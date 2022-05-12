The 96th District for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives still includes most of the northern half of Lancaster city — all of the 1st, 5th and 9th wards, and parts of the 2nd and 6th wards — but it now reaches farther into Manheim Township and also covers East Petersburg Borough.

About the district: The 2020 redistricting process resulted in a 96th that is no longer completely centered in Lancaster city. It now stretches north to include much of Manheim Township and all of East Petersburg.

Population: 63,476.

Partisan makeup: Of 45,404 registered voters, 47% are Democrats, 35% are Republicans and 18% are independents or third-party voters.

Race at a glance: State Rep. Mike Sturla’s name is sure to be familiar in the suburban precincts because he’s serving his 16th term in the House. But the realigned district is more Republican and covers less of Lancaster city, where the lawmaker has lived during his tenure in the Legislature. That will make it more difficult for the incumbent in both the primary and the general election. His primary challenger, Dana Hamp Gulick, has roots in Manheim Township, making the Democratic race more competitive in the suburban districts. The nominee will face Republican April Weaver, 38, a social worker from Manheim Township.

Dana Hamp Gulick

Age: 50.

Address: Middlegreen Court, Manheim Township.

Education: Manheim Township High School; bachelor’s degrees in German and communications from the University of Pittsburgh.

Occupation: Business account executive.

Family: Daughter.

Key endorsements: Lancaster City Council President Izzy Smith-Wade-El; Lancaster City Council members Jaime Arroyo, Amanda Bakay and Lochard Calixte; School District of Lancaster board members Mara Creswell McGrann, David Parry and Kareena Rios; Manheim Township school board member Nikki Rivera; East Petersburg Mayor James Malone; East Petersburg Borough Council President Deb Miller; Working Families Party; and Lancaster Stands Up.

What are the biggest problems in your legislative district and how do you propose to solve them?

"The biggest problems facing this district are the ones affecting folks at home. Affordable housing, the abysmally low minimum wage, access to affordable health care (including mental health care), and family-friendly policies like child care assistance, universal pre-K and parental leave policies are the big ones that come to mind first. Our families are struggling, and we can’t wait any longer to bring help home to them from Harrisburg. I pledge to be laser-focused on these urgent issues of family security and stability in the state House. Having experienced housing and food insecurity myself after escaping from an abusive marriage, I know what it’s like to struggle and come back to thrive — and I know that the system that worked for me doesn’t work for everyone. I will work with anyone in the Legislature who will work with me to get our families back on solid ground and will think strategically about how to accomplish these goals through relationships, pressure in the right places and coordination with other stakeholders."

What distinguishes you from the other candidate running in your party’s primary for this seat?

"Our current representative is out of touch with the day-to-day lives of the majority of his district. I’m a working single mom, caring for my aging mother. I know what our families are going through. And 30 years is long enough. It’s time for a representative who will work for solutions, not give excuses for why they can’t get it done. I believe I have the life experience, the passion and the fresh vision to be an effective, compassionate, motivated leader for Lancaster County in the General Assembly.

If elected in the fall, what do you intend to do in your first 100 days in office?

"My top priorities will be pushing for an increase in the minimum wage and finally getting equality legislation for LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians across the finish line. I will put my energy into creating relationships with legislators I don’t know, strengthening relationships with those I do, and finding where the friction points are in this legislation failing to pass. The minimum wage in Pennsylvania is criminally low, leaving families in deep poverty while prices continue to rise, and the fact that our LGBTQ+ families and neighbors continue to go unprotected is unacceptable."

Mike Sturla

Age: 66.

Address: Park Avenue, Lancaster city.

Education: Garden Spot High School; bachelor’s degree in environmental design from the University of Kansas.

Occupation: State legislator

Family: Wife Tracy, four children and three grandchildren.

Key endorsements: Pennsylvania State Education Association.

What are the biggest problems in your legislative district and how do you propose to solve them?

"While the new 96th Legislative District has diverse parts, the communities share many issues. Those issues include education funding, housing availability and affordability, economic development and smart growth, and protecting our older residents’ physical and financial well-being."

"As one of a handful of legislators who helped write the new education funding formula, I know how to equitably and adequately improve funding to our local schools. The Republican-led state Legislature woefully underfunds both the School District of Lancaster and the Manheim Township School District. I’m going to keep fighting for the children in our community to get our schools their fair share of funding."

"As a member of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, I have worked on solutions concerning stormwater management issues in both the city and Manheim Township. As Democratic chair of the House Urban Affairs Committee, I’ve worked to increase funding and provide solutions to create housing in Lancaster County that is obtainable and sustainable for all residents, regardless of income. As a legislator, I have worked to implement the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly, protect from predatory scams and institute programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians."

"There is a perception that all it takes to solve problems in the Legislature is to sit down and talk. As much as I wish that were the case, it’s a bit of a naive perspective. Solutions are rarely possible with so much of our politics being a zero-sum game."

"Solving these problems means standing up and fighting for what matters, which is what I have always done and continue to do as your state representative."

What distinguishes you from the other candidate running in your party’s primary for this seat?

"I have the experience to do the job, and I know how to get results. My experience is an asset, not a liability. So much of what an effective legislator does never shows up as part of our voting records or in the press; it doesn’t happen by wishful thinking or empty promises. For example, during COVID-19, we helped over 1,200 people navigate the unemployment compensation system, helped our small-business owners keep their doors open and ensured our hospitals and first responders had the necessary resources. In the uncertain times we’re living through, experience matters."

If elected in the fall, what do you intend to do in your first 100 days in office?

"Hopefully, with Democrats in the majority, I’ll be able to move my bills that have the broad support of municipalities, environmental groups, transportation professionals, educators and parents that Republicans who control the Legislature have failed to address."

"Even if the Republicans retain the majority, I have a history of getting results by working with Republicans at all levels. That’s the reality of being the lone Democrat in Lancaster County for years. I’m excited about a potential Democratic colleague in the 49th Legislative District, so they can hit the ground running instead of having two freshman legislators with a steep learning curve."