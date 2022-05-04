Lu Ann Fahndrich
- Age: 61
- Campaign website: luann98.com
- Occupation: Former administrative assistant, PA House of Representatives
- Education: Donegal High School; Eastern Mennonite University
- Political involvement: Donegal School Board, 2003-2007; Mount Joy Borough Council, first elected 2018
Faith Bucks
- Age: 44
- Campaign website: faithbucksforhouse.com
- Occupation: Self-employed, chiropractor at Bucks Family Chiropractic
- Education: Glenbard North High School; Bachelor of Arts Pennsylvania State University; Doctor of Chiropractic Degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic.
- Political involvement: Chair of South Londonderry Township Board of Supervisors, first elected 2015
Tom Jones
- Age: 48
- Campaign website: tomjonesforstatehouse.com
- Occupation: Self-employed, Tom Jones Landscape and Lawn Care
- Education: Lancaster Catholic High School (per pafamilyvoter.com)
- Political involvement: Chair of East Donegal Township Board of Supervisors, first elected 2017; Donegal GOP area chairman; 2016 alternate delegate to Republican National Convention