of others, something Pennsylvania’s 2019 election law prohibits.

Parsons criticized the state’s 2019 voting law, Act 77, a set of changes to Pennsylvania elections brokered between Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and Republican legislative leaders.

“Since the beginning, I’ve been concerned, when this law [Act 77] first passed, no one, almost no one, knew that it’s illegal to give that mail-in ballot to your spouse or anyone else, unless you have an affidavit” explaining why you need someone else to drop it off, Parsons said at an April public meeting.

As Parsons has pointed out, dropboxes are not mentioned in the Pennsylvania Election Code. But the political fight over mail-in ballots and ballot dropboxes only became a national issue after former President Donald Trump began spreading unfounded fears about the legitimacy of mail-in voting during the 2020 campaign.

Trump campaign officials unsuccessfully sued to remove dropboxes from Pennsylvania and at one point surveilled a dropbox in Philadelphia and claimed to catch three people submitting more than one ballot.

The Trump campaign never produced any evidence that the people it said submitted two or three ballots at once did not have proper permission to drop off someone else’s ballot.

In a slew of lawsuits filed in Pennsylvania before and after the 2020 election, the Trump campaign also failed to show any evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

Ballot dropboxes are widely used in states like Oregon, where elections have been run entirely through mail-in ballots for more than 20 years. Instances of voter fraud have remained extremely low, according to the Oregon secretary of state’s website.