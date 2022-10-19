REGISTERING TO VOTE

Anyone who meets the following qualifications can vote:

— You have been a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election.

— You have been a resident of Pennsylvania and your election district for at least 30 days before the election.

— You will be at least 18 years of age on the day of the election.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24. Here’s how to register.

IN PERSON

Visit the Lancaster County voter registration office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, in Lancaster.

AT DRIVER’S LICENSE CENTER

You can register to vote in conjunction with an application for, or renewal of, a driver’s license through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation at a photo license center.

STATE AGENCIES

Many state government agencies offer voter registration service.

ONLINE

Download the Pennsylvania voter registration application at in English at lanc.news/registerEnglish, or Spanish at lanc.news/registerSpanish.

You can also register at the Pennsylvania Department of State online voter registration website, register.votespa.com.

FIRST-TIME VOTERS

If you are voting in Pennsylvania for the first time or voting at a new precinct for the first time, you must bring one of the following approved forms of photo identification if you are voting in person:

— Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card.

— ID issued by any commonwealth agency.

— ID issued by the U.S. government.

— U.S. passport.

— U.S. armed forces ID.

— Student ID.

— Employee ID.

NO PHOTO ID?

If you do not have a photo ID, you can use ident-ification without a photo that includes your name and address. Approved forms of nonphoto ID include:

— Confirmation issued by the county voter registration office.

— Nonphoto ID issued by the commonwealth.

— Nonphoto ID issued by the U.S. government.

— Firearm permit.

— Current utility bill.

— Current bank statement.

— Current paycheck.

— Government check.