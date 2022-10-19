About the district: The reapportionment process completed early this year shifted the 99th House District’s lines into Berks County, but most of the district remains in Lancaster County, centered on some of its most conservative municipalities.

Population: 64,103.

Partisan makeup: Of 37,673 registered voters, 62% are Republican, 24% are Democrat and 14% are independents or third-party voters.

Race at a glance: Dave Zimmerman, the incumbent, is seeking a fifth term, and he’ll likely get it without having to break much of a sweat given the Republican Party’s overwhelming registration advantage.

Democrat Joshua Caltagirone is a new face in politics, hailing from Mohnton in Berks County.

The issues in the race play to the district’s rural nature — supporting farmers and agriculture-related businesses, and achieving property tax relief for low-income seniors.

Zimmerman has all the advantages in a year that already favors Republicans. His campaign has money in the bank, while Caltagirone’s last filing from June shows him raising just a fraction of what his opponent took in.

JOSHUA CALTAGIRONE

Party: Democrat.

Age: 30.

Address: East Summit Street, Mohnton Borough, Berks County.

Education: Governor Mifflin High School; Berks Career & Technology Center; GED, Reading Area Community College.

Occupation: Project supervisor at Bachman’s Roofing, Building & Remodeling.

Family: Three brothers, a sister, two half sisters and a half brother.

Key endorsements: Lancaster County Democratic Committee, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Teamsters union, Pennsylvania AFL-CIO.

If elected in November, what would be your two top priorities once you are sworn into office?

Property taxes. I would introduce legislation to alleviate all senior citizens, disabled vets and homeowners with disabilities of the daunting fear of losing their homes due to increasing taxes. Second, I would seek a seat on the agricultural committee to ensure a large group of constituents in the 99th are adequately represented.

If elected, how would you address inflation?

Reduce gas tax and earned income tax to ensure people have the money to survive. The state of Pennsylvania has the second highest gas tax in the U.S., and we have yet to see our local legislators do anything but increase it. The state of Pennsylvania has a surplus of money, and it’s time to give relief back to the people.

Do you support putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year that would make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

No, although I understand the arguments behind abortion being legal/illegal, I believe more discussions are needed before a woman’s freedom of choice is stripped away. There are other avenues to restrict funding, decide where an abortion can be performed and when to perform one. Considering the climate of today’s politics, I believe it would be inappropriate at this point in time to put abortion legality on the ballot.

Voters say they are tired of partisanship and its effects on governing. If elected, how would you reach out to elected officials and voters who are aligned with other political parties?

It is our responsibility as elected officials to work with all elected individuals to do what is best for all of the people. We must remember we are a government of the people, by the people, for the people, and as a moderate Democrat I will work across the aisle to promote good legislation and denounce any bad legislation from either the Democratic or Republican side that could do harm to Pennsylvanians.

DAVID ZIMMERMAN

Party: Republican.

Age: 66.

Address: East Earl Township.

Occupation: Has served in the state House since 2015.

State Rep. David Zimmerman, who is seeking his fifth two-year term, did not respond to LNP | LancasterOnline’s candidate questionnaire.