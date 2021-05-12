Five of Lancaster County’s 19 boroughs have primary contests for borough council.
Councils adopt budgets, levy taxes and adopt ordinances in conjunction with the mayor.
Columbia
Up for election: Three four-year terms.
Republican ballot
- Peter Stahl
Age: 28
Occupation: Mechanic
- Todd Burgard
Age: 55
Occupation: Marketing consultant
- Barbara Fisher
Age: 67
Occupation: Receptionist
- Ryan Sexton
Age: 36
Occupation: Truck driver
Endorsed by Republican Party: Stahl, Burgard and Sexton
Incumbents: Stahl and Burgard
Elizabethtown
Up for election: One four-year term for First Ward.
Republican ballot
- Lanty W. Moss
Age: 56
Occupation: Missionary
- Bill Troutman
Age: 61
Occupation: Journeyman wireman
Endorsed by Republican Party: Moss
Incumbent: Troutman
Ephrata
Up for election: One four-year term for Third Ward.
Republican ballot
- Chandler Eby
Age: 18
Occupation: Student
- Tim L. Barr
Age: 63
Occupation: Tour bus driver
Endorsed by Republican Party: No endorsement.
Incumbent: Barr.
Mountville
Up for election: Three four-year terms.
Republican ballot
- Philip S. Kresge
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired teacher
- Lenny Heisey
Age: 42
Occupation: Business owner, Lancaster Gas Techs
- Richard D. Spiegel
Age: 62
Occupation: Project manager, White Oak Display
- Matthew T. Auker
Age: 36
Occupation: Operations manager and Realtor
Endorsed by Republican Party: No endorsements.
Incumbents: Heisey, Spiegel and Auker.
New Holland
Up for election: Four four-year terms.
Republican ballot
- Mike Martin
Age: 34
Occupation: Business owner
- Harry M. Klinger
Age: 61
Occupation: Retired, former county director of purchasing
- Bryant J. Glick
Age: 32
Occupation: Manufacturing laborer
- Todd C. Burkhart
Age: 55
Occupation: Business owner, Franklin Street Garage Auto Repair
- Andy Walker
Age: 32
Occupation: Cabinetry, Eagle River Homes
- Patrick K. Morgan
Age: 52, Occupation: Auctioneer/Realtor
Endorsed by Republican Party: No endorsements.
Incumbents: Klinger, Glick, Burkhart and Morgan.