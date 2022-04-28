Dana Hamp Gulick and Mike Sturla

State Rep. Mike Sturla, left, is being challenged by Dana Hamp Gulick in the May 2022 Democratic primary for the newly drawn 96th Legislative District seat.

Dana Hamp Gulick

  • Age: 50
  • Campaign website: dana4pa.com
  • Occupation: Business account executive at Stoner Bunting Advertising
  • Education: Manheim Township High School; bachelor’s degrees in communication and media studies from the University of Pittsburgh
  • Among her priorities: Family friendly policies like Universal Pre-K; health care, livable wage, equity, climate action, and voter-related steps like pushing for same-day registration and automatic registration upon turning 18.
  • Campaign slogan: “For every family.”
  • Latest animal to make it on her campaign Facebook page: Weasley, her campaign manager’s corgi, who has done some canvassing.

Mike Sturla

  • Age: 66
  • Campaign website: votemikesturla.com
  • Occupation: Representative in the PA state House
  • Education: Garden Spot High School; bachelor’s degree in environmental design from the University of Kansas
  • Among his priorities: Achieving fair funding for school districts, addressing stormwater issues, funding affordable housing projects, continuing accessible health care programs
  • Campaign slogan: “I like Mike.”
  • Latest animal to make it on his campaign Facebook page: A jayhawk on the sweatshirt he’s wearing to congratulate his alma mater on their NCAA Championship win.

