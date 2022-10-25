HARRISBURG – Two clear winners emerged in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate debate Tuesday night, but it wasn’t either of the candidates, Republican Mehmet Oz or Democrat John Fetterman.

The winners were the moderators: WHTM (abc27) anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI Pittsburgh anchor Lisa Sylvester. They were professional, neutral and unrelenting in their follow ups to get answers from the pols in what was the only meeting of the two candidates. Even then, Fetterman and Oz didn’t always answer the questions put to them.

Locked in a tight contest, Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and former TV personality, and Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor and former mayor of Braddock, both had highs and lows as they slugged it out for an hour for TV cameras broadcasting to most of the state.

Here are five takeaways from this reporter:

Fetterman’s health

The public got its most fulsome look at Fetterman since the stroke he experienced four days before the May primary. How the stroke affected his handling of Oz was a wildcard heading into the debate and probably the issue top of mind to political pros and average voters alike.

Months into his recovery, Fetterman revealed the stroke left him with “auditory processing disorder” – he sometimes misses words spoken to him and jumbles a few words when he speaks. He conceded from the outset of the debate that it might happen in the ensuing hour, and it did a few times.

It was smart to bring it up at the outset. Using closed captioning technology that Fetterman insisted as a condition of the debate enabled him to view questions on a 70-inch monitor. Sometimes, he rambled a bit, stumbled over words and had long pauses after the questions were asked.

“It’s sad to see John Fetterman struggling so much,” retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, an Oz supporter, tweeted as the debate ended.

He did struggle. But Fetterman still exceeded expectations. He got through it. There was no meltdown.

The key takeaway, though, is that without the closed captioning assist he wouldn’t have made it through unscathed.

Too smooth at times

On the debate stage, Oz at times sounded like the slick TV guy who made his name on Oprah before landing The Doctor Oz Show. He played the showman throughout, and also spoke like the heart surgeon he is, lecturing his interns. A few times, especially in the debate’s second half, Oz sounded smug.

But Oz was quick on his feet and landed a lot of blows on Fetterman that went unanswered, like reminding viewers Fetterman supports “socialized medicine.” Another was that Fetterman has supported legalizing hard drugs like fentanyl.

Oz got too cocky in the latter part of the debate, and too cutesy at the end with his answer that he will cheer for the Eagles against the Steelers (Fetterman’s pick) when the teams meet Sunday. Oz ended his answer singing “fly Eagles fly.”

Medical records

Fetterman was asked by Owens if he would agree to release his complete medical records. Last week, the Democrat released a letter from his doctor saying he is fit to serve.

Fetterman responded that he stands by that. He repeated that answer when pressed by Owens to answer whether he’d release his full record.

”Transparency is about showing up,” he said.

On fracking

Fetternan wouldn't answer when asked to clarify a 2018 statement that he opposed fracking.

“I do support fracking. I do support fracking. I’ve always supported fracking,” he said, but he didn’t or wouldn’t explain the earlier statement.

Abortion

Oz was asked whether he would vote for or against South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide. He responded that he did not support legislation at the federal level to regulate abortion, adding it should be left to the states.

Sylvester pressed him on the Graham bill, yes or no? Oz refused to say he opposed Graham’s bill and stuck with his answer opposing federal intervention and leaving the issue to the states. It seemed like he didn’t want to offend Graham.