A refugee activist, an orthopedic surgeon, a record store owner and a long-time director of public works are among the 18 applicants to fill an open seat on Lancaster city council.

The applicants include two people who ran unsuccessfully for city council last November.

One is Republican Elizabeth Elias, who came in sixth among the eight candidates on the ballot in the municipal election. The other is Joey Dastra, who founded the Golden Goose Party last year with his brother, Tony Dastra, and who placed last in the fall election.

Twelve of the applicants are Democrats seeking to join the six Democrats who currently sit on the council. Just three Republicans applied, along with four independents and Dastra.

One applicant looking to return to Lancaster city government is Charlotte Katzenmoyer, who was the city’s director of public works for 17 years before abruptly leaving in 2018 after Mayor Danene Sorace took office. The city offered no reason for her departure.

Another is Ahmed Ahmed, who was born in a refugee camp in Cameroon and after his family fled the central African nation of Chad. He now works in the hospitality industry, but remains an active advocate for local refugees and Church World Service. Most recently, Ahmed spoke during a September city council meeting to mark Welcoming Week, an initiative to celebrate communities that emphasize acceptance and appreciation of immigrants and refugees.

A leader of one of the city’s premier arts institutions also applied – Jeff Coon, an actor and development director at Fulton Theatre – also applied. When Coon and his husband moved to Lancaster in 2018, Coon said, “Immediately I knew it was a community I wanted to be more than an ancillary member of.”

Coon said he’s not interested in seeking office again in the future, but wants to “be of service” for the two-year term of the appointment.

The applicants

One seat on the seven-member body opened up earlier this month with the resignation of Xavier Garcia-Molina. Garcia-Molina, who has two years remaining on his term, resigned from his position citing his mental health and graduate school responsibilities.

Ahmed Ahmed, 27, Democrat, assistant hotel manager

Ricardo Almodovar, Democrat, 32, state coordinator for the Campus Vote Project

Jeff Coon, 50, Democrat, actor and annual fund and foundation director at Fulton Theater

Pamela Craddock, 62, Democrat, holistic women’s health care provider

Joey Dastra, 22, Golden Goose Party, staging technician for Tait Towers

Elizabeth Elias, 55, Republican, social worker and counselor

Elizabeth Figueroa, 33, Republican, full-time Evangelist

Colin Heinle, 41, Democrat, orthopedic surgeon with Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

Ole Hongvanthong, 39, Democrat, photographer

Charlotte Katzenmoyer, 60, Democrat, CEO of a Harrisburg water utility company and former Lancaster city director of public works

Marquis Lupton, 38, Democrat, entrepreneur and journalist

Seth Mariscal, 39, Independent, media director for Godfrey, a marketing firm based in the city

Ali Marquart, 22, Independent, social media coordinator for Turkey Hill Experience

Carol Ann Parrish, 52, Independent, professional assistant and barista

Dale Shenk, 61, Republican, director of business development for Ebersole Brothers Construction

John Shuba, 51, Independent, owner of Angry Young and Poor record store

Alex Thompson, 28, Democrat, senior manager for UGI Corporation

Katie Walsh, 35, Democrat, nonprofit consultant

City council will publicly interview nine of the candidates during a special meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The other nine candidates will be interviewed next Tuesday, said city council President Ismail “Izzy” Smith-Wade-El.

The council must appoint someone by Feb. 11, according to state law. The current members plan to announce the appointee at their Feb. 7 weekly meeting, Smith-Wade-El previously told LNP | LancasterOnline.

Majority support from the council’s six current members is required for the appointment. Members of the city council are paid $8,000 per year for their part-time work. Whoever is appointed to fill Garcia-Molina’s spot will serve out the remaining two years of his term.