6 Democrats vie for party’s backing for Lancaster city Council

Six Democrats are seeking their party’s backing for four City Council seats up for election this year in Lancaster.

The group includes three incumbents and three newcomers who are vying for the city Democratic committee’s support in the May 18 primary.

Endorsements are scheduled for Feb. 9, and the party’s nominating committee is preparing recommendations.

So far, no Republicans have publicly announced plans to run for council, and party leaders did not respond to requests for comment on whether any candidates plan to enter the race. All seven current council members are Democrats, and the party dominates city politics.

About 61% of city voters are Democrats, 18% are Republicans and about 20% are independent or belong to minor parties.

The only mayoral candidate so far this year is incumbent Danene Sorace, a Democrat seeking her second four-year term.

Incumbents seeking their second terms on council are President Ismail Smith Wade-El, Faith Craig and Janet Diaz.

The fourth seat up for election is currently held by Pete Soto, who is finishing his second four-year term and is not seeking a third.

New candidates this year are Lochard Calixte, David Cruz and Jontel Toland.

Here are the six candidates and what they identify as their top priorities.

Ismail Smith Wade-El, 31, is a specialist for LancCoMyHome, the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition. Wade-El cites housing, public safety and economic justice as his top priorities.

Faith Craig, 62, owns a salon in the central business district. Craig’s top priorities are improvement of community policing, diversity training, community/police engagement and affordable housing.

Janet Diaz, 54, is a stroke registrar medical analyst and ran unsuccessfully for state senate in 2020. Diaz’s top priorities are fiscal responsibility, public safety and trust, and economic development.

Lochard Calixte, 49, is a student who works in retail. Calixte’s top priorities are affordable housing, public safety (policing) and government access.

David Cruz, 39, works as an analyst. Cruz’s top priorities are thriving neighborhoods, responsive, reliable public services, and equitable economic development.

Jontal Toland, 32, has experienced unemployment during the pandemic. Toland’s top priorities are people without shelter, police accountability and gentrification.

Where in the city do you live, and how long have you lived there?

Smith Wade-El: College Avenue, moving to South Duke Street in February. I was born in Lancaster City and lived here until I was 13, moving back at age 22.

Craig: Currently lives on Cabbage Hill, and has lived in the city for over 50 years

Diaz: I live in the 6th Ward, and I have lived in the city for over 10 years.

Calixte: I live in the Northeast (Ross area), and have lived here for nine years.

Cruz: Southeast area of the City. Born and raised.

Toland: I have lived in Lancaster since 2018. I was born in Chester County grew up in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, and when I moved here originally I was living out of my vehicle working two jobs but I didn’t want to leave.

Why are you running for city council?

Smith Wade-El: In so many ways, the past three years have been an inflection point for our society, an opportunity to pivot, to prioritize new approaches to housing, public safety, and good government. The work is not done, and I intend to keep pushing on it, with the power of Lancaster City’s voters behind me.

Craig: After serving three years on council I want to continue working for the people in Lancaster city.

Diaz: I want to continue serving my community. Throughout my first term on City Council, I have demonstrated leadership ensuring our government is accountable to the people. I have held the city accountable to the Spanish speaking community when little progress was made in the investigation of a shooting. I fought against water shutoffs for low-income communities when the city’s communication plan did not reach all residents.

Calixte: I am a proud U.S. citizen born in Haiti. The City of Lancaster supported me and gave me opportunities when I first arrived and now I feel that it is my responsibility to give back to the city I love. I’m also running because Lancaster is a city known all across the world for welcoming immigrants, but I’d like to start seeing more of those immigrants making decisions that will help those who seek a new life here. I am committed to put my knowledge and experience at the service of the community and make the city safer, stronger, and sustainable. I will fight for integration and fair share of resources. I want to make the city a better place for its residents and future generations.

Cruz: Over the years, I have played a progressively more involved role in my community. I was once an elected/appointed Democratic committee member and I am currently an elected judge of elections for my voting precinct. In addition to my past roles, I have received invaluable experience serving on the Lancaster City Housing Authority, Lancaster City Human Relations Commission, Housing Board of Appeals and Revisions, Assets Lancaster, and the Lancaster County Advisory Council to the PHRC, all coming with a diverse set of responsibilities and challenges. I’m running for council because I’ve cultivated years of public and practical experience and helped change policies that helped folks on a neighborhood level and I’m hoping, if given an opportunity, to help many more.

Toland: Why I’m running for City Council, ironically are all the things I feel is wrong with the city. But also for visibility, I participated in the black lives matter protests all last year and I think it’s important for those like me to have visibility within city government.

Increased service demands and a large portion of city properties being tax exempt have led to years of budget deficits and a strain on reserve funds. What can the city do to fix the gap without pushing out businesses and residents with increased taxes/fees?

Smith Wade-El: As a third-class city, our options to restructure how we raise revenues to provide for our community are extremely limited. Math is an unfortunate reality of our situation; our residents continue to deserve and demand a higher level of service, and that costs more money. Sometimes that means increased taxes and fees, though we are proud to have been able to hold the line on taxes in our 2021 budget. We’re relying on our state legislators to provide us new revenue options, such as business privilege taxes and increased local service taxes.

