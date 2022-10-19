About the district: The 2020 redistricting process carved Lancaster city in two, with the city’s southern half combined with Millersville Borough and Lancaster Township to create the 49th Legislative District.

Population: 62,983.

Partisan makeup: Of 36,536 registered voters, 56% are Democrats, 23% are Republicans and 21% are independents or third-party voters.

Race at a glance: The once-a-decade redistricting process resulted in a second Democrat-leaning state House seat in Lancaster County. For decades, the single Democrat in the Legislature from the county represented a district centered on Lancaster city.

But that district was broken in two this year, with the new 49th House District created out of the southern half of the city, Lancaster Township and the borough of Millersville.

Izzy Smith-Wade-El, the president of Lancaster City Council, is the Democratic nominee. His campaign is well organized and, for a legislative race, well funded.

His opponent is Republican Anne Rivers of Lancaster Township, who studied economics at the University of Chicago and has an MBA from NYU.

The candidates present almost a classic Democrat-versus-Republican contest, with Smith-Wade-El focusing on working-class issues like housing, health care and support for teachers and teachers unions, while Rivers says fighting inflation and cutting taxes and regulations to support job growth are her priorities.

The district is majority-minority, with Hispanic voters making up 34% of the electorate, Blacks making up nearly 17%, and Asians comprising 4%. White voters make up nearly 47% of voting age residents.

The district’s partisan demographics, with Democrats holding a 3-to-1 advantage according to analysis of recent election results, should make this an easy win for Smith-Wade-El. But a midterm year in which Republicans at all levels are overperforming could make the race closer than expected.

ANNE RIVERS

Party: Republican.

Age: 49.

Address: Valley Road, Lancaster Township.

Education: MBA, finance, New York University, Stern School of Business; B.A., economics, University of Chicago; diploma, The Annie Wright School.

Occupation: Senior vice president of strategy and marketing, Howard Hughes Corp.

Family: Married with three children, ages 5, 9 and 11.

Key endorsements: Lancaster County Republican Committee.

If elected in November, what would be your two top priorities once you are sworn into office?

I want people in the new 49th District in Lancaster, Millersville and Lancaster Township to have better-paying jobs, safe communities and the best schools possible. This requires meaningful parental involvement in schools and rigorous support of law enforcement. We need to protect our standard of living in Lancaster County by decreasing runaway inflation and growing tax burdens. Regulations and taxes cannot creep into state budgets, causing fiscal burdens on middle-class families to proliferate.

If elected, how would you address inflation?

Government overspending has been driving inflation and elevating prices. To combat inflation, we need to encourage economic growth by making it easier for youthful businesses to operate and mature companies to grow while attracting new investment. We can do this by removing unnecessary regulatory burdens and making Pennsylvania energy independent. We should be a leader in the energy industry and on the forefront of both traditional and green energy initiatives. Inflation is the cruelest form of taxation, causing your buying power to diminish daily. We need to get it under control.

Do you support putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year that would make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

No. This is not an option. The current constitutional proposal, even if put on the ballot and subsequently approved by the voters, will not make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania nor change any laws relating to abortion. Whether the proposal passes or fails, nothing in Pennsylvania’s abortion laws will change. The citizens of Pennsylvania have authority over all legislative and constitutional matters. As a representative, I will represent the wishes of the people in my district and ensure they have every opportunity to exercise their will in matters related to our laws and constitution.

Voters say they are tired of partisanship and its effects on governing. If elected, how would you reach out to elected officials and voters who are aligned with other political parties?

There will always be competing ideas and public policy interests. I believe there is no progress unless we come together and find common ground. As a mom, I have a lot of practice hearing different sides, listening carefully and finding common ground to help reach a positive outcome. I plan to do the same in Harrisburg and in Lancaster County. I will always do what is best for the district I represent and will work across the aisle to get things done.

IZZY SMITH-WADE-EL

Party: Democrat.

Age: 32.

Address: South Duke Street, Lancaster city.

Education: Bachelor of Humanities and Arts, Carnegie Mellon University.

Occupation: Homelessness services specialist for the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition; Lancaster City Council president.

Family: Brother Ayodele Smith-Jackson.

Key endorsements: AFL-CIO, Central Pennsylvania Building & Construction Trades Council, Pennsylvania State Education Association, Lancaster Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees Council 13, Service Employees International Union Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals, Association of Pennsylvania State, College & University Faculty, Office & Professional Employees International Union, Democracy For America, Working Families Party, Lancaster County Democratic Committee, Sunrise Movement, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 743, Free the Ballot, Lancaster Stands Up, Run for Something, LGBTQ Victory Fund.

If elected in November, what would be your two top priorities once you are sworn into office?

My first priorities will be establishing my values, both with legislative colleagues and constituents in my district. We’ll open a district office, helping folks access state-level and local programs, specifically around housing. We’ll meet with every elected official in the district to partner in representing our communities. We want to restore the faith of our neighbors and local elected officials in their Commonwealth and fight alongside them for what our communities deserve.

We’ll introduce or co-sponsor legislation on top priorities: housing, education and community empowerment, and especially property tax reform and social services, making living in Lancaster more affordable for our neighbors.

If elected, how would you address inflation?

When we talk to our neighbors, we hear them say rent is too high, wages are too low, there’s not enough investment in our neighborhoods, and property taxes are too high. Across the city, Lancaster Township and Millersville, our elected leaders struggle to provide services without overtaxing their residents.

We have to take on the cost of living, especially for our neighbors who are living in poverty, and we have to talk frankly about what exactly we can do at the state level: better wages and conditions for working people, expanding the property tax and rental rebate, and increasing the supply of affordable housing.

Do you support putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year that would make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

Absolutely not. The overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians support safe and legal abortion. Access to safe abortions upholds one of our most sacred values: all of us deserve safe, healthy families, no matter where we live, how we look or who we love. Those of us who don’t want children deserve the health care we need. Those of us who do want children deserve guaranteed health care, and so do their children, at every stage of life, from conception to birth to postnatal and infant care.

Voters say they are tired of partisanship and its effects on governing. If elected, how would you reach out to elected officials and voters who are aligned with other political parties?

As City Council president, I work with constituents and with politicians of all parties. I’ll apply the same principles in Harrisburg — bringing people in my district together to call on our elected leaders to deliver solutions, and finding common ground with my colleagues. This year we saw successful bipartisan legislation on housing and education, two of my top priorities, bringing millions of dollars in new funding to Lancaster. The resources our communities generate belong here — not with out-of-touch legislators or CEOs who profit above people. They are our right, regardless of district, neighborhood or political party.