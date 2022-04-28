Dana Hamp Gulick
- Age: 50
- Campaign website: dana4pa.com
- Occupation: Business account executive at Stoner Bunting Advertising
- Education: Manheim Township High School; bachelor’s degrees in communication and media studies from the University of Pittsburgh
- Among her priorities: Family friendly policies like Universal Pre-K; health care, livable wage, equity, climate action, and voter-related steps like pushing for same-day registration and automatic registration upon turning 18.
- Campaign slogan: “For every family.”
- Latest animal to make it on her campaign Facebook page: Weasley, her campaign manager’s corgi, who has done some canvassing.
Mike Sturla
- Age: 66
- Campaign website: votemikesturla.com
- Occupation: Representative in the PA state House
- Education: Garden Spot High School; bachelor’s degree in environmental design from the University of Kansas
- Among his priorities: Achieving fair funding for school districts, addressing stormwater issues, funding affordable housing projects, continuing accessible health care programs
- Campaign slogan: “I like Mike.”
- Latest animal to make it on his campaign Facebook page: A jayhawk on the sweatshirt he’s wearing to congratulate his alma mater on their NCAA Championship win.