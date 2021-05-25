Lancaster County leaders say they are intent on replacing the vendor they hired last year to print and send thousands of mail-in ballots to voters -- a move prompted by several errors the printer made that wound up requiring a time-consuming hand count of 12,000 primary election ballots that began Friday and stretched into Monday.

County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said the county will reopen the mail balloting contract for bid in the next few weeks, and the county is working with its solicitor on how it can hold the current vendor accountable for its errors.

But why was the county paying an out-of-state company to print thousands of ballots? And what background did that company have in the complex business of producing mail-in voting materials?

The company hired to print the ballots is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and was known as Michigan Election Resources until just Friday, when it changed its name to Plerus. Many of Pennsylvania's largest counties outsourced to about a dozen companies that serve the niche election mail market throughout the country to meet the massive new demands set by mail-in voting.

Privately owned, it has between 11 and 50 employees and was responsible for printing 3.5 million ballots for last November’s election, according to the company’s website. It sells a range of election and voting-related materials, from “I Voted” stickers to voter ID cards to various forms used by election officials. An online directory of businesses said the Michigan Election Resources was founded in 1998.

A review of pages from the company’s website saved on the Internet Archive Wayback Machine, suggests it was entirely focused on serving clients in Michigan in at least its early years in operation. A page captured by the archive in 2004 describes the company as “provid(ing) ballot printing, election supplies, and voting equipment to Counties, Cities, Townships, Villages, School Districts, Community Colleges and District Libraries in Michigan. MER works closely with the State of Michigan, Bureau of Elections to ensure all ballot styles, election forms and supplies are in compliance with state and legislative directives.”

The company’s owner is Jeff Karns, and its CEO is Matt Sandretto. Sandretto did not respond to multiple calls from LNP|LancasterOnline on Friday or Monday.

In a March 2021 contract proposal to the Delaware County Bureau of Elections, Sandretto wrote that the company had never had a contract terminated with a governmental entity.

In that same proposal, Sandretto highlighted multiple ballot printing errors across the country caused by other vendors doing the same type of work, including an error in Allegheny County that impacted more than 28,000 voters. That proposal also listed Lancaster County’s deputy chief clerk Diane Skilling, as well as elections officials in counties in Illinois and Wisconsin, as “references” for its work.

According to the proposal, Plerus’ human review process is designed to catch errors like those affecting Lancaster’s ballots. In addition to cameras scanning each piece of election mail to confirm the barcodes match the voter database records, a member of Plerus’ quality assurance team checks the mail by hand each hour during production.

“Since insertion occurs in sequence, spot checks will catch programming errors,” according to the Delaware County proposal. The company ultimately succeeded in landing the county’s business.

At least two other counties, Allegheny and Delaware, contracted with Plerus to print and distribute its mail ballots for last Tuesday’s election.

There is little information online about Plerus or Michigan Election Resources. Few news stories mention the company. One story from October 2018 mentions that ballots sent from Plerus were going out later than expected to voters in one Michigan county, though no other issue was reported.

The company was also featured in a The New York Times Magazine photo essay last October. Employees at the Kalamazoo printing plant are shown rolling 1,000-pound blank rolls of paper into printers, with each roll destined to be sliced into more than 20,000 ballots. After the ballots are printed, the mail ballots get put into another machine to be folded and inserted into envelopes with the other election materials, with a small hose blowing air to open up the envelopes.

State’s role

Lancaster County contracted with Plerus last August, as demand for mail-in ballots had already ballooned for the preceding June primary and was expected to be even bigger for the November general election. That was the result of two factors -- a 2019 law creating, for the first time, a no-excuse mail-in ballot option for all voters, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which drove many voters to seek alternatives to voting in-person on Election Day.

Prior to an election, each county is required by the state Department of State to conduct a logistics and accuracy test on its ballots. Lancaster County completed this test and found none of the errors that were detected after voters started receiving ballots, said Christa Miller, the chief clerk of the county Board of Elections.

While Pennsylvania counties are limited to buying voting machines approved by the Department of State, no such restriction is placed on vendors like Plerus that print ballots for counties.

Counties inform the Department of State when they sign with a mail vendor, though the department does not vet them, according to a December 2020 letter to state Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, from former Secretary Kathy Boockvar.

After former President Donald Trump lost the November election, many Republicans claimed widespread fraud benefited Democratic candidate Joe Biden. In the months since, Republican lawmakers across the country have attacked mail-in balloting as particularly vulnerable to fraud and a less-than-ideal way to conduct elections.

“This was not a problem of our making,” D’Agostino said of the ballot errors in the May primary. “This is a combination of the way Act 77 is …. and at the same time, vendors need to make sure that their quality control process, regardless of time frames, are up to snuff; that they’re on par with what we need to do.”

Act 77 is the 2019 law that made widespread mail-in voting possible. On Friday, county Commissioner Josh Parsons said in-person voting is the most secure way to conduct elections and called on the Legislature to update the state election law to rein in mail voting. That same day, state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy, said he was introducing a bill to repeal the no-excuse ballot rules included in Act 77.

What’s next

As the county’s solicitor and director of purchasing determine if there are any other remedies aside from terminating the contract with Plerus, Sandretto told D’Agostino that the county would not be required to pay for at least a portion of the primary election mail-in ballot costs. D’Agostino said it was “a start” at making up for the errors.

The contract with Michigan Election Resources totaled $74,160 for the general election. This contract made MER responsible for printing, stuffing and mailing ballot packets to voters from its facility. The first contract stretched through September 2020 through December 2020, and three optional one-year extensions.

D’Agostino said Monday he was unable to discuss the details of the contract until it reviews with its legal and purchasing teams. LNP|LancasterOnline has submitted an open records request for the Plerus contract with Lancaster County.