About the district: The biggest change for the 98th is the loss of several Dauphin County municipalities in exchange for the addition of three in Lebanon County. Most voters in the district still reside in Lancaster County.

Population: 66,784.

Partisan makeup: Of 45,385 registered voters, 57% are Republicans, 28% are Democrats and 15% are independents or third-party voters.

Race at a glance: The 98th House District remains centered in the northwest part of Lancaster County, including the boroughs of Elizabethtown, Marietta and Mount Joy, along with the townships of East and West Hempfield.

Instead of including parts of Dauphin County, as the 98th had from 2012 to 2022, the district now includes three municipalities in Lebanon County, specifically the townships of South Annville and South Londonderry and Mount Gretna Borough.

Three candidates are running for the seat, which was left open this year after Rep. Dave Hickernell, a nine-term Republican, announced he would not run for a 10th term.

Of the three, Tom Jones is the Republican nominee and heavily favored to win the seat. Jones runs a landscaping business and serves as an elected supervisor in East Donegal. He defeated Hickernell’s hand-picked candidate in the May primary, running on themes popular with grassroots conservatives like opposition to abortion, ensuring election integrity and empowering parents to have final say on what’s taught to students in public schools.

The Democrat in the race is Mark Temons, also of East Donegal Township. A skilled tradesman who works in construction design, Temons is a classic progressive, stressing worker rights and safety issues, fair funding for public schools and protecting abortion rights.

The third candidate is Libertarian Joshua Gerber of Mount Joy Borough. The youngest of the three at age 27, Gerber works for an agriculture services company, a job he says exposed him to the challenges facing farmers. His politics are distinctly conservative — anti-abortion, pro-Second Amendment and defending property rights. Where he differs from traditional Republicans is on decriminalizing marijuana (he’s for it) and keeping American troops out of foreign wars.

Jones is the favored candidate in a reliably Republican district.

JOSHUA GERBER

Party: Libertarian.

Age: 27.

Address: Manheim Street, Mount Joy Borough.

Education: Scotland County (Missouri) School District; diploma, HiSET exam.

Occupation: Farm building ammonia control applicator.

Family: Married with three sons and a daughter, ages 1 to 5.

Key endorsements: Lancaster County Libertarian Party.

If elected in November, what are your two top priorities once you are sworn into office?

My top two priorities are to abolish property taxes and reform school funding. Instead of the money going to the school districts, let the money follow the students, and the parents use the free market to choose the school that fits their child’s needs. Make schools compete for students. Competition separates the good from the bad. Make schools earn the parents’ trust.

If elected, how would you address inflation?

My family is middle class. The effects of inflation are inescapable. From how much gas we use to the prices of food, it has been a struggle. The only way to slow or stop inflation is to stop printing money we don’t have. Statewise, there is no true way to stop inflation. That is a federal issue that they have created. The only thing the state can do is lower its spending. Cutting the gas tax and abolishing property tax is a great start.

Do you support putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year that would make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

I am a pro-life conservative. I would love to make abortion a thing of the past. However, this is a purple state, and that would never pass here. I propose a heartbeat bill. It is now up to the pro-life side to start changing hearts and minds. That’s the only way we can make this terrible, horrific chapter of American history a thing of the past.

Voters say they are tired of partisanship and its effects on governing. If elected, how would you reach out to elected officials and voters who are aligned with other political parties?

Well, the good news is I am a Libertarian. I would have to work with both sides. I do not have a choice. I will work with any party to make every Pennsylvania citizen more free today than yesterday and more prosperous today than ever before. We are elected to work for all of them, not just the ones who agree with my policies and views.

TOM JONES

Party: Republican.

Age: 48.

Address: East Donegal Township.

Occupation: Self-employed landscaper.

Tom Jones, an East Donegal Township supervisor, did not respond to LNP | LancasterOnline’s candidate questionnaire.

MARK TEMONS

Party: Democrat.

Age: 44.

Address: Shadetree Boulevard, East Donegal Township.

Education: B.A., political science, Niagara University.

Occupation: Construction design for United Disabilities Services.

Family: Divorced. Two children in elementary school in joint custody.

Key endorsements: Pennsylvania AFL-CIO; Central Pennsylvania Building & Construction Trades Council; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; Pennsylvania State Education Association; Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals; Working Families Party; Izzy Smith-Wade-El, Lancaster City Council president; Jennifer Eaton, School District of Lancaster board member.

If elected in November, what would be your two top priorities once you are sworn into office?

Our priorities are good schools and good jobs for working families. We need to fund our public schools adequately and fairly. The first step in doing that is to begin utilizing the fair-funding formula that was adopted by the General Assembly a decade ago. And we need to make sure we are paying our teachers because we are facing a shortage.

The second priority is passing legislation that creates good-paying jobs for working families, and we do that by strengthening our labor unions. Union membership in the country is the lowest in history, and wages and benefits reflect that.

If elected, how would you address inflation?

Prices rise, gradually or sometimes abruptly. Wages need to be rising on pace with that inflation so that working families are not falling behind, as so many are right now. Wages in industries that are crucial to the economy, like construction and manufacturing, have been stagnant for more than 40 years, which coincides with the steady decline in union membership in these industries. I was a carpenter, and I know how tough it is without a union. If we are going to be telling students they don’t need college, we have to have careers in trades for them, not just jobs.

Do you support putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

I absolutely do not. That constitutional amendment is dangerous to the health care of women in this state, and we know that it is unpopular with voters, so it is nothing our state Legislature should be spending its time on. A large majority of Pennsylvanians support women’s reproductive rights, and I unequivocally and wholeheartedly support women’s autonomy over their own bodies.

If elected, how would you reach out to elected officials and voters who are aligned with other political parties?

I have knocked on thousands of doors, so I know that this is maybe the most pressing concern most voters share. Since the primary, our campaign has knocked on as many Republican doors as Democratic, and we have concentrated particularly on independents. I know our campaign goals – well-funded public schools, good-paying jobs for working families, and creating safer communities that put fewer people in prison while really addressing our opioid epidemic — are as popular with most Republicans as they are with Democrats. We need state representatives to start voting in the best interests of constituents and not the party line.