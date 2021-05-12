Five of Lancaster County’s 19 boroughs have primary contests for borough council.

Councils adopt budgets, levy taxes and adopt ordinances in conjunction with the mayor.

Columbia

Up for election: Three four-year terms.

Republican ballot

- Peter Stahl

Age: 28

Occupation: Mechanic

- Todd Burgard

Age: 55

Occupation: Marketing consultant

- Barbara Fisher

Age: 67

Occupation: Receptionist

- Ryan Sexton

Age: 36

Occupation: Truck driver

Endorsed by Republican Party: Stahl, Burgard and Sexton

Incumbents: Stahl and Burgard

Elizabethtown

Up for election: One four-year term for First Ward.

Republican ballot

- Lanty W. Moss

Age: 56

Occupation: Missionary

- Bill Troutman

Age: 61

Occupation: Journeyman wireman

Endorsed by Republican Party: Moss

Incumbent: Troutman

Ephrata

Up for election: One four-year term for Third Ward.

Republican ballot

- Chandler Eby

Age: 18

Occupation: Student

- Tim L. Barr

Age: 63

Occupation: Tour bus driver

Endorsed by Republican Party: No endorsement.

Incumbent: Barr.

Mountville

Up for election: Three four-year terms.

Republican ballot

- Philip S. Kresge

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired teacher

- Lenny Heisey

Age: 42

Occupation: Business owner, Lancaster Gas Techs

- Richard D. Spiegel

Age: 62

Occupation: Project manager, White Oak Display

- Matthew T. Auker

Age: 36

Occupation: Operations manager and Realtor

Endorsed by Republican Party: No endorsements.

Incumbents: Heisey, Spiegel and Auker.

New Holland

Up for election: Four four-year terms.

Republican ballot

- Mike Martin

Age: 34

Occupation: Business owner

- Harry M. Klinger

Age: 61

Occupation: Retired, former county director of purchasing

- Bryant J. Glick

Age: 32

Occupation: Manufacturing laborer

- Todd C. Burkhart

Age: 55

Occupation: Business owner, Franklin Street Garage Auto Repair

- Andy Walker

Age: 32

Occupation: Cabinetry, Eagle River Homes

- Patrick K. Morgan

Age: 52, Occupation: Auctioneer/Realtor

Endorsed by Republican Party: No endorsements.

Incumbents: Klinger, Glick, Burkhart and Morgan.