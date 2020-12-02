Most of Lancaster County’s Republican legislators on Monday endorsed a resolution disputing Pennsylvania’s presidential election results, a meaningless effort that demonstrated their loyalty to President Donald Trump while having no effect on the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Introduced Monday by state Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, the measure urges Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar to “withdraw or vacate the certification of presidential electors,” even though the two officials certified those results last week.

The resolution provides no evidence of election fraud. Instead, it raises doubts about the integrity of the results, citing a series of rulings by the “partisan majority” on the state Supreme Court, unverified claims about “irregularities” in the mail-ballot and vote-counting processes, as well as the unresolved status of unspecified legal action.

About a third of the 110-member Republican majority in the House co-sponsored the resolution, including five of the seven GOP members of Lancaster County’s delegation -- Reps. Mindy Fee, of Manheim; Keith Greiner, of Upper Leacock; David Hickernell, of West Donegal; Brett Miller, of East Hempfield; and David Zimmerman, of East Earl.

None of the legislators responded to requests for comment from LNP | LancasterOnline, and only Greiner had issued a public statement about why he signed the resolution.

Each of the represenatives won re-election in the same Nov. 3 election they say was flawed for the four statewide races on the ballot, two of which were won by Republican candidates.

The resolution also urges Congress to recognize the Pennsylvania electors are “in dispute,” presumably to block Congress from counting the 20 electors pledged to Joe Biden and running-mate Kamala Harris.

The House measure itself had no chance of changing the election results or certification process, as it was introduced on the last day of the two-year 2019-20 session.

“We are physically unable to consider any new legislation before the end of session,” House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, of Centre County, said in a statement issued two days before the resolution was formally introduced.

Sponsors of the resolution signaled Tuesday they would reintroduce it in the new 2021-22 session. However, they can’t officially do that until some time in January, well after presidential electors are scheduled to meet on Dec. 14 and after Congress convenes a joint session on Jan. 6 to receive the Electoral College results.

Lawmakers won’t be sworn-in in Harrisburg until Jan. 5.

“It is obvious Pennsylvania’s election processes are in dire need of repair,” Cutler and Benninghoff said in their statement. “Our work to ensure the chaos and confusion of the 2020 election are not repeated will continue in the next legislative session.”

A similar resolution was also introduced Monday in the state Senate. Its prime sponsor was Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Adams County, who led a public hearing in Gettysburg last week in which the president’s legal team and others discussed baseless claims of election fraud.

After the hearing ended, Mastriano traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Trump, where he learned he had tested positive for COVID-19.