Craig: What I can see is the large number of nonprofits, they do need to kind of step up and pay their fair share to alleviate the tax burden, not that they don’t contribute already, but it could be more. Increasing payments in lieu of taxes agreements would be nice, but it would help if some of the non-profits were to contribute what they would be paying in taxes. Honestly, I don’t see funds coming from anywhere else.

Diaz: I will continue lobbying and working with The Coalition for the National Infrastructure Bank to fight Congress and urge them to support H.R. 6422, the National Infrastructure Bank Act of 2020.

Calixte: There’s very little that the City can do because of constraints from the State on how we can raise revenue. I would continue the Mayor’s work of reaching out to state legislators to help rewrite the rules as to how we can raise revenue, so that the system is fairer and doesn’t burden property owners unfairly. Cities across the nation have paid for affordable housing with luxury dining taxes as low as 1% on a luxury meal. Those programs have helped fund affordable housing projects there, but we can’t do that in PA because of the way our charter is set up.

Cruz: The issue of tax-exempt properties has been a built-in problem for many years and has plagued past Councils and administrations. The tax-exempt properties that sell services to the wider public should be approached with a coordinated strategy to make sure that they hire people who live in the City and pay them a living wage. I’d rethink any further large tax-avoidance/delayed projects and work hard to appoint a commission to look into tax-exemptions. These tax-exempt organizations themselves should be required to develop and help implement ideas about how they can help the City even more than they already do.

Toland: I think a lot of city properties having tax exemptions is a problem. Increasing taxes doesn’t always solve things and should not be a go-to, neither should digging into the city’s reserve of funds. I am quite sure through working with others and hearing other opinions to see what we can do about it would be appropriate. I don’t think increasing taxes is the answer but I do think more properties need to be taxed.

Homelessness in the downtown area is a concern for local businesses, tourists and service organizations working to help the population. What can the city do to help serve this population while also keeping the area safe and inviting?

Smith Wade-El: The City must continue its significant investments in the support of shelter, rent relief, and eviction prevention programs. The work of bringing people inside and/or meeting the needs of unhoused persons where they are takes time and relationship-building. As leaders, we also have a clear responsibility to assert the dignity of people in our community, whatever their housing situation. We must not endorse or entertain reactionary comments about “certain kinds of people,” and we cannot let appearances or comfort be the determining factor in how we treat some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

Craig: Expand mental health, homelessness and substance abuse service and collaborate further with other organizations that are working to reduce homelessness, mental health and substance abuse issues. We are going to have homelessness, what we can do is work at alleviating it as best we can, because it stems from a lot of different reasons.

Diaz: As a leader to push policies that will give the ability to get matched with low-cost housing initiatives, with onsite one-year residential contracts renewable every January, and zero tolerance for drug use and promotion. I’ve noticed there’s a lot of abandoned houses here. I believe the state should buy them and have them flipped over so they can turn them into funded houses and shelters for the homeless and they can even be program housing for addiction and trauma treatment.

Calixte: Continue to partner with the good work of the Homeless Coalition and work with County officials to address the mental health issues underlying the most stubborn cases of homelessness.

Cruz: Homelessness has become a growing concern for many U.S. cities and Lancaster is no exception. I would research specific initiatives that have worked in other cities and support shelters that respect people, provide safe areas in underutilized parts of the city for cars in which the homeless sleep, (build a network) with existing organizations and agencies, as well as emerging grassroots organizers. In my opinion, the homeless feel like they are being treated as a problem or just barely being tolerated. A change in mindset can produce long lasting respect to the homeless and businesses alike. That’s why it is imperative that City Council find ways of giving the homeless a voice. Only then can a culture of cooperation and self-determination thrive.

Toland: What we can do is create a shelter for these people, particularly our LGBT community who don’t have a solid option for shelter or available services. There is currently something in the works but it is only temporary at the moment. We have enough vacant buildings that can be remodeled into shelters, instead of being torn down to make way for more expensive housing with the promise of a few affordable units. A few don’t fix the issues. Things such as programs for mental health, addictions, domestic disputes — if we increased funding for these services and asked for grants and funding from state and federal levels and private investors we could get to the root of some of the problems of why we have such an issue with folks not being able to provide themselves with shelter. The other side of that would be creating more affordable housing options for Lancastrians.

Over the summer, many city residents took to the streets to protest racial injustice and biased policing. What, if any, changes do you believe are needed to how we police the community?

Smith Wade-El: Policing is a reactionary investment. We need more accountability and we need to address the disrespect and mistreatment that many of our neighbors have identified. That is an immediate need. I am looking forward to seeing our interim police chief move on this. We also need to reduce what we ask our police officers to do, and enact structural changes from department policy to the County’s emergency dispatch system. In the long-term as a City (and as a County) we need to move more spending to addressing inequality, the social determinants of health, and the social predictors of crime. This will allow us to reduce our reliance on policing to address social issues, as the diversity and depth of situations that we ask the police department to address often puts officers and community members in difficult and dangerous situations.

