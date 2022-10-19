About the district: The 2020 redistricting process resulted in a 96th that is no longer completely centered in Lancaster city. It now stretches north to include much of Manheim Township and all of East Petersburg.

Population: 63,476.

Partisan makeup: Of 45,899 registered voters, 47% are Democrats, 35% are Republicans and 18% are independents or third-party voters.

Race at a glance: Democrat Mike Sturla has represented Lancaster city in the state House since winning his seat in 1990. The district was long centered on the only predominantly Democratic part of the county, thus he was the only member of the county’s delegation who wasn’t a Republican.

The district is a fast-growing part of the county, more classically suburban and “purple” in terms of its politics. That means Sturla may have his work cut out for him against his Republican opponent, April Weaver, a Manheim Township school board member and licensed social worker.

The 96th still favors Democrats by a 20-point margin, according to an analysis of recent elections. But gains Democrats made in the 2019 municipal elections in Manheim Township were reversed in 2021, suggesting there are plenty of Republican votes to be had in a year when GOP candidates at all levels are expected to overperform.

Republicans took control of the Manheim Township school board last year, and Weaver’s membership on that board and continuing concerns among conservative voters about school curricula and social issues like transgender student-athletes could boost her chances.

Weaver also has the advantage of being a fresh face running against one of the longest-serving current legislators in Harrisburg. She was unopposed in the spring primary, so she didn’t have to raise or spend much money. But in May, she got $2,500 from a PAC organized by House Speaker Bryan Cutler and state Sen. Ryan Aument, and in late September she received $2,000 from the Lancaster County Association of Realtors.

Sturla, meanwhile, faced a primary challenge that left him with just $8,300 cash-on-hand at the beginning of the summer. His long service in Harrisburg may have helped him rebuild his campaign war chest over the summer. Filings due at the end of October will tell observers much more about how PACs and party leaders on both sides of the aisle view the two candidates’ chances.

MIKE STURLA

Party: Democrat.

Age: 66.

Address: 283 Park Ave., Lancaster city.

Education: Diploma, Garden Spot High School; bachelor’s degree in environmental design, University of Kansas.

Occupation: A member of the state House since 1991.

Family: Wife Tracy, four children and four grandchildren.

Key endorsements: Planned Parenthood; Pennsylvania AFL-CIO; Service Employees International Union; American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; Pennsylvania State Educators Association; Progressive Turnout Project; Pennsylvania Association of Realtors; Association of Pennsylvania State College & University Faculties; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 743; Humane Pennsylvania.

If elected in November, what would be your two top priorities once you are sworn into office?

Protecting abortion rights: Everyone should have the freedom to decide what is best for themselves and their families when it comes to abortion. Abortion is health care, and the politicians working to ban abortion want to control people’s decisions and lives. That is unacceptable.

Safeguarding our democracy: We must acknowledge that our democracy is in danger from radical election-denying extremists like Doug Mastriano and Josh Parsons. They want to ignore democratic norms and processes if they don’t like the result. My opponent won’t even admit that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, which may explain why she refused LNP’s debate invitation.

If elected, how would you address inflation?

Let’s be clear on this issue. The state Legislature can’t control inflation and prices at a national level, but we can and should be acting to ease the economic burden for Pennsylvanians. We can create good-paying jobs by investing in infrastructure (including public transportation), energy efficiency and workforce development. Unfortunately, the Republican majority in the Legislature refuses to make those investments despite a $5 billion surplus.

In contrast, my opponent gives no specific policy proposal except to “cut regulations,” but I’m not sure how that translates into lower prices or higher wages. We deserve ideas, not vague talking points.

Do you support putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year that would make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

No. I voted against SB 106, the constitutional amendment that would pave the way for a complete abortion ban and criminalization of abortion access in Pennsylvania, and also interfere with miscarriage management, treatment for ectopic pregnancy and reproductive technologies like in vitro fertilization. If Republicans retain control of the Legislature, the same language will come up for a vote next year. If it passes, the proposed amendment goes to the voters, likely in a municipal primary where voter turnout will be low.

My opponent refuses to say whether she will vote for this amendment. I can say without hesitation that I will not.

Voters say they are tired of partisanship and its effects on governing. If elected, how would you reach out to elected officials and voters who are aligned with other political parties?

I am proud to let my record speak for itself. As the only Democrat from Lancaster County in the Legislature throughout my career, I know how to reach across the aisle to get things done for my constituents. Working with Democratic and Republican governors, I have secured over half a billion dollars in infrastructure, housing and economic development funding.

I serve on the Basic and Special Education Funding Commissions, two bipartisan task forces dedicated to equitable education funding. Through our efforts, I have brought home millions of dollars for our schools and look forward to doing even more if reelected.

APRIL WEAVER

Party: Republican.

Age: 38.

Address: Longview Drive, Manheim Township.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Bible, Lancaster Bible College; master’s degree in social work, Temple University.

Occupation: Licensed clinical social worker.

Family: Husband and two children.

Key endorsements: Lancaster County Association of Realtors.

If elected in November, what would be your two top priorities once you are sworn into office?

While I am passionate about multiple issues — such as ensuring we have a clean environment, strengthening the local farm community, affordable housing and quality education — my top two priorities are addressing the impacts of inflation and increasing access to health care, especially mental health care. Regarding inflation, I will collaborate with community leaders to promote smart economic growth policies that empower local businesses and entrepreneurs. I will address the needs in access to health care by joining the work of preauthorization reform. Mental health care is a growing crisis, and I am passionate about ensuring these services have an advocate in the General Assembly.

If elected, how would you address inflation?

As a working mother, I understand how rising prices are hurting families, seniors and the hardworking people of Lancaster County. I am committed to taking a commonsense approach to reducing inflation through tax relief, reigning in government overspending and supporting smart policies that lower energy prices and stabilize the supply chain to reduce food prices. I will bring all stakeholders together and work with members on both sides of the aisle to find solutions that will have real-world positive results for the people.

Do you support putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year that would make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

There is no better time to have a woman’s perspective to represent the 96th District in the General Assembly. Abortion is a highly personal matter, and I will bring a much-needed sensitivity to this issue. Despite the misperception created in the question, the amendment — which will be decided by the voters — even if passed, will not change the law. Rather, abortion will remain legal in Pennsylvania as outlined in the Abortion Control Act currently in law.

Voters say they are tired of partisanship and its effects on governing. If elected, how would you reach out to elected officials and voters who are aligned with other political parties?

The damage that partisan bickering and toxic attacks have had on our communities is painfully evident. With my background as a social worker, I chose to enter this race to be a voice of change and bring a fresh perspective that promotes listening, learning and civility to move Pennsylvania forward. Listening to and learning from the residents of this community is extremely important to me, and that is why I have knocked on more than 10,000 doors since the start of this campaign. I will serve and represent all the citizens of this district regardless of their party affiliation.