98th Legislative District GOP Primary Candidates

Three Republicans running in the May 17 primary election to represent the 98th Legislative District, which includes a large portion of northwest Lancaster County and a handful of municipalities in Lebanon County. From L-R, Faith Bucks, Lu Ann Fahndrich and Tom Jones.

 Images courtesy candidates

Lu Ann Fahndrich

  • Age: 61
  • Campaign website: luann98.com
  • Occupation: Former administrative assistant, PA House of Representatives
  • Education: Donegal High School; Eastern Mennonite University
  • Political involvement: Donegal School Board, 2003-2007; Mount Joy Borough Council, first elected 2018

Faith Bucks

  • Age: 44
  • Campaign website: faithbucksforhouse.com
  • Occupation: Self-employed, chiropractor at Bucks Family Chiropractic
  • Education: Glenbard North High School; Bachelor of Arts Pennsylvania State University; Doctor of Chiropractic Degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic.
  • Political involvement: Chair of South Londonderry Township Board of Supervisors, first elected 2015

Tom Jones

  • Age: 48
  • Campaign website: tomjonesforstatehouse.com
  • Occupation: Self-employed, Tom Jones Landscape and Lawn Care
  • Education: Lancaster Catholic High School (per pafamilyvoter.com)
  • Political involvement: Chair of East Donegal Township Board of Supervisors, first elected 2017; Donegal GOP area chairman; 2016 alternate delegate to Republican National Convention