Craig: We need to improve community engagement with the police so we can build better relations. I think once we start (making improvements), not that they haven’t already, but we have to consistently improve on those improvements they’ve made and continue to make more.

Diaz: Over the past few months after the death of people of color, many of us participated in demonstrations in the city. Some of these demonstrations called to defund the police — something I do not support. I repeat, I do not support. The current 2021 budget proposal includes a modest increase of 1.7 percent in the police budget, all of city council members voted for this increase, which is something I do support. We have pension obligations, enacted good reforms, and are hiring a second social worker. Meaningful police reform requires accountability and cultural sensitivity. We need to recruit college-educated officers that don’t possess authoritarian personalities and who are free from implicit bias. I also support the need to ensure that police training is culturally relevant and responsive to the true needs of the community. Ultimately, transparency and accountability must serve as guides along the path to police reform. There are simply too many officers on the street who are not prepared to be there. I believe passing a requirement for 15 hours of continuous training would be added as a good stride to police reform. I believe we have good officers in Lancaster city but unfortunately we have encountered some that have failed the community.

Calixte: The main issue is that we’re asking police officers to do so much that’s not in their job description. We ask them to be therapists, social workers, marriage counselors when the job they signed up for was to help prevent and solve crime. The city adding social workers to work alongside the police is an excellent step toward the types of partnerships that should represent 21st century policing. I would support more funding for social workers who cannot only deal with situations that don’t represent immediate threats to public safety (drug issues, domestic disturbances, mental health episodes) but also end up freeing up police to deal with the true threats to our safety. We also need to keep working on recruiting police officers that look like the community they serve.

Cruz: The City has taken some positive steps in changing some of its administrative functions, creating the Community and Police Working Group, and adding Council to the process of hiring a new chief of police. The matter of policing has three root components: culture, allocation of resources and personnel. I would support the possibility of increasing resources but only after certain measurable benchmarks are met ... to prove the allocation would be used more competently, making policing safer, smarter, and more accountable. Training, diversifying the force, and setting goals for the department when it comes to shots fired in the line of duty, de-escalation and standards around departmental professional conduct go a long way toward changing the culture of the department.

Toland: I was one of those many people that took to the streets to protest racial injustice and police brutality. I have been one of the people seeking to move funding from police and reallocate into social services. I think it’s extremely important to retrain our police force and if they do not meet the new requirements, unfortunately, they should not serve our community. I believe it starts with education. Secondly, I think the other counterpart to that is encouragement. To encourage our fellow citizens to speak up and hold police accountable when they feel they are being mistreated.

What is your vision for growing the economy/number of good-paying jobs in the city?

Smith Wade-El: We have spent a lot of effort in attracting employers and businesses to the City — when they do, they ask for logistical support and legal clearance from the City in a number of ways. It’s our job to ask in turn how they intend to treat the City residents that they may hire. We cannot, however, rely entirely on jobs within the City. We have to work with regional partners such as the County Planning Commission and RRTA to ensure that our residents have access to jobs that exist outside the City as well. I would be remiss not to also mention that the lack of affordable housing short-circuits economic opportunity for many of our neighbors and limits their ability to contribute to a thriving economy.

Craig: My hope is that with all the new construction downtown these things will create new jobs which will continue to improve the economy, which in turn will, and I can only hope, will contribute to helping alleviate some of the homelessness and substance abuse and some of the other things that keep people out there.

Diaz: Lancaster City can improve outcomes city wide by connecting displaced workers with new opportunities, equipping people with the skills they need to succeed, revitalizing distressed areas, and supporting union labor workers in transition. I will continue to support union apprenticeship programs specifically for our in city community (e.g., apprenticeships for building maintenance, business, landscaping, food service, etc.).

Calixte: We need to support the entrepreneurs in Lancaster. Immigrants like myself come to Lancaster and are nearly two times more likely to start a business than folks born here. We need to help as much as we can get these small businesses up and going to provide jobs for the entire community.

Cruz: Lancaster has already positioned itself rather well to attract young, entrepreneurial and high-skilled labor-force people. It’s a tremendous comparative advantage of the City, and it’s something the City needs to maintain. In order to create long-term economic strength, the City has to sustain its close partnership with the (School District of Lancaster), and that partnership should include the consideration of the financial component of tax delaying projects approved by the City. Good schools create self-sustaining communities and allow future graduates to want to stay in the area and raise a family.

Toland: My vision for growing the economy here in the city and being able to provide more good-paying jobs would be to capitalize on our densely populated southern section of the city and provide us with more opportunities pertaining to but not limited to food, culture, and leisure. All of those three things are only visible in the central area and the northern areas. In the more poverty-stricken areas of the city you see bodegas and small food marts, nothing more. I think that half of our city retains much-untapped energy and ability to provide our city with a much more robust, unique, and diverse city than anyone could ever imagine.

