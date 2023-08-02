The criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump unveiled late Tuesday mentions Pennsylvania 16 times in its 45 pages. Lancaster County is not named, but a handful of county residents – politicians mostly – were touched by the conspiracy described by special prosecutor Jack Smith.

Zimmerman at Gettysburg hearing

Six unnamed co-conspirators are listed in the indictment, but nearly all of their identities are easy to glean, the first of which, Co-Conspirator 1, provides the first link to Lancaster County.

Paragraph 43 of the indictment reads, “On November 25, the day after Pennsylvania's Governor signed a certificate of ascertainment and thus certified to the federal government that Biden's electors were the legitimate electors for the state, Co-Conspirator 1 orchestrated an event at a hotel in Gettysburg attended by state legislators. Co-Conspirator 1 falsely claimed that Pennsylvania had issued 1.8 million absentee ballots and received 2.5 million in return.”

That is a reference to a hearing of the Senate Republican Policy Committee at which Rudy Giuliani (co-conspirator 1) and another Trump attorney, Jenna Ellis, presented unfounded allegations of voter fraud in Pennsylvania. The hearing was chaired by Sens. David Argall and Doug Mastriano and garnered plenty of media attention at the time because Trump himself called in and spoke to the gathering.

State Rep. Dave Zimmerman attended the hearing in person and asked Giuliani what steps he believed the legislators could take to fix the state’s election laws.

Giuliani’s response was simple: “The first thing we would ask you is not to certify the results” that showed Joe Biden won the state.

On Wednesday, Zimmerman declined to respond to questions about his role in the meeting, which is called out in the indictment as part of the Trump campaign’s larger effort to overturn the election results. Zimmerman said he could not speak on legal matters.

Eastman chats with Martin, Cutler

The next link to Lancaster County is Co-Conspirator 2, attorney John Eastman. It was Eastman who helped execute the Trump campaign’s plan to recruit alternate electors in battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

The January 6 investigation conducted by the U.S. House in 2021 and 2022 obtained testimony from Bryan Cutler, the Drumore Township Republican who was speaker of the Pennsylvania House in 2020.

Cutler revealed that he participated in a conversation with Eastman in early December 2020 that was arranged by two other county politicians, state Sen. Scott Martin and his wife, county Treasurer Amber Martin. Cutler said he wanted to do the call because he had heard Eastman say during an appearance in Georgia that Pennsylvania’s General Assembly could easily convene and decline to certify Biden’s win.

According to Cutler, Amber Martin was taking an online course taught by Eastman and she arranged the call. During the conversation, Cutler said he corrected Eastman’s understanding of Pennsylvania’s legislative rules – specifically, that the Legislature dissolves itself on Nov. 30 of election years and does not reconvene until January. Therefore, there was no simple way to summon lawmakers to Harrisburg to address election matters.

Cutler told the House January 6 Committee that Eastman did not bring up the alternate electors proposal during their call. A spokesman for Cutler did not respond to requests for comment about the indictment. Scott Martin declined to comment but said he didn’t dispute Cutler’s description of the call as recorded by the January 6 Committee. Amber Martin did not return a call requesting comment.

‘He needed better lawyers’

The third connection between the indictment and Lancaster County also involves Cutler, who was the subject of intense lobbying by Trump and his advisers to have the Legislature return to session for the purpose of certifying Trump electors.

That lobbying, which involved officials in multiple states, is described in the indictment: “on the pretext of baseless fraud claims, the Defendant (Trump) pushed officials in certain states to ignore the popular vote; disenfranchise millions of voters; dismiss legitimate electors; and ultimately, cause the ascertainment of and voting by illegitimate electors in favor of the Defendant.”

Cutler said he received multiple messages from Giuliani in late November and early December. He also had one phone call with Trump and met with the president in person in the White House.

Those conversations, he said, involved his explaining Pennsylvania law to Trump and his attorneys and making clear that the Legislature could not act unilaterally to appoint Biden electors. Cutler also said he asked the Trump team why they had failed to ask for a recount before the deadline in November.

During his White House meeting, Cutler said Trump brought up a story about an allegedly missing mail truck that was carrying thousands of ballots. That’s a reference to Jesse Morgan, a contract driver who said he drove a truck from a New York mail processing center to Lancaster in October and that the trailer holding the ballots was missing the next day when he reported to work.

Morgan’s story was thoroughly investigated by the FBI and the Postal Inspection Service and found to be wrong: the trailer didn’t hold thousands of ballots and was never missing.

Cutler said he told the president his office had referred Morgan’s story to the proper authorities.

Before leaving, Cutler said, Trump asked if he had any more advice for how to challenge the Pennsylvania results. As Giuliani’s repeated efforts to contact him had come up in the meeting, Cutler said he offered only one: “Other than the fact that I had commented that I thought he needed better lawyers.”

Fake electors

The fourth connection between the indictment and Lancaster County involves the false electors scheme. As in the other battleground states, the Trump campaign organized Republicans to gather on Dec. 14 in their respective state capitals to cast votes for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The Pennsylvania electors, which included former Congressman Lou Barletta of Hazleton and Allegheny County Councilman Sam DeMarco, insisted that the language of the electoral certificate be changed to make clear the votes were only to be counted if the courts determined Trump actually won the state. That step likely insulates them from prosecution, even as GOP “false electors” in Georgia and Michigan are facing prosecution for their roles. Josh Shapiro, when he was still state attorney general, said the electors could not be prosecuted because of this change.

One of the 20 electors recruited by the Trump campaign is Kevin Harley, a former East Petersburg Borough councilman who worked as a top aide to former Gov. Tom Corbett. Currently working as a lobbyist in Harrisburg, Harley did not respond to requests for comment on the indictment.

Smucker: Trump charges ‘a stretch’

Finally, Lancaster County’s GOP congressman, Lloyd Smucker, is connected to the alleged Trump crimes through his vote in the early hours of Jan. 7, 2021, against certifying Pennsylvania’s electors.

He told LNP | LancasterOnline on Wednesday that he does not regret his vote to block the certification of his state’s electors, arguing like many of his colleagues that decisions by the Department of State in conducting the election violated state law and threw the results in doubt. He has said in the past that his vote was an appropriate protest of how the election was conducted.

As for the charges against Trump: “I think this [indictment] is another example of Trump being targeted by his political opponents to hurt his standing as the front runner for the Republican nomination,” Smucker said.

Smucker said he believes Trump acted inappropriately leading up to the riot, but the charges from the DOJ are “a stretch” and a politically charged move.

Regardless if Trump is found guilty of any charges, Smucker said, “I will be happy to support him if he’s the nominee.